Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn Preview: How to bet on this weekend's big fight

The long wait

It's been a little short of 1000 days since Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr were supposed to meet in the ring, a generation after their fathers did likewise in two unforgettable clashes that have gone down in British boxing folklore.

Unfortunately, that original fight was cancelled when Benn tested positive for a banned substance.

In the subsequent years it has taken for the 28-year-old to clear his name a bitter feud has emerged between the two offspring of fighting greats, which only adds further fuel to the fire ahead of one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events in recent years.



"It's a completely different animal now," Eubank Jr stated in the lead-up to Saturday's dust-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "It's not just about the fathers. It really is about the sons. About our history. Our beef. There was no real feeling between us. Now if we are having interviews there has to be security guards in between us."

If their intense, inherited rivalry adds a great big dollop of subtext to this fascinating clash there is another narrative concerning the absence of Eubank's father. The pair regrettably haven't spoken in recent years. Nigel Been will be there however, in his son's corner. A physical, scowling reminder of how the past has informed the present.

Where, when and how to watch

Staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday, the card begins at 5pm BST with the main event ring walks commencing at 10.30pm.

The hours between will be filed with a five-fight undercard that includes the unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley squaring up to Cheavon Clarke.

Benn v Eubank Jr can be streamed live on DAZN, the pay-per-view costing £19.95. It will also be available on Sky Sports Box Office for the same fee.

You do not need a subscription to either platform.

Head to head

Eubank Jr is seven years Benn's senior so unsurprisingly has 11 more professional fights to his name. His record is 34-3 (25 KOs). Two of his three defeats have been to world champions.

Benn is unbeaten across his 23 fights (14 KOs) but has yet to test himself against elite pedigree. Here he jumps up two weights from welterweight.

