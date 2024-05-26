Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jarvis too swift for rivals

Black Lantern (T4) lines up on a losing run of nine but in his defence he's proved to be a model of consistency since his last victory in mid-March, again making the frame nine days ago. Afforded some mercy by the grader recently, his record in A4 class is a positive (4-15) and he looks to hold solid claims of deservedly resuming winning ways.

Having displayed plenty of promise previously, Swift Jarvis (T3) produced a sparkling display when bolting up in A6 company at Hove two starts back. Hit with a three-grade rise on the back of that, he lost little in defeat when runner-up, not breaking at his best before powering home. A low-mileage August '22 whelp, he remains open to further improvement and, granted his share of luck-in-running, is fancied to come out on top again.

In a race largely lacking depth, Integral (T6) looks worthy of support. Drawn outside one lacking previous course knowledge, he posted a career-best when successful in a C&D A1 recently and a repeat of that performance would make the son of Droopys Sydney very tough to beat.