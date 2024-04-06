Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Longacress Queen can reign

Monmore - 20:02 - Back Shancol James (Trap 2)

Shancol James (T2) looks set for more success. He won twice over the staying trip in March and drops in grade back over 480m now.

Monmore - 20:57 - Back Longacres Queen (Trap 4)

Longacres Queen (T4) can take this sprint. A four-time winner at the track, she's not had much luck the last twice, keeping on after early crowding when fancied last week, and her turn can come again.

Monmore - 21:16 - Back Vixons Bagheera (Trap 1)

Vixons Bagheera (T1) stands out. He made all in good style over 480m last week and is just as at home over this longer distance.