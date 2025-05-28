Premier League Darts Finals Night Tips: Value in outsiders to claim victory at the 02

Luke Humphries 9/4 3.25 to go one better than last year and win the Premier League

Price has got the semi-final he wanted

Humphries and Aspinall bring out the best in each other

Luke Littler is understandably the odds-on favourite at 5/61.84 to retain the Premier League title having topped the league table with a record number of points, picked up six nightly wins and dealt with the entire campaign and the challenges he faced admirably.

The Nuke is the only player in the field to have won this tournament before with Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall all featuring in one final but falling just short.

2023 World Matchplay Champion Nathan Aspinall will be playing at The 02 for the first time in his career and is 11/26.50 to go one further than he did in 2020, in Coventry.

As for The Iceman, who was favourite to beat Michael van Gerwen when he faced The Green Machine in the 2023 final, he's 9/110.00 to become the second Welsh Premier League champion.

There is no disputing that Aspinall facing Price in the final would not only be fantastic but also, very, very funny, given how much uproar there was at the start of the campaign about their inclusion in the line-up.

A tantalising and tight tussle expected in first semi-final

Gerwyn Price spoke to me a few weeks ago about how he was hoping to face The Nuke in London and his wish has become a reality. The Iceman has only once before made finals night and on that evening he was the overwhelming favourite to take the title.

This time around, he is the outsider at 12/53.40 to win his semi-final and I'd certainly be tempted by that price.

For a long while it seemed like the Welshman had The Nuke's number, winning six on the spin against the current world champion. Littler has come out on top in their last two meetings averaging around the 104 mark on both occasions.

As always when The Nuke is around, records tumble and this year's roadshow event has been no different as he broke the points tally, hit 169 180s and claimed six nightly wins.

At times in Sheffield, Littler threw a little more deliberately and with a different set-up and still looked just as dangerous. His scoring power has been relentless throughout this campaign but I firmly expect Price to take the game to the teen from the outset on Thursday.

Whilst the outcome is tough to predict, I think it'll be a fiery affair, with plenty of twists and turns, high finishes and power scoring aplenty.

I'm backing it to be close and at 11/102.11 am going for there to be +16.5 legs in this first best of 19 contest of the night.

Contrasting preparations for Humphries and Aspinall

World number one Luke Humphries was the only one of the four to play on the Euro Tour over the weekend in the build up to finals night, a decision that was certainly repaid. Cool Hand looked spectacular en route to the semi-final in Rosmalen, with winning averages of 106, 105 and 109 before losing to the eventual winner, Jonny Clayton.

Whilst Luke has said himself that he doesn't feel he's been as consistent throughout this campaign as he was last year, he's still produced some of the most spellbinding darts we've seen this year and he'll be determined to add this tournament to his her growing list of major triumphs.

As for The Asp, he's proven a lot to himself over the course of this campaign. I was certainly one of the people who questioned whether it'd be beneficial for him to have a year away from the Premier League circuit in 2025 to concentrate on things like the European Tour and Players Championship events to ensure that his ranking is high enough to qualify for major events later in the year. But, admirably, the Stockport man has not only managed to take care of those things but also finish third in the league phase of this event.

He's eased the pressure on himself significantly ahead of a huge few months, where he'll be defending a lot of money at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, come July.

Aspinall spent Tuesday playing in a golf competition to try and take his mind off the magnitude of the occasion ahead of him later in the week and given his recent injury record, the main hope is that he's made it through unscathed!

The last few matches played between these two have been contests of the highest quality and I'm expecting this one to be no different.

I think Aspinall has shown that he shouldn't be opposed in this year's Premier League so I'm going to stay away from the outright market and instead back both players to hit 6+ 180s at 7/24.50.

At 2/13.00, I also like the look of 2+ bull finishes in that match.

