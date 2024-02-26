Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: High Fashion can get the plaudits at Yarmouth

Boherash Anna (Trap 2) - 18.38 Nottingham

Operating at a much higher level when campaigned at Suffolk Downs late last year, BOHERASH ANNA (Trap 2, 18.38) makes her competitive debut at Nottingham following some solid if not spectacular trials in recent weeks. However, entitled to be improving fitness wise with those runs under her belt, she has little if any time to find on the clock to get competitive this evening and, certainly not devoid of early pace, the veteran should soon be front rank and could prove tough to catch.

High Fashion (Trap 6) - 19.44 Yarmouth

HIGH FASHION (Trap 6, 19.44) doesn't help herself with wide running but the low-mileage May 22' whelp undoubtedly boasts plenty of pace and following an encouraging return second five days ago she looks to hold sound claims of gaining a second career victory. Expected to be handy on the run up she's open to further improvement on the back of just five career starts and with that run under her belt, we're hopeful she can pass this test.

Pinkys Lady (Trap 1) - 20.38 Yarmouth

PINKYS LADY (Trap 1) lines up in Yarmouth's 20.38 on a losing run of six but with her latest run easily overlooked, we think she could be ready to strike. The bulk of her form stands up to the closest scrutiny in a basement grade contest distinctly lacking depth this evening and, provided she can escape potential scrimmaging around the opening couple of bends, all looks set fair for a big run operating in the red vest.