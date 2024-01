Vale Blonde (Trap 1) - 18.34 Doncaster

VALE BLONDE (Trap 1) lines up in Doncaster's 18.34 on a losing run of five but there have been signs he's ready to buck that trend, coming from an unpromising position to go down by a head latest. Holding sound claims on expected final time as well as the most compelling claims on recent form, she just needs to escape any crowding on the run up and she rates the one to beat.

Forever Billy (Trap 5) - 20.32 Hove

The Coral New Year 285 Maiden Sprint certainly wouldn't be the strongest of open-race contests on paper and with top grade winning form over C&D FOREVER BILLY (Trap 5, 20.32) looks to hold sound claims. Successful on his penultimate outing, the July 21' whelp again ran well when runner-up latest. Holding solid claims on the clock, he should soon be up with the early pace and is fancied to assert off the second bend and make the breakthrough at this level.

Ashwood Bocko (Trap 6) - 21.08 Hove

The final race on Hove's card is the Coral New Year 515 with the only wide runner in the line up, ASHWOOD BOCKO (Trap 6, 21.08) fancied to emerge victorious. The bulk of his efforts last month were marred by trouble-in-running but there's no doubting he's classy sort when everything clicks, as he proved when routing open-class opposition back in the autumn. Expected to escape any scrimmaging in stripes with no less than four railers inside, all looks set for a bold showing.