Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ellanne looks the Best bet at Sheffield

Sheffield - 15.57 - Back Hazelhill Coco (Trap 6)

Steadily progressive in graded company at Monmore, HAZELHILL COCO (Trap 6, 15.57) showed the benefit of a recent sighter at Sheffield when running out an impressive winner back here seven days ago, breaking smartly for a make-all victory, posting a slick time in the process. Well-housed as the sole wide seed here, he sets the standard on that run here and provided he breaks smartly again, he's fancied to prove too good for his rivals.

Sheffield - 16.17 - Back Ballymac Tabia (Trap 2)

BALLYMAC TABIA (Trap 2, 16.17) has built up a compelling strike rate at Sheffield, resuming winning ways three starts back and running equally as well in defeat since. A consistent sort, there's a good chance she can lead up this field this afternoon and Barrie Draper's bitch earns our vote to bring up a tenth career victory at the track.

Sheffield - 16.33 - Ellanne Best (Trap 6)

The very next race on the card comes up at 16.33 and another local in the shape of ELLANNE BEST (Trap 6) looks to hold excellent claims of coming out on top again. A blistering early-paced sort, he again impressed when making it three wins from his last four starts over C&D last time. Boasting a 50% strike rate when operating in stripes, he's evidently firing on all cylinders at present and can prove tough to peg back with one of his electric starts.