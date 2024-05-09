Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lightfoot Falcon can fly home at Hove

Hove - 18.27 - Back Abbiella (Trap 1)

Having scaled as high as A1 at Hove (Open performer over six bends) ABBIELLA (T1) has yet to taste success in 2024 having missed the last three months of 2023. There's been clear signs that she retains her ability and down in A4 company for the first time since the start of her career, she was crowded at just the wrong time last week. A strong stayer over the 500m, it's surely only a matter of time before Abbiella regains the winning thread, hopefully in the 18.27 contest.

Hove - 18.44 - Back Candolim Pear (Trap 2)

There are varying levels of ability on show in the maiden Open over six bends at 18.44 and while CANDOLIM PEARL's (T2) stamina has to be taken on trust, she's worth risking. A pacey type over four bends, she arrives on the back of a commanding A3 win, form in advance of her rivals and an early lead seems almost certain in this.

Hove - 20.14 - Back Lightfoot Falcon (Trap 5)

Five line up in another 695m Open at 20.14 but space could still be at a premium given the make-up of the race and a berth in Trap 5 (the outside trap in this) could be ideal for LIGHTFOOT FALCON (T5). An A1 win last month confirms he's in good order and fully effective over six bends, any scrimmaging on his inside will certainly help his cause.