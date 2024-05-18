Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Speed of Sound

Clairekeith Dexi (Trap 2) - 17.49 Hove

CLAIREKEITH DEXI (T2) is still in the puppy phase of his career and having graded on in lowly A9 company, he quickly proved that to be all wrong on second start when a wide-margin scorer last week. The assessor has been quick to hike Clairekieth Dexi up two rungs but in truth, that may mot be enough to prevent the follow up in the 17.49 contest.

Sportsmans Luke (Trap 5) - 18.27 Hove

There isn't a lot of forecast early pace on show in the A8 contest at 18.27 so unexposed greyhound SPORTSMANS LUKE (T5) has a great chance of turning ahead. He's still not the finished article but two wins from four starts is a more-than-acceptable start to his career and he brings more upside to the table than his rivals.

Pounding Sound (Trap 5) - 19.37 Hove

POUNDING SOUND (T5) has just the one win to his name, but a quintet of runner-up efforts have also been recorded in his 11 career starts, so it's fair to say he's been a tad unlucky. He takes on just four rivals this evening and with on trap 6 on his outside, there should be plenty of space to open up out wide in the 19.37.