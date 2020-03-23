To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Eve can leave rivals trailing in her wake

Timeform bring you three bets on Monday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Central Park, Monmore and Sheffield on Monday...

"...he can prove too strong for these rivals from the three-quarter point..."

Timeform on Access Direction

ACCESS DIRECTION (Trap 2) - 13:29 Central Park

ACCESS DIRECTION (T2) is a strong stayer and proved as much when landing back-to-back 686-metre contests in Ireland. He's 0-5 to date following his switch to Central Park but caught the eye when meeting with trouble in this grade last time. He can prove too strong for these rivals from the three-quarter point.

UP TO YOU (Trap 5) - 15:49 Monmore

UP TO YOU (T5) has just one win from eight starts at Monmore to date but, as a September 18' whelp, it's safe to assume that she remains open to further improvement. She is proving relatively consistent of late and there's a distinct possibility she will turn handy, so we're hopeful she can prove too strong.

TIWOOD EVE (Trap 4) - 18:11 Sheffield

TIWOOD EVE (T4) is far from a prolific scorer but she looks to have been given a good opportunity and can cash in. She has failed to threaten of late, but her exploits on the clock still stand up to close scrutiny and it would be disappointing if she failed to make a big impact in an A7 that appears more like an A8.

ACCESS DIRECTION (Trap 2) - 13:29 Central Park
UP TO YOU (Trap 5) - 15:49 Monmore
TIWOOD EVE (Trap 4) - 18:11 Sheffield

Timeform,

