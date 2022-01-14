Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Warzone to blast off at Romford

ZARI ROSIE (Trap 2) - 18:43 Romford

ZARI ROSIE (Trap 2) continues in top form and can resume winning ways in the 18:43 contest. She went down at odds on at Romford last week on the back of an impressive victory at Yarmouth, but that was a good effort behind a promising Irish recruit who got first run and tonight's assignment looks easier.

WARZONE TOM (Trap 4) - 21:12 Romford

WARZONE TOM (Trap 4) looks set to go far in the Essex Vase and can win his first heat at 21:12. He took the Champion Stakes consolation at the track in October before going on the rampage at Crayford, his five straight victories including the £10,000 Gold Collar. Expect his backers to be out in force again and collecting.

GLENGAR DAISY (Trap 4) - 21:42 Romford

GLENGAR DAISY (Trap 4) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:42 open. She's been on a roll in Essex in recent months, overcoming an early bump as she notched up another A1 victory on Tuesday, and looks value against likely favourite Carter Bar tonight.