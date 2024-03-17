Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Good News story

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the best three greyhound bets from Hove and Sheffield on Sunday.

Hove - 14.09 - Back Sportsmans News (Trap 4)

Having made the breakthrough at Hove on her third competitive start, SPORTSMANS NEWS (Trap 4, 14.09) largely struggled on the back of a grade rise around the turn of the year. However, afforded some leniency by the handicapper, she's showed much more promising signs of late, coming home strongly for third latest. Capable of breaking better than she did then, her form reads very well in this field and the daughter of Confident Rankin can gain a second career success.

Hove - 16.06 - Back Im Justa Bigboy (Trap 4)

Staying at Hove IM JUSTA BIGBOY (Trap 4) rates worthy of a bet when he lines up at 16.06. A dual winner late last year, his form rates particularly strong in the context of this race and we're hopeful he can follow round likely pacesetter Oioiperfectolads (Trap 6) around the opening couple of bends and assert from the ¾ point.

Sheffield - 17.11 - Back Choctaw Tony (Trap 4)

The penultimate race on Sheffield's mixed fixture this afternoon comes up at 17.11 with CHOCTAW TONY (Trap 4) looking to hold excellent claims of making the breakthrough in open company. The son of Ballymac Anton has made into a leading performer on the graded strength, his form more than good enough to taste success at this level and with a slick trial latest highlighting his well-being, all looks set fair for a bold showing.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

