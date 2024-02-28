Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift can Bankrupt bookies at Yarmouth

Clairekeith Remy (Trap 5) - 15.47 Hove

Hove play host to their rescheduled Coral Thursday Night 515 Trophy Final at 15.47 with Clairekeith Remy (Trap 5) fancied to prove tough to beat. Lightly raced during the second half of last year, he's returned to action in fine form, making it four wins from his last six starts with an impressive make-all victory 13 days ago and with another quick break, all looks set fair for another bold showing.

Swift Bankrupt (Trap 4) - 19.44 Yarmouth

Having made a fine start to his career at Yarmouth in winning two of his first three starts, Swift Bankrupt (Trap 4, 19.44) has improved further stepped up in grade, making the breakthrough in this class of A2 on his penultimate outing. Producing another solid display when runner-up in A1 company latest, it's surprising the grader has quickly relinquished his grip and, as a mere June 22' whelp with further progress likely, we're very hopeful with a clear run he can prove too pacey for this evening's opposition.

Bennys Maggie (Trap 6) - 19.48 Doncaster

We make a quick switch to Doncaster at 19.48 and, following a strong of consistent displays Bennys Maggie (Trap 6) rates the one to side with. Not boasting the most compelling of strike rates, sectional ratings suggest she could steal an early march on her rivals in this field and this rates a good opportunity for the daughter of Droopys Buick to deservedly regain the winning thread.