Monmore - 18:33 - Back Ballydoyle Pedro (Trap 2)

Ballydoyle Pedro (T2) is thriving again and can make it four wins from his last five starts. He surprised a few when bursting clear to beat an in-form rival last week and can make another bold bid on that showing.

Monmore - 19:44 - Back Stouke Salah (Trap 2)

Stouke Salah (T2) should take the beating. Usually a smart trapper, he went close in this grade last week and this looks easier tonight.

Monmore - 20:43 - Back Gatchells Sky (Trap 5)

Gatchells Sky (T5) can win once more. He battled to victory from a promising youngster on Friday and holds the edge on this field on his best recent times.