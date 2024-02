Nottingham - 18:38 - Back Nelsons County (Trap 6)

Nelsons County (T6) has never made things easy with slow breaks, very much like his sire, but that hasn't stopped the veteran building up a good strike rate at Nottingham. He's understandably not the force of old but the grade he's operating at reflects as much and, having highlighted his turn isn't far away by filling the runner-up spot on each of his last two starts, we're hopeful he can put it all together this evening.

Yarmouth - 18:49 - Back Inflation (Trap 4)

Inflation (T4) boasts an impressive Irish CV and got his career at Yarmouth off to a solid start late last year, finishing runner-up on his competitive debut in November behind one firmly established at open-class level. He ought to be gathering full fitness with a couple of recent spins under his belt and, with leading claims on expected final time, we're expecting him to stamp his class on this field with anything like a clear run.

Nottingham - 21:02 - Back Wee Fat Mac (Trap 6)

Yarmouth raider Wee Fat Mac (T6) earns our vote to resume winning ways on his return to Nottingham. Consistent without tasting success of late on home soil, he's already displayed a liking for this venue previously and, in an open contest lacking a great deal of strength in depth, a fast break can see the son of Droopys Sydney home in front.