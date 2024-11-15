Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: Back the Draw at 10/1 in Friday's big fight

Mike Tyson's last professional fight was in 2005

Jake Paul brings a record of 10 wins and one defeat

Tyson boasts a destructive 88% knockout ratio from 56 bouts

Mike Tyson makes a sensational return to professional boxing on Friday when facing Jake Paul over 10 rounds at a sold-out AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Iron Mike's last recorded bout was against Kevin McBride back in 2005, when suffering a sixth-round stoppage. Tyson's career ended with three defeats in his last four, meaning this weekend's fight gives him an opportunity to sign off with a win, something the 58-year-old must've thought he'd never achieve.

Paul will duck between the ropes as a rising professional with a card showing 10 wins against one defeat. Despite his success, the 27-year-old isn't respected by boxing purists and avid followers of the noble art. Will beating a man nearing his old age change that? Certainly not, but a win over one of the most famous heavyweights in history would impress his millions of followers on social media.

Who wins on Friday? Do you rate the experience and power of Iron Mike, or do you prefer Paul's youth, ambition, and speed?

Tyson's power remains

Tyson told reporters during the build-up to his ring return that Paul would fall as soon as Tyson landed a big shot. The one-time Baddest Man on the Planet knocked out 44 of his previous opponents, many of whom hit the canvas in the opening rounds.

The names on his KO sheet read like a who's who of heavyweight boxing from a previous era, including Trevor Berbick in two, Larry Holmes in four, Michael Spinks in one, and Frank Bruno in five and later three rounds. Tyson is past his prime, but raw power is the last thing to leave a fighter's arsenal.

Does Tyson have what it takes to roll back the years, flatten a 45th opponent and get his first since wiping out Clifford Etienne inside a round in Memphis in February 2003? The Betfair Sportsbook indicate not, offering us [9/5] for Tyson in the fight-winner market. A knockout win is 23/202.15 with a points decision 9/110.00.

Paul aims to put on a show

Many boxing fans question Paul's credentials as a professional fighter, with critics saying his previous opponents have been celebrities from the world of professional basketball and mixed martial arts. The doubters claim he's faced just one recognised boxer in Tommy Fury, and that challenge ended in defeat for Paul.

He may not be flavour of the month in boxing circles, but there's no denying the man, who made millions from his YouTube channel, knows how to put on a show. And he's done it again with Friday's card.

Not only will Paul get the chance to share a ring with boxing royalty, but he has also paved the way for a living legend to return, giving Tyson a chance to fight under the bright lights one final time. Younger viewers watching the fight on Netflix will see Tyson in the ring for the first time. For millions of armchair fans, Paul is the most famous name on the card.

Since losing a split decision to Fury in Saudi Arabia in February 2023, Paul has fought four times and scored four wins. He bounced back with a points decision over UFC star Nate Diaz before ending Andre August inside a round.

Paul then beat Ryan Bourland before the end of the opener and, most recently, stopped Michael Perry in six. Fancy Paul to win on Friday? He's the favourite at 1/21.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook. An eighth career knockout is unthinkable at 13/102.30, with the points win trading at 11/43.75.

Play it safe and enjoy the show

Like most other boxing fans, I doubted we'd ever see Paul and Tyson in the ring, suspecting it was yet another marketing stunt by the YouTuber. But it's happening and, like millions of others, I will tune in out of curiosity rather than to see professional boxing.

Tyson v Paul will bring millions of new fans to the sport and give people like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano a chance to showcase their talents on the undercard. Interestingly, there are a few strong bouts on the programme, including the Taylor v Serrano rematch.

Unlike many boxing fans, I'm not against Paul or his involvement in the sport. I think he's a breath of fresh air for boxing, bringing the ancient game to a younger audience. But Friday looks certain to be little more than an exhibition match.

If we're judging Tyson vs Paul on boxing ability, Mike gets the nod. If we're going for youth and speed, it's got to be the younger man who is an active professional and lives an athlete's lifestyle. But I don't suggest going with either.

Instead, I think both men will go through the motions, with Mike pulling his punches and Paul playing it safe. It's a no-win situation for Jake. If he mixes it with Tyson, he'll be seriously hurt. But if he beats up an old man, he'll attract huge amounts of hate and anger.

I'm happy to sit on the fence and back this fight to last over 5.5 rounds at odds of 5/61.84 or for the final result to be a draw at 10/111.00 on the Betfair sportsbook.