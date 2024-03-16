Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Punkrock can play a tune at Hove

Hove - 18.08 - Back Punkrock Perekele (Trap 2)

Having progressed rapidly around this time last year, it was rather stop start for PUNKROCK PERKELE (T2) to end 2023. That said, he's back firing on all cylinders again, turning an A6 contest into a one-sided affair before overcoming a two-grade rise last week. A3 is now the level Punkrock Perkele is now forced to compete in but he still holds a big chance on the figures and with a couple of rivals having something to prove in the 18.08, the hat-trick may well be forthcoming.

Hove - 19.03 - Penny's Vista (Trap 3)

PENNYS VISTA's (T3) strike rate is a pretty modest one but he's a strong stayer over the 500m circuit (also races over six bends) and he showed a willing attitude when successful in A5 company last month. Early crowding last week meant he could never land a blow but the 19.03 looks a slightly weaker race so Pennys Vista will find it easier to keep tabs on the leaders early.

Hove - 19.37 - Sui Generes (Trap 3)

SUI GENERES' (T3) quest for a win stands at 15 races but she's in the basement grade at Hove and she displayed enough early zip on last week's return from a break to think she's in reasonable nick. On all known form, Sui Generes should lead up on the inside this evening at 19.37 and if that's the case, there really should be no excuses this time.