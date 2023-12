Ballyhimikin Mel (Trap 6) - 13.13 Nottingham

Open-race six-bend action features at 13.13 and on the back of a string of consistent efforts, BALLYHIMIKIN MEL (Trap 6) looks the one to side with. A classy, strong-running bitch, there's a sound chance she can lead up this afternoon in a race essentially lacking in early-paced sorts and she's expected to have too much for today's rivals and emerge victorious.

Alberts Legacy (Trap 2) - 13.51 Yarmouth

We switch to Yarmouth for their feature A1 final at 13.51 and ALBERTS LEGACY (Trap 2) looks the one to beat following his impressive heat success last week. He's developed into one of the leading lights at the track, unsurprisingly building up an impressive strike rate and he can trap best from the blue jacket and maintain the gallop to land outright honours.

Leighas Dream (Trap 4) - 13.59 Nottingham

Following several bumpy rides, LEIGHAS DREAM (Trap 4, 13.59) has found her trapping boots again and well and truly returned to form in recent starts, supplementing her facile C&D success with another impressive display at Doncaster latest. A bitch operating at the top of her game boasting a 50% strike rate at Nottingham, she holds excellent claims on expected final time and with a clear run, she can land the Boxing Day Standard Trophy.