Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury: Early betting preview for December's huge rematch

Oleksandr Usyk brings a 22-0-0 professional boxing record

Tyson Fury has lost one and drawn one of his previous 36 bouts

Usyk scored a split-decision win over Fury earlier this year

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury

Saturday, 21st December

Live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury clash for the second time this year when meeting in a winner-takes-all bout in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 21 December. The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh provides the backdrop, and you can follow this hugely important rematch live on Sky Sports from 11:00pm.

Which gladiator will secure the win and end the year on a high, setting up a thrilling 2025? Usyk claimed a split decision points victory in the first fight back in May. It was a hard-fought contest that was competitive throughout, but most fight fans felt the correct man won.

Team Usyk want more of the same, while lovers of the Gypsy King hope their man can avenge the only defeat on his 36-fight record.

What happened in Usyk v Fury I?

Many respected boxing pundits believed Fury's natural size and strength advantages would help the Englishman unify the division with an impressive win over the Ukrainian. But things rarely go according to plan in heavyweight boxing, and Usyk upset the odds with an impressive points victory.

The scorecards after 12 enthralling rounds showed just how close the fight was. One judge tallied it in Fury's favour, returning 114-113, but the other two sat at ringside in Riyadh went 114-113 and 115-112 Usyk, crowning a first unified heavyweight champion in 25 years.

Did Fury have the right to feel hard done by back in the spring? Not for a second.

Usyk started the fight well, building an early lead on the scorecards thanks to his fast hands, accurate punches, and ringcraft. Fury fought back in the middle rounds to close the gap, and it looked like he might score another sensational knockout win. But the champion rallied, finishing strong and impressing the judges. His efforts in the latter rounds helped win Oleksandr the fight and all four belts.

Usyk showed great character and an unrelenting will to win by turning things around. That evening, he won many new fans and knows a repeat performance would set him apart as the best fighter on the planet. He has already unified the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, but many fight fans still view Fury as the main man.

What will happen in Usyk v Fury rematch?

We're all set for another thrilling evening of boxing, and I expect the rematch to go all 12 rounds again, requiring the scoring judges to pick a winner. There was very little between the two in their first fight, but Usyk seems to improve with every win, while Fury is looking like he's approaching the end of his time at the top.

If he loses the rematch, we may see Tyson retire, meaning fans will miss out on any potential fight with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in 2025.

A win for Fury would set up a trilogy with Usyk, and most prizefighting followers would love to see that. If he managed to turn things around and go 2-1 in the head-to-head with Usyk, an all-English clash with AJ at a major venue in London would likely come next. But Fury can't afford to look beyond his next opponent as he knows he must be at his best to stand any chance of claiming revenge and moving the scores to one win each.

Other than a brief rally in the middle rounds, when it looked like Fury was taking over, there wasn't much in the first fight to suggest Tyson has the beating of Oleksandr. The current champion showed his skills, movement, and defence. He also proved he is a fighter when digging deep to get across the line and unify the division.

I expect more of the same in December, with Usyk boxing his way to a points victory. It'll likely be more convincing this time than it was in the first bout.

What are the current Usyk v Fury betting odds?

Want to make the fight pay? You can make predictions on Usyk vs Fury II when the pair will do battle over the IBO, WBC, and WBO world heavyweight titles. The Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange offer betting on a range of exciting markets with eye-catching odds attached.

Fancy Usyk to score a second win over Fury and move towards another unification fight with new IBF world champion Daniel Dubois next year? You can back Usyk for victory on the Sportsbook at 4/71.57 in the fight-winner market.

You can also back the champion at better odds in the method of victory market. Usyk for another points win over Fury is 13/102.30, with the KO/TKO trading at 3/14.00.

W0e've seen Fury fire back in style after drawing with Deontay Wilder. Will the challenger with the height, reach, and weight advantage return to winning ways at the first time of asking? You can support Fury at 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

A points win for Fury is 7/24.50 with the KO/TKO 10/34.33.