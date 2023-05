US PGA 2023 starts on Thursday at Oak Hill, NY

Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk hosts and is once again joined by Ben Coley of SportingLife.com and Betfair's golf tipster Dave Tindall.

The team talk each-way value with the Betfair Sportsbook paying 12 places as well as the best way to utilise the huge prices and in-play excellence of the Betfair Exchange.

Who do the team fancy at the prices?

Dave: "The one I like is Max Homa. He is world number six and there are 17 players above him in the betting. The reason for that is his Majors record. But I had a closer look...

"Homa missed the cut in seven of his first eight but has made the cut in five of his last six. He was 13th last year... We've got the chance to get him at a big price. At 30/1, he is surely a value bet."

Ben: "Patrick Cantlay is arguably the best driver on the PGA tour, with a wonderful blend of distance and accuracy. These fairways are hard to hit. I think the winner will be somebody who misses them infrequently. I want to back someone who doesn't make big mistakes off the tee and Cantlay is in that category.

"The case for Xander Schauffele is very similar... I do have a concern about him on a Sunday but I also think there is, barring Jon Rahm, there is nobody more likely to produce their best golf this week."

Sarah: "I'm going for Rory. It's been too long since he won a Major and we don't want the wait to continue."

Each-way picks with 12 places paid on Betfair

As mentioned, Betfair are paying 12 places this week, so who are the team backing each-way?

Dave: "Tyrrell Hatton at 40/1 is a great bet. He has finished top five in the last two weeks... His results on the PGA Tour this year are fantastic. I also like Gary Woodland and Harris English."

Ben: "Gary Woodland is hitting the ball better than ever. I was definitely will to take a chance on him.

"Shane Lowry also gets my money. He has loads of form on big long courses like Oak Hill. We are going to get wind and rain here and that's great for him. He has some questions to answer but he's a massive price at 80/1. The bigger the stage, the better he gets."

The team also discuss the outsiders who could cause an upset at Oak Hill, club member Rory McIlroy's chances of ending his Major drought and much more.

