Sheffield - 15:57 - Back Deacon Pee Wee (Trap 3)

There's good-quality action on the Sheffield afternoon card with Deacon Pee Wee (T3) looking the one to beat in the maiden Open over 660 metres. A solid A3 performer over the standard trip at Owlerton, Deacon Pee Wee gave a very bold show off the front when worn down late over this C&D a fortnight ago (pair clear) and a repeat of that effort may well suffice.

Sheffield - 16:33 - Back Nolas Tiny Tim (Trap 4)

Following a short break in December, Nolas Tiny Tim (T4) justified strong support in A3 company a fortnight ago. Early crowding meant that the winning time of the race wasn't flash but, on the plus side, Nolas Tiny Tim races in the same grade so his follow-up claims appear to be bright.

Sheffield - 17:29 - Back Swift Vini (Trap 1)

You have to go back to October for the last time Swift Vini (T1) won a conventional graded race at Sheffield but that doesn't tell the whole story given he landed back-to-back handicaps last month. His third-place finish last week came in a stronger-looking A5 than this afternoon's contest and, with a modest trapper on his outside, Swift Vinny will take a bit of pegging back if leading on the inside.