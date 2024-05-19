Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Queen Georgia to reign at Sheffield

Sheffield - 15:17 - Back Romeo To Victory (Trap 5)

Romeo To Victory (T5) has taken his form to a new level having been largely campaigned at Sheffield this year, his latest scintillating 15.80 right up there with the pick of his efforts. A strong runner at the 280-metre trip and boasting a 50% strike rate when operating in the orange vest, this looks a good opening for the Newcastle raider to notch another victory in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield - 15:57 - Back Queen Georgia (Trap 4)

Queen Georgia (T4) can land the first semi-final of the Time 3-Steps to Victory. In fine form at Hove in recent months, she was very impressive when landing her respective heat seven days ago, particularly given the lack of any prior course knowledge. Entitled to build on that and likely to be even better served by the step back up in trip, with a clear run she can prove strongest.

Sheffield - 16:51 - Back Yes Please (Trap 1)

Yes Please (T1) is lightly raced for an October '21 whelp but has quickly built up a good strike rate at Sheffield and posted a career-best effort last month prior to taking a tumble on her most recent competitive outing. She has proving her wellbeing with a sprint trial and the grader certainly hasn't overburdened the daughter of Jaytee Taylor who looks worth siding with to add further success to her tally.