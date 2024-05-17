The Punter's US PGA Championship: Xander off to a flyer again

Rory and Scheffler in-the-mix again

Defending champ a huge danger

Leader value to lead at halfway at odds-against

10:50 - May 17, 2024

The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, is looking to win his fifth event in six starts but bizarrely, a very strong argument could be made that he isn't the most in-form player in the field at present.

After leading the Wells Fargo Championship by three strokes after round one eight days ago, Xander Schauffele has kicked off the US PGA Championship with a sensational nine-under-par 62 around Valhalla to lead by three. Here's the first-round leaderboard with prices to back at 10:40.

Xander Schauffele -9 3.55

Sahith Theegala -6 27.026/1

Tony Finau -6 30.029/1

Mark Hubbard -6 150.0149/1

Rory McIlroy -5 6.411/2

Collin Morikawa -5 19.5

Tom Kim -5 70.069/1

Tom Hoge -5 120.0119/1

Thomas Detry -5 140.0139/1

Robert MacIntyre -5 170.0169/1

Maverick McNealy -5 170.0169/1

Scottie Scheffler -4 5.79/2

Brooks Koepka -4 17.5

-4 and 46.045/1 bar

Up until last week, Xander had never held a clear lead on the PGA Tour after the opening round and now he's achieved the feat twice in two weeks! And in some style too.

He was the 53rd player to hold a three-stroke lead after round one on the PGA Tour this century when he led the Wells Fargo last week but he was the 40th to fail to win after a lacklustre level par final round.

There's a chance he may move clear today and the change to the weather forecast will give him a boost.

It looks likely that the heavy rain predicted will move in much earlier than previously projected and what looked likely to be an advantage to today's early starters appears to have been lost.

Forecasts originally predicted a dry start to the day before heavy rain moved in in the afternoon, but it now looks like the rain will move in early and stop late in the day.

It's never easy to gauge the affect of the weather but if Xander does miss the worst of it when he tees off in the afternoon, he must be considered a value bet in the 2nd Round Leader market at odds-against given seven of the last eight three-stroke leaders (including Xander last week) were still in front at halfway.

Schauffele isn't one to go to war and he looks short enough at around 5/23.50 in the outright market with so many big names lurking and today will be key.

He was four clear at halfway last week on -11 but shot one-under-par on Saturday and level-par on Sunday to eventually lose by five, suggesting he'll need to keep the pedal down today.

With Schauffele trading as short as he is, there's value elsewhere and having backed both Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa before the off, the two I've added this morning are the defending champ, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim.

Sitting on -4 and five off the lead, Scheffler is the second favourite, but having started the championship with this remarkable two on the first, he missed a number of short putts coming in and he looked a little rusty.

Rory's game wasn't razor sharp either and if I hadn't already backed him, I'd definitely be getting Morikawa onside.

Having backed him at 30.029/1 last week, I topped up modestly yesterday morning when he drifted all the way out to 50.049/1 before he'd hit a ball!

He then hit a high of 190.0189/1 after playing his first five holes in two-over-par so he's done remarkably well to shoot -5 and he looks a very fair price this morning at around 20.019/1.

Koepka is alongside Scheffler and five off the lead and he was matched at a high of 55.054/1 before he eagled the seventh and birdied the eighth (his 16th and 17th holes of the round) to smarten up his card and if history is anything to go by, he's a huge danger to the leaders.

Koepka won his first major, the 2017 US Open, having trailed by two after round one and he won his fourth (his second of three US PGA Championships) wire-to-wire in 2019 but he won't be panicking from this position.

He defended the US Open in 2018 having trailed by six after round one (tied 46th) and five at halfway (sat fourth), he won his first US PGA title having sat tied for 33rd and six back and he was tied for 38th and six adrift after the opening round 12 months ago.

Sitting five adrift in a tie for 12th will certainly not faze him and given he's no bigger than 14/115.00 on the High Street, he's a very fair price this morning at 17.5.

Yesterday's five-under-par 66 by Tom Kim came somewhat out of the blue and he may well slip back into the pack today but he's straight out of the top drawer and a major winner in waiting so I was happy to take a small chance on him at 75.074/1.

Pre-Event Selections:

Rory McIlroy @ 9.617/2

Collin Morikawa @ 30.029/1

Joakim Niemann @ 50.049/1

In-Play Picks:

Brooks Koepka @ 17.5

Tom Kim @ 75.074/1

