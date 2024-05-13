USPGA Championship 2024 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

Scottie Scheffler PGA record (most recent result on the right): 4-8-MC-2 "I love winning and I hate losing, I really do," he said after his Augusta National triumph last month and he reiterated the point by winning the RBC Heritage a week later, his fourth win in five starts. As if that weren't frightening enough for the field he's also, of course, a major monster with five top three finishes (including two Masters wins) in his last nine starts. The only negative this week is the ongoing baby drama. Angle? He's currently remorseless but especially so on Sundays. His last nine final rounds have been sub-69 and he averages 66.56 over that stretch. Back Scheffler on the Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy PGA record: 3-3-64-1-8-1-17-MC-22-50-8-33-49-8-7 One shot off the first round lead when the championship was last held at Valhalla in 2014, the Northern Irishman went one clear at halfway and it stayed that way all week. It was a fourth major triumph and it would have appeared bizarre to suggest then that wait 10 years (and counting) to find win number five. A slow start to the year has been transformed by victory in New Orleans with pal Shane Lowry two starts ago and a fourth - and dominant in the final round - Wells Fargo Championship victory last week. Angle? In the last five years he is 8-for-10 at landing a top 10 in the non-Masters US majors. Back McIlroy on the Sportsbook

Brooks Koepka PGA record: 70-15-5-4-13-1-1-29-2-55-1 The defending champion used a Masters near-miss to fuel his fifth major triumph and might Augusta work more magic this year? He was furious at his very flat T45th there last month, upped his work rate and won LIV Singapore two weeks ago. Back in 2014 he was the joint low scorer at the weekend with rounds of 66-67. Angle? His championship record is good at first glance but get this: he's been tied third or better at the end of 17 of his last 33 rounds. He says of majors: "The big thing that separates me is my ability to lock in and go someplace I think a lot of guys can't go." Back Koepka on the Sportsbook

Ludvig Aberg PGA record: debut Not many championship rookies find themselves among the favourites, but then very few of them have the undoubted pedigree of this impressive young Swede. He turned pro less than a year ago, quickly won on both sides of the Atlantic, starred for Europe in the Ryder Cup last month was second on his major debut at Augusta. "It makes me really hungry to do it again and again," he said afterwards but he did pull out of last week's event with a knee injury. Angle? He's shown a flair for low final rounds as a pro. 15 of 22 have been sub-70 including two 64s, two 63s, a 62 and a 61. Back Aberg on the Sportsbook

Jon Rahm PGA record: 58-4-MC-13-8 This is the major that the Spaniard has struggled to figure out, sitting inside the top 20 with 18 holes to play just the once when third ahead of finishing fourth at Bellerive in 2018. He's also failed to win since last year's Masters, he struggled there on defence and although he's 7-for-7 at landing LIV top 10s he's not looked entirely comfortable. Angle? Valhalla is a Jack Nicklaus design and Rahm enjoys the Golden Bear's layouts. He had a genuine win at Muirfield Village in 2020 and a moral one in 2021 when withdrawn following a positive Covid test when six shots clear after 54 holes. Back Rahm on the Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele PGA record: MC-35-16-10-MC-13-10 In mid-2022 the Californian hit a purple patch that saw him win four times in eight starts, but since then his ability to tick off top 20s without winning has returned to haunt him. It was apparent at Sawgrass when he led deep into Sunday before fizzling away and it was even more apparent last week when he led by four at halfway only to be blown away by Rory McIlroy in the final round. Angle? It remains boring but true: he finishes in the top 20 a lot. In normal events (9-for-12 in 2024), in majors (20-for-27), in this championship (4-for-7) and even on Nicklaus layouts (6-for-10). Back Schauffele on the Sportsbook

Collin Morikawa PGA record: 1-8-55-26 A magnificent winner of this tournament at Harding Park in 2022, the 27-year-old added Claret Jug triumph a year later at Royal St George's and golf looked so simple. Of course, it isn't and he's found winning a little trickier since then. That was most recently evident when he headed into the final round of the Masters in second but ended the day seven shots back of Scheffler. "Watching Scottie today, I know it's doable for me," he insisted. "I've just got to put the pieces together." Angle? He's superb on Nicklaus layouts with wins at Montreux, Muirfield Village and The Concession. Back Morikawa on the Sportsbook

Bryson DeChambeau PGA record: 33-MC-MC-4-38-4 There's a genuine split in the big-hitter's PGA Championship record. In the first half he consistently struggled. In contrast, in the second half he has regularly contended, finishing fourth in both 2020 and 2023, and he was even seventh after 54 holes in 2022 before clattering backwards with a final round 77 in 2021. He's failed to break the LIV top 20 since the Masters but he does have five top 10s this year. Angle? The 2020 US Open champion is back to being a major contender. In addition to his excellent event record he was eighth in the 2022 Open and sixth in last month's Masters. Back DeChambeau on the Sportsbook

Cameron Smith PGA record: 25-MC-56-64-43-59-13-9 The 2022 Open champion has quietly picked up three major championship top 10s in the five he has played since lifting the Claret Jug. It's a reminder of his quality and his PGA record is heading in the right direction even if, in truth, he's yet to get remotely in contention with 18 holes to play. In fact, he's never been better than T23rd on the leaderboard and never been within nine shots of top spot. Angle? Nicklaus' Muirfield Village might be a good pointer for Valhalla but Smith will hope not. He's 1-for-7 at breaking the top 60 there with final rounds scores of 77-79-77. Back Smith on the Sportsbook

Justin Thomas PGA record: 18-66-1-6-37-MC-1-65 It's perhaps no surprise that his two major successes have come in this championship because it's the one he gets half-decent starts in. Four of his eight first rounds have been sub-72 which contrasts with a 2-for-9 record in both the Masters and the US Open (and his last three Open have been stymied by starting laps of 72-72-80). He was fifth at the Heritage, a vast improvement on four failures to make the top 60 in his previous five starts, and a key element was improved putting (which had been a big problem during his downturn). Angle? He's a proud Kentucky man on home soil. Back Thomas on the Sportsbook

Max Homa PGA record: 64-MC-MC-13-55 This championship has been a difficult one for the LA-native with his one top 50 finish was notable for being the only time he didn't record at least one round of 74+. On the plus side, he's moving in the right direction in the majors. At last year's Open he registered a first top 10 in them (at the 17th attempt) and his third place in the Masters was not only the first time he's contended (he was top three all week) - he also looked at home in the heat of battle. Angle? He's finished top six in his last two starts at Muirfield Village which echoes Valhalla 1996 PGA winner Mark Brooks. Back Homa on the Sportsbook

Patrick Cantlay PGA record: 33-27-3-43-23-MC-9 The Californian's record of just four major championship top 10s in 28 starts is a little underwhelming and it's the direct consequence of his inability to get into contention. Incredibly, he's only twice been top 10 with 18 holes to play in a major and only once top six (which is the 54-hole sweet spot for winners). The flipside? He's a three-time winner on Nicklaus tracks (twice at Muirfield Village and once at Sherwood). Angle? His last four opening rounds in this tournament have been poor (73-73-76-74) meaning he's twice been outside the top 100 on Thursday evening. Back Cantlay on the Sportsbook

Viktor Hovland PGA record: 33-30-41-2 The 54-hole leader in the 2022 Open, first round leader in the 2023 Masters, halfway leader in the 2023 PGA Championship, a top five finisher in all three of them, a top 20 finisher in last year's US Open and Open, the Tour Championship winner and a Ryder Cup star. What next, then, for the Norwegian? A change of coach wasn't the obvious route but he did it for the right reasons (he wanted to get even better). Alas, he has not one top 10 in 2024. Angle? If he can overcome poor form, he likes Nicklaus designs (winner at Muirfield Village last year, second at The Concession). Back Hovland on the Sportsbook

Wyndham Clark PGA record: MC-75-MC The reigning US Open champion has not only failed to crack the PGA top 70, he's failed to break 70 and two of his last three laps needed 77 blows. But it's moot how much that matters because last year's missed cut came a week after his first PGA Tour win, at Quail Hollow, and he's a very different golfer since back that up with a second (major) win shortly after. He's landed four top three finishes this year including a win at Pebble Beach in February. Angle? The US Open win does remain an outlier in the majors: the only top 30 finish in nine starts. He'll add another soon, right?! Back Clark on the Sportsbook

Joaquin Niemann PGA record: 71-MC-MC-30-23-MC The Chilean remains in magnificent form but his T22nd in the Masters is a reminder that he's a major championship enigma. Incredibly he's now played 20 of them, is yet to record a top 10 and has only managed one top 20. In this event he was T23rd in 2022 but went backwards all week after an opening 68 while the year before he was seventh ahead of the final round before closing with a 76. It doesn't help that his career scrambling percentage at the event is a mere 43%. Angle? Surely he will land another major championship top 20 sooner rather than later? Surely?!? Back Niemann on the Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood PGA record: MC-MC-61-35-48-29-MC-5-18 The Englishman has three top 15 finishes in his last four starts, including third at the Masters, and his championship record is improving nicely: in his first five starts he didn't land one top 30; in his last four he's recorded three of them. Moreover, he gave a hint of that improvement when top 10 through 36 holes in 2019. He was also second after 36 holes in 2020. Angle? He's in something of a major sweet spot at the moment: since the start of 2022 he's registered seven top 20s in nine majors, five of them top 10s - and three of those have come in his last three starts. Back Fleetwood on the Sportsbook

Cameron Young PGA record: 3-MC The New Yorker's event record is his major championship record in microcosm. In the former, he finished third on debut in 2022, one shot outside the play-off, and a year later he missed the cut. In the latter, he's made 11 starts with five top 10s and five MCs. And all of it is typical of his entire career because, for all the high quality finishes, he's yet to win on any main tour. Angle? Like Cam Smith, he's struggled at Muirfield Village which may or may not be a pointer. If it is, Young has played there twice, closing with an 84 when T60th in 2022 and missing the cut last year. Back Young on the Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson PGA record: 10-5-MC-48-8-7-MC-13-27-2-2-MC-MC-55 DJ didn't tee it up at Valhalla in 2014 but he took a liking to the Nicklaus-designed Glen Abbey (a win and twice second), and he's also been third and fourth at Muirfield Village. His 2024 started strongly, with victory in LIV Las Vegas (a fourth top 10 in a row), but hit a slump that included a very limp effort at Augusta National when he carded 78-79. He broke that run with seventh last time out in LIV Singapore. Angle? Since back-to-back runner-up finishes in this championship in 2019 and 2020 his record is astoundingly bad: he's gone sub-73 just once in eight laps. Back Johnson on the Sportsbook

Hideki Matsuyama PGA record: 19-36-37-4-5-35-16-22-23-60-29 The 2021 Masters champion plays a lot of weekend golf in the majors. In fact, he's made 39 cuts in 44 of them. But in the American non-Masters majors he's 21-for-22 and he's flawless in this championship. He has also played four rounds in each of his last 13 starts including when a scintillating winner of the Genesis Invitational in February, closing with a sensational 62. Angle? He had an average Masters, finishing T39th, hasn't played since and had to pull out of last week's Wells Fargo Championships with further aggravations to his back. Back Matsuyama on the Sportsbook

Jason Day PGA record: 10-MC-MC-8-15-1-2-9-19-23-4-44-55-MC Ten years ago the Australian headed to Valhalla with form and injury concerns - and then found himself second after 36 holes and fourth after 54 before dropping back to T15th. A year later, however, he won the tournament which remains his sole major success. He also has good form on Nicklaus tracks with wins at Dove Mountain and Glen Abbey plus a best of fourth at Muirfield Village and was fourth last week. Angle? He has a best of T30th in the American majors since 2020 and hasn't broken 70 in the PGA Championship in his last 10 rounds. Back Day on the Sportsbook

Jordan Spieth PGA record: MC-MC-2-13-28-12-3-71-30-34-29 "I'm looking at this week as a reset," he said two weeks ago at the Byron Nelson, further insisting: "I haven't had the year I wanted but I believe that I'm really close to some great things." He even made the somewhat bold claim that: "I've shown that if I'm within ten on Sunday there is a chance." He has won from six back but 10?! More seriously, the form is a worry with just one top 25 finish in eight starts and he carded 79-74 at Augusta. Angle? He's gone sub-70 just once in 11 PGA Championship first rounds (and hasn't gone sub-72 in his last four). Back Spieth on the Sportsbook

Matt Fitzpatrick PGA record: 49-MC-MC-41-MC-23-5-MC Two years ago the Englishman came to this tournament with a poor major championship record and, in contending, he learned valuable lessons that helped him win the US Open a month later. Can he repeat this week? His form has been patchy in 2024 with just one top six finish, when sixth at the Players Championship in March. Angle? His first round 68 in the 2022 championship was a huge improvement on his every other Thursday performance. In fact, he's only 1-for-8 at breaking 72 (and four times he hasn't gone sub-74). Back Fitzpatrick on the Sportsbook

Tony Finau PGA record: 10-MC-44-42-64-4-8-30-72 The big man has gone from being a top 10 machine to being someone who occasionally dips his head into that thin air. Consider that he has four top 10s in his last 31 starts (13%), but in his previous 160 he had 54 (34%). The same phenomenon has occurred in the majors. From the start of 2018 to the PGA in 2021 he logged seven top 10s in 13 starts and since then has not recorded one in 11 attempts. Angle? His Sundays have been remarkable in the last few weeks. Pure boom or bust: 68-74-66-80-65-74. Back Finau on the Sportsbook

Tyrrell Hatton PGA record: 25-10-MC-10-48-MC-38-13-15 The Englishman's move to LIV has seen more of the recent same from him because he was solid in 2023 (23 starts, 15 top 20s, 10 top 10s) and he's been solid this year (11 starts, nine top 20s, four top 10s). The frustration for him is that he was within three shots of the pre-final round lead only twice last year and has been just once this year. Better news is that although he never contended at Augusta, his top 10 there was a comfortable Masters career best. Angle? His PGA record is very like his form: four top 20s in nine starts but never better than T11th with 18 holes to play. Back Hatton on the Sportsbook

Byeong Hun An PGA record: MC-MC-28-56-MC-22-49 He was third last week, which was a sixth top four finish since last July and he's enjoyed Muirfield Village (he endured play-off defeat in 2018 and the same year was second at Nicklaus' Glen Abbey) but he's limped along in both this championship and in the majors in general (in fact he's also 0-for-28 at landing a top 10). Angle? He's struggled in round one at the majors and has broken 70 just once in those 28 starts. Back An on the Sportsbook

Min Woo Lee PGA record: MC-18 After a sparkling end to 2023 that saw him lift trophies in Korea and Australia, 2024 has been, with the exception of second in the Cognizant Classic, a letdown. That result is his only top 20 finish, in fact. That said, he has missed just the one cut but given Nicklaus designs test distance control with approaches it would be a bit of a concern that it's the element of the game Lee struggles with most. He has made six top 30s in his 10 major starts however. Angle? A poor starter in the majors (breaking 73 just three times), he's 9-for-10 at bettering or equalling his R1 score in R2. Back Lee on the Sportsbook

Sahith Theegala PGA record: 40 His finish at Augusta last month was no improvement on his debut (T45th against ninth) but he was chipper afterwards, saying: "Major championship golf is just so fun. It's hard and I love hard golf." At the moment, albeit a small sample, we have to take his word for it because that top 10 13 months ago is his only top 25 finish in eight majors. Angle? He was fifth at Muirfield Village two years ago but last year he failed to break 75 three times and there was more wild variance last week in a Wells Fargo Championship performance that included a Friday 65 and a Saturday 82. Back Theegala on the Sportsbook

Sam Burns PGA record: 29-20-MC His good friend Scottie Scheffler has the majors sussed but poor Sam gets in a terrible muddle with them. The good news is that his best finish came in his championship when he was T20th at Southern Hills two years ago. But it's his only top 20 in 14 completed starts. He even contrived to start his Masters campaign last month with an 8-over-par 80. Angle? Dig deeper and the major record is even worse. He's 2-for-14 at breaking 70 in round one and 1-for-8 at breaking 72 in round four. Back Burns on the Sportsbook

Sepp Straka PGA record: 66-78-7 The Austrian's struggles to impose himself in the majors changed when he was seventh in this event 12 months ago and he has backed it up with second in the Open and T16th in last month's Masters. Angle? He's not just a sneaky good major performer, he also claimed a Korn Ferry Tour win at The Nicklaus Club at Lions Gate and his first PGA Tour win came at the Nicklaus-renovated PGA National. Back Straka on the Sportsbook

Will Zalatoris PGA record: 8-2 A second round 77 derailed his hopes in the Masters but, in rebounding to land ninth place, he maintained a superb run in the majors, one that has seen him record seven top 10s in his last nine of them. In that run he has finished eighth and second in this championship but the worry is his back. He had surgery last year and missed the Byron Nelson two weeks ago citing the need for "rest and recovery" and the importance of being "prudent". Angle? He remains a top 10 machine in the majors but he followed that withdrawal with a T60th last week that ended 74-80. Back Zalatoris on the Sportsbook

Shane Lowry PGA record: MC-57-47-MC-MC-48-12-8-66-4-23-12 Having recorded nine top 25s in the majors during 2021, 22 and 23, the Irishman was disappointed yet not downbeat after finishing T43rd in the first major of this year. "I don't think I'm playing any bad golf at all," he insisted. "Off the tee I'm as good as I've ever been, iron play is very solid, short game feels good. It's all about holing a few putts." That said, even when winning the New Orleans pairs event with Rory McIlroy he didn't putt well. Angle? Is he set for a regression to that top 25 mean? In addition to long-term major consistency he has five of them in his last six PGA starts. Back Lowry on the Sportsbook

Patrick Reed PGA record: 59-30-13-2-MC-MC-13-17-34-18 It's over three years since the 2018 Masters champion has won anywhere and despite landing T12th at Augusta last month he admitted: "I feel like I'm just in that stupid circle at the moment of doing a lot of things well, getting nothing out of it. I'm always hitting those one or two loose shots that cost you." His championship-high second place came in 2017 at Quail Hollow and he hasn't ended one round since in the top 10. Angle? His last 10 non-Augusta American majors have not been poor (9-for-10 at making the cut, five top 20s) but he hasn't registered one top 10 in them. Back Reed on the Sportsbook

Tom Kim PGA record: MC-MC-MC It's worth reminding yourself that Kim is still just 21 because he made his major championship debut in this event four years ago. But then he did turn pro a month before his 16th birthday! He has won a Korean Tour event on a Nicklaus design but he has no top 10 anywhere since last October. Angle? His Friday PGA Championship scores are a wince-inducing 77-76-75. At least he's heading in the right direction. Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Si Woo Kim PGA record: MC-WD-MC-MC-13-MC-60-MC The Korean has finished top 20 in his last four visits to Nicklaus' Muirfield Village, but his T13th in 2020 really was an outlier for him in this event. That effort was not just his only finish better than T60th in eight starts, he also broke 70 in each round and he's done that just once in his other 15 laps. Angle? His elite-level problems extend beyond the PGA Championship. He's played 28 majors and is yet to land a top 10 finish. Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Sungjae Im PGA record: 42-MC-MC-17-MC A poor run of form that stretched back to January troughed with rounds of 77-74 to miss the cut at the Masters but he bounced back with T12th at the RBC Heritage and he then went home to win on the Korean Tour before landing fourth last week at Quail Hollow. Angle? He does have two major championship top 10s but in the nomadic majors he's struggled: 13 starts, just two top 20s and a best of T17th. Back Im on the Sportsbook

Talor Gooch PGA record: MC-44-20-MC He's yet to shine in the majors (he's waiting for a first top 10 finish after 11 starts) and he will have to overcome questions and barbs about LIV but he's unquestionably excelling on the rebel tour, finishing top 10 in over half his starts and winning three times last year. Angle? Nicklaus designs test approach play and Greg Norman claimed: "Talor Gooch is the best iron player in the past 20 years I've witnessed." Back Gooch on the Sportsbook

Adam Scott PGA record: MC-23-23-9-40-3-12-MC-MC-39-7-11-5-15-MC-18-61-3-8-22-MC-MC-29 If Muirfield Village is a good pointer then Scott will be worth keeping an eye on. He's played there 15 times, missed just one cut and has logged seven top 20s. In fact, he also finished T15th at Valhalla 10 years ago. Angle? If you're sceptical about the Muirfield Village link, consider that the big Aussie hasn't recorded a major championship top 10 since 2019 and four of his last eight PGA laps have been 74+. Back Scott on the Sportsbook

Corey Conners PGA record: 64-MC-17-MC-12 The Canadian hasn't missed a weekend round since the US Open last year so he's consistent but he also hasn't recorded a top 10 (WFC?) since August. He's also just 2-for-25 at finishing top 10 on Nicklaus design and co-designs. Angle? He's been solo first and second after 18 holes in the last two PGA Championships but his major final rounds have been less sure. He's 2-for-10 at breaking 70 with an average of 72.60. Back Conners on the Sportsbook

Nicolai Hojgaard PGA record: MC-50 Either side of New Year the young Dave was superb, winning the DP World Tour Championship and finishing second in the Farmers Insurance Open. But since then he has struggled and has only top 30 - the good news, however, is that it came in the Masters. Even then he failed to equal par after a sparkling first round 67. Angle? He's only 3-for-10 at breaking 73 in an American major championship. Back Hojgaard on the Sportsbook

Akshay Bhatia PGA record: debut The 22-year-old has quickly taken to PGA Tour life, landing two wins inside a year, both of them via play-offs, most recently in the Texas Open a week before the Masters. His last six results include that win, three top 20s and a solid T35th on his Masters debut. Angle? He's in form, he was solid at Augusta and his first win last July was at the Nicklaus-designed Tahoe Mountain. He could improve on the Masters. Back Bhatia on the Sportsbook

Russell Henley PGA record: MC-MC-12-22-71-50-37-71-60-MC The Georgia native has 10 top 20 finishes in is last 16 starts, including seven top 10s but he's also registered just one top 10 in 37 major starts and he's only come remotely close to doing so once in 10 PGA Championship attempts. Angle? His nomadic major final rounds are boom or bust. He's carded seven in the 67 to 69 range, 10 between 73 and 79, and just the one 71 in the middle. Back Henley on the Sportsbook

Alex Noren PGA record: 34-66-MC-49-67-MC-54-22-55-MC-MC The Swede did win the 2017 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth but the US version has been a mystery to him. On the flipside, he's in fine form, reeling off seven straight top 25s and he has a trio of top threes since October last year. Angle? Even when he carded a first round 67 to sit second after 18 holes in 2012 (the only time he's sat top 10 at the end of 36 PGA rounds) he followed it up with an 80. Back Noren on the Sportsbook

Brian Harman PGA record: 41-MC-13-71-MC-58-MC-34-MC The 37-year-old's victory in last year's Open was a third championship top 20 in a row and he's also been second in the US Open but he's struggled with the PGA Championship test. In fact, he's never been within eight shots of the 54-hole lead. Angle? He has gone sub-70 four times before the weekend in this tournament but exactly half of his pre-cut rounds have needed at least 74 shots. Back Harman on the Sportsbook

Chris Kirk PGA record: 34-57-MC-MC-MC-31-MC-5-29 The winner of January's Tournament of Champions had a poor championship record until he finished fifth in 2022 and added a solid T29th last year. He was also T16th in the Masters last month and T10th at the RBC Heritage in his penultimate start. Angle? He has excellent Nicklaus form: victory at Annandale and fourth at Muirfield Village, plus wins at King & Bear and PGA National (both Nicklaus collaborations). Back Kirk on the Sportsbook

Dean Burmester PGA record: 59-MC-54 The South African deserved his invitation from the PGA of America off the back of a superb run of three worldwide victories in his last 11 starts. It started with back-to-back successes in South Africa on the DP World Tour and also included play-off defeat of Sergio Garcia at LIV Miami. Angle? Can his good form transform his poor American major record? He's 3-for-16 at breaking 72 (and has nine scores of 73+). Back Burmester on the Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler PGA record: 58-51-MC-19-3-30-33-5-12-36-MC-8-23-MC Ten years ago he recorded his championship best at Valhalla and admitted: "That stings because I really felt like I could win this one." He also came mighty close at the US Open last year (leading through 54 holes) but his form has been poor this year (with the brief exception of two 67s to close the RBC Heritage). Angle? He's a four-time top three finisher on Nicklaus tracks (and has six top 15s at Muirfield Village). Back Fowler on the Sportsbook

Stephan Jaeger PGA record: 50 The German has limited major championship experience but he arrives in Kentucky with a major achievement to his name: he's the only golfer in the world to have beaten Scottie Scheffler since the middle of February, doing so when he won a first PGA Tour title in the Houston Open. Angle? With that win, and two third places this year, he's never had a better chance to land a first major top 30 in his sixth start. Back Jaeger on the Sportsbook

Keegan Bradley PGA record: 1-3-19-MC-61-42-33-29-MC-17-48-29 The 37-year-old's championship record peaked in sensational style with victory on debut in 2011 and he backed it up by finishing third on defence, but he's not made the top 10 since and he's only recorded one major top 10 since the summer of 2014. A winner in 2022 and 2023, and a 2024 best of second in the Sony Open. Angle? He hasn't gone sub-70 in the third round of this championship since his victory in 2011. Back Bradley on the Sportsbook

Tiger Woods PGA record: 29-10-1-1-29-2-39-24-4-1-1-2-28-MC-11-40-MC-MC-2-MC-37-WD It was pretty painful to watch the 15-time major champion hobble round Augusta posting weekend rounds of 82-77 so Lord knows what it was like walking them. Except Woods is built from sterner stuff then mere mortals. He insisted afterwards: "I'll keep lifting, keep getting stronger, keep progressing. Hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer." Angle? Another weekend of golf would be a win. Back Woods on the Sportsbook

