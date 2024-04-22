Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Delicious bet at Oxford

Doncaster - 17.54 - Back Ballymac Canter (Trap 3)

Doncaster play host to a good quality D1 contest over their 275m trip at 17.54 and arriving at the top of his game, BALLYMAC CANTER (Trap 3) looks the one to side with. An emphatic winner over C&D in a very fast time earlier in the month, a subsequent trial around Swindon won't have done his fitness levels any harm and the early-paced son of Superior Panama can trap best again and prove tough to beat.

Oxford - 20.03 - Back Swift Delicious (Trap 3)

SWIFT DELICIOUS (Trap 3, 20.03) has yet to taste success in 9 starts to date at Oxford but following a spell on the side-lines, dropped the hint she could well be ready to buck that trend, crowded on the run up before doing good late work to finish third in A7 company 13 days ago. Lining up in a race lacking depth this evening, a repeat of that display alone could be well good enough to land this and with a clear run, she looks a lead player.

Nottingham - 20.09 - Back One Day Tom (Trap 4)

We make a quick switch over to Nottingham for their feature at 20.09 with highly admirable local ONE DAY TOM (Trap 4) selected to supplement his heat victory last week. Making all on that occasion, that was his first competitive start in four weeks and, expected to be firmly at the top of his game once more, he should soon be forcing the pace and with his stamina confirmed over further, he can edge a competitive affair.