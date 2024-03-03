Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Joe can Prove too Sharp at Hove

Baffled (Trap 1) - 14.29 Hove

We head to the South coast for today's first selection with BAFFLED (Trap 1) hopefully getting us off to a flyer in Hove's 14.29. Seamus Cahill's bitch has faced narrow reverses in recent weeks but that shouldn't detract from what have been sound displays and, back in the red vest (5-18 when operating from this berth) we're anticipating her to be handy at the very least on the run up and have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.

Are Malikian (Trap 1) - 15.17 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Standard comes up at 15.17 and operating from what looks a lucrative draw in red, local raider ARE MALIKIAN (Trap 1) looks to hold sound claims of making yet another bold front-running bid. With a moderate breaker to his immediate outside, Barrie Draper's charge should find the remainder edging right on the run up in all probability and he should soon be making the best of his way home with sound claims on expected final time to boot.

Sharp Joe (Trap 6) - 16.42 Hove

We head back to Hove at 16.42 and, following a handy drop in class, SHARP JOE (Trap 6) could well be the answer. A strong runner at the 500m trip, it's feasible to think he should be handy from lid rise in this field and, with a vacant trap to his immediate inside, he can escape potential scrimmaging inside and make a bold bid to register another victory on his C.V.