DECOY LULU (Trap 5) - 19:44 Yarmouth

DECOY LULU (Trap 5) could be hard to beat in the 19:44 race. She's followed her A2-success with good runs in A1s, chasing home a couple of classy older rivals last week, and seems sure to go close in this company with a clear run.

INFLATION (Trap 5) - 20:38 Yarmouth

INFLATION (Trap 5) looks the class act in the 20:38 contest. A four-time winner in Ireland, he was shaping up well at Yarmouth in the autumn and should have come on for his return here a fortnight ago when heavily backed. His supporters can gain compensation tonight.

DROOPYS OAKLYNN (Trap 3) - 20:57 Yarmouth

DROOPYS OAKLYNN (Trap 3) is a stayer to follow and can win again in the 20:57 event. She's got a card full of creditable efforts lately and impressed when making all on her first go at this trip last week.