Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Brynhall Bocko tough to beat

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Monmore

Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets at Monmore on Saturday.

Monmore - 20:02 - Back Outer Limits (Trap 5)

Outer Limits (T5) can get the hat-trick up in the sprint. He's unbeaten in April, getting a couple of short-head verdicts, and should be up to winning in this higher grade.

Monmore - 20:21 - Back Swift Eaglestone (Trap 6)

Swift Eaglestone (T6) clocked a good time when demolishing an A5-field a fortnight ago and is interesting here. The youngster could still be improving and can take a tricky heat.

Monmore - 21:31 - Back Brynhall Bocko (Trap 3)

Brynhall Bocko (T3) looks solid. He made all in taking style in a 480m A1 a fortnight ago and should be right at home over this longer trip.

