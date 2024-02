Hove - 18:27 - Back Aero Syd (Trap 6)

The hurdlers take centre stage here with a trial stakes for the upcoming Springbok and Aero Syd (T6) can follow up last week's impressive win. A useful sort on the Flat, he's made a promising start in this discipline, and unsurprisingly for one with his style was well served by the demands of this track when successful seven days ago. Open to further improvement in this sphere, he should soon be front rank from lid-rise and rates the one to beat.

Hove - 19:56 - Back Droopys Auntie (Trap 6)

Having impressed when coming from off the pace to land her respective heat last week, Romford raider Droopys Auntie (T6) looks to hold sound claims again. Well-housed as the sole wide seed, she ought to escape potential scrimmaging inside and, with further progress anticipated from this April '22 whelp, all looks set fair for another big run.

Hove - 20:32 - Back Rioja Woody (Trap 6)

Rioja Woody (T6) boasts an impressive Irish card and has made a sound start to his career on these shores, but he has been hindered by trouble-in-running recently and was badly baulked early and never able to get competitive over C&D last month. However, a subsequent solo trial suggests he remains in top form and, with sound claims on expected final time and a 100% record when operating from the striped jacket, we're hopeful the son of Droopys Sydney can get back on the winning trail this evening.