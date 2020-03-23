Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Eve can leave rivals trailing in her wake

Sheff 23rd Mar (A7 500m)
Monday 23 March, 6.11pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Lilys Law
|2. Loskeran Thief
|3. Magna Motown
|4. Tiwood Eve
|5. Camp Anna
|6. Rewind Eileen
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform bring you the best bets from Central Park, Monmore and Sheffield on Monday...
"...he can prove too strong for these rivals from the three-quarter point..."
Timeform on Access Direction
ACCESS DIRECTION (Trap 2) - 13:29 Central Park
ACCESS DIRECTION (T2) is a strong stayer and proved as much when landing back-to-back 686-metre contests in Ireland. He's 0-5 to date following his switch to Central Park but caught the eye when meeting with trouble in this grade last time. He can prove too strong for these rivals from the three-quarter point.
UP TO YOU (Trap 5) - 15:49 Monmore
UP TO YOU (T5) has just one win from eight starts at Monmore to date but, as a September 18' whelp, it's safe to assume that she remains open to further improvement. She is proving relatively consistent of late and there's a distinct possibility she will turn handy, so we're hopeful she can prove too strong.
TIWOOD EVE (Trap 4) - 18:11 Sheffield
TIWOOD EVE (T4) is far from a prolific scorer but she looks to have been given a good opportunity and can cash in. She has failed to threaten of late, but her exploits on the clock still stand up to close scrutiny and it would be disappointing if she failed to make a big impact in an A7 that appears more like an A8.
ACCESS DIRECTION (Trap 2) - 13:29 Central Park
UP TO YOU (Trap 5) - 15:49 Monmore
TIWOOD EVE (Trap 4) - 18:11 Sheffield
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Monday 23 March, 6.11pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Lilys Law
|2. Loskeran Thief
|3. Magna Motown
|4. Tiwood Eve
|5. Camp Anna
|6. Rewind Eileen
Join to place betsJoin today