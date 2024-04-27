Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Crafty Shivoo should be tough to beat

Hove 27th Apr (OR1 515m)Show Hide
Saturday 27 April, 8.14pm
|1. Crafty Shivoo
|2. Droopys Eunice
|3. Southfield Daisy
|4. Queen Joni
|5. Allowdale Cazoo
|6. Queen Dusty
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets at Hove and Perry Barr on Saturday.
Hove - 17:49 - Back Cooliogold (Trap 1)
Cooliogold (T1) can confirm the promise of recent runs at Towcester and come out on top here. A versatile and smart tracker, the lack of a recent look around here will hold no fears for Maxine Locke's charge and he can hold his pitch on the rails around the first couple of bends and is firmly expected to put up a bold showing.
Perry Barr - 19:57 - Back Swift Regina (Trap 6)
Having been in rude health at home track Doncaster in recent weeks, Swift Regina (T6) ran well on her first spin at Perry Barr, posting a respectable effort on the clock despite not being seen to best effect when fourth in open company last time. A classy sort, she ought to have derived plenty from that initial sighter and, with her stamina firmly established at the 480-metre trip, Phil Barlow's charge could well represent a spot of value this evening.
Hove - 20:14 - Back Crafty Shivoo
Mark Wallis' Crafty Shivoo (T1) is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record in this year's Brighton Belle. She managed to overcome an early bump when landing her respective semi-final seven days ago and is much better judged on her previous effort from a time perspective. The daughter of super sire Droopys Sydney can maintain her scintillating form and land yet another big prize.
Saturday 27 April, 8.14pm
