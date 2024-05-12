Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Queen to reign supreme

Sheffield - 14.19 - Back Droopys Queen (Trap 5)

Having made an impressive start to her career at Sheffield, DROOPYS QUEEN (Trap 5, 14.19) found that run coming to an end on her most recent outing, not breaking as well as usual before first-bend crowding put paid to her chance of continuing her run of scintillating form. Only diminutive in size, she lacks nothing in the pace department and now taking her chance in an open race lacking depth in our book, it would come as no surprise to see Barrie Draper's charge soon front rank and tough to peg back from the orange vest.

Sheffield - 16.17 - Back Acomb Irene (Trap 4)

Sheffield also play host to the opening heats of the TGN 3 Steps To Victory this afternoon and having highlighted her well being with an explosive display over 500 metres latest, ACOMB IRENE (Trap 4, 16.17) looks a solid bet in heat 2. A tremendous servant to connections, her style is well suited to the demands of the 480-metre speed test at Owlerton and looking the likely leader in this field she can book her place in the next round.

Sheffield - 17.11 - Back Wraysbury Katie (Trap 2)

Our final selection comes in heat 5 at 17.11 and having teed her self up nicely with a C&D success last week, WRAYSBURY KATIE (Trap 2) looks to hold solid claims of continuing the good work. Boasting a record of 2-3 at the track, the Newcastle raider is fancied to face pace pressure from the classy Miami Bullet (Trap 3) but having the inside line could prove crucial and she shades the vote to come out on top again.