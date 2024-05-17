Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sporting Jericho can slam rivals

Harlow - 20:41 - Back TAX YOU TONIGHT (Trap 3)

TAX YOU TONIGHT (Trap 3) clocked a recent best by some way when scoring last week and can strike again in the 20:41 contest. She bolted up having avoided trouble and seems sure to go well again with a clear run, this looking her grade.

Harlow - 21:13 - Back SPORTING JERICO (Trap 1)

SPORTING JERICO (Trap 1) looks set to get up the five-timer in the 21:13 race. He didn't see another rival again last week as he came well clear and should take some stopping.

Harlow - 21:28 - Back CREE LULLABY (Trap 4)

CREE LULLABY (Trap 4) could be building up to something and gets the vote in the 21:28 finale. She struck in this grade last month and wasn't seen to best effect after early trouble on Monday. Better could be forthcoming now.