Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wicky Ned can win again
Timeform highlight the best bets from the Greyhound Derby heats at Towcester on Saturday.
Towcester - 19:10 - Back Aero Convey (Trap 4)
Aero Convey (T4) should take his heat. The classy dog is two from two at Towcester, edging out last night's winner Gaytime Nemo last time, and he can kick on again.
Towcester - 19:47 - Back King Sydney (Trap 5)
King Sydney (T5) gets the vote in this heat. He found only Irish challenger Clonbrien Treaty (currently joint-favourite for the competition on Betfair after another victory last night) too good a fortnight ago and could have too much for the well-touted Barntick Bear tonight.
Towcester - 21:15 - Back Wicky Ned (Trap 2)
Wicky Ned (T2) could go far in the competition and should qualify in the finale. The Sheffield Gymcrack winner showed up well in a solo spin last week and is exciting.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.