Central Park - 16:17 - Back Coonough Steff (Trap 1)

A winner in top-grade sprint company at Central Park, Coonough Steff (T1) lines up following a string of frustrating but consistent efforts of late. She was runner-up on four consecutive occasions before a very slow start last time left her with a mountain to climb and she stayed on to grab third late in the day. Provided she brings her trapping boots to the party, all looks set for a bold showing on the rails.

Nottingham - 19:49 - Back Lisnakill Oxo (Trap 5)

Lisnakill Oxo (T5) could represent a spot of value. A strong-running sort with a progressive profile at home track Yarmouth, he didn't shape at all badly and ought to have derived plenty from his first start around Colwick Park when third behind a smart sort seven days ago. He doesn't need to improve much on the clock and is fancied to make a bold bid in the orange vest.

Nottingham - 21:51 - Back Conlig Willow (Trap 4)

Conlig Willow (T4) crucially got a clear shot at things when making all on her latest outing five days ago, when she was aided by a swift break and always had matters in hand. She posted a good time for the grade, avoids a grade rise and, in a race lacking depth, another smash break from the traps should see her tough to peg back.