Freedom Odin (Trap 4) - 20:06 Yarmouth

Freedom Odin (Trap 4) can strike in the 20:06 contest. He's been in top form, winning well in an A1 last week, and can come home in front once again.

Coolavanny Arnie (Trap 1) - 20:52 Yarmouth

Coolavanny Arnie (Trap 1) brings a really consistent profile to the table and can win the 20:52 race. He's notched up two hat-tricks this year and is at home in this higher grade having landed another A3 last week.

Treasure Beauty (Trap 5) - 21:26 Yarmouth

Treasure Beauty (Trap 5) drops back in grade and gets the vote in the 21:26 event. She edged out a promising rival in an A6 earlier this month before a fair run in an A4 last week. This is easier.