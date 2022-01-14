To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Warzone to blast off at Romford

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Romford on Friday.

"Expect his backers to be out in force again and collecting..."

Timeform on Warzone Tom

ZARI ROSIE (Trap 2) - 18:43 Romford

ZARI ROSIE (Trap 2) continues in top form and can resume winning ways in the 18:43 contest. She went down at odds on at Romford last week on the back of an impressive victory at Yarmouth, but that was a good effort behind a promising Irish recruit who got first run and tonight's assignment looks easier.

WARZONE TOM (Trap 4) - 21:12 Romford

WARZONE TOM (Trap 4) looks set to go far in the Essex Vase and can win his first heat at 21:12. He took the Champion Stakes consolation at the track in October before going on the rampage at Crayford, his five straight victories including the £10,000 Gold Collar. Expect his backers to be out in force again and collecting.

GLENGAR DAISY (Trap 4) - 21:42 Romford

GLENGAR DAISY (Trap 4) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:42 open. She's been on a roll in Essex in recent months, overcoming an early bump as she notched up another A1 victory on Tuesday, and looks value against likely favourite Carter Bar tonight.

Romford 14th Jan (OR 400M)

Friday 14 January, 9.42pm

1. Carter Bar
2. Burgess Glengar
4. Glengar Daisy
5. Pocket Elvis
6. Droopys Exciting
