US Open 2025: Course information and current form stats

The US Open is being played at Oakmont for the third time since the turn of the millennium
No shortage of sand bunkers at Oakmont

Oakmont Country Club hosts the US Open for a record 10th time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Enlarged greens offer greater variety of pin positions

  • More sand bunkers than any Tour venue so far in 2025

  • Greens in Regulation a key statistic for Oakmont

Tournament and Course Notes

The US Open returns to Oakmont for the first time in nine years, and 10th time in all.

This famous 122-year-old course underwent a significant renovation at the hands of high-profile architect Gil Hanse, just a couple of years ago.

One of the biggest alterations was the decision to enlarge the putting surfaces.

Compared to the 2016 instalment, there is now 24,000 square feet of additional putting surface to challenge the golfers.

According to USGA official Scott Langley, 'the renovated greens will offer a lot more options for pin positions.'

This significant increase means the average size of Oakmont's poa annua greens, will be a massive 8,500 square feet.

And, collectively, it becomes the second largest putting surfaces the players will have faced so far on the 2025 PGA Tour. Only the Plantation Course (8,722) at Kapalua in Hawaii will have had larger greens.

The course will also be 153 yards longer than when Dustin Johnson triumphed here nine years ago. It is now 7,372 yards.

The average fairway width will be 28 yards, which is not uncommon for a US Open venue, but there will be more sand bunkers than at any course to have staged a PGA Tour event during the opening six months of this season.

This brings the total amount of 'official sand' on the course to 330,000 square feet. There are, however, no water hazards to trouble this year's starters and Hanse's 2023 upgrade also increased fairway size by a total of two acres.

Scott Langley, who is a Senior Director at the United States Golf Association (USGA), says these huge greens could reach as fast as 15 on the Stimpmeter, by the time the tournament tees off.

He says rough will be a standard five inches long across the board and won't be graded depending on how far a player has strayed off the fairway. A number of wet months during spring have meant the rough is currently reasonably thick.

Langley is a former PGA Tour player and he tied-16th in the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.

He added: 'A US Open means par is a good score on every hole but it doesn't mean you won't make birdie. If it's wet, there's a chance to go under par, but if it's dry and windy, over par is likely.'

In addition to hosting nine previous US Opens, Oakmont has also held three PGA Championships. And no other venue has staged more American Opens than Oakmont.

This year's event is expected to offer few opportunities to post low rounds, and there's every chance that the winner will be no more than a few strokes under par after 72 holes.

The 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was four-under-par, as he won by three shots from Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy. No other golfer bettered par over four rounds.

And nine years earlier, the winner by one shot was Angel Cabrera who was five-over-par. Tiger Woods tied second alongside Furyk who, once again, was a runner-up at an Oakmont major championship. In 2007, only eight out of 436 rounds were under par. That was a miserly two scores under 70 each day.

Key Stats

In 2016, Dustin Johnson led the way in two statistical categories: Driving Distance (DD) and Greens in Regulation (GiR).

Nine years ago, only 10 players posted a greater DD average than 300 yards, with Johnson's advantage over the second longest hitter being a sizeable 8.44 yards.

But possibly the more significant stat from 2016 was Johnson's ability to hit greens in regulation. Over four days he found 76.4% of putting surfaces, and this figure was better than anyone else.

In rounds one, two and four he located over three-quarters of greens in regulation, but on Saturday managed just 55.6%, which was the only day he failed to break 70.

In 2007, Cabrera was ranked joint-third for GiR, with runner-up Tiger Woods leading the way in this category.

In other words, to win this week, the champion will have to be spot on with their iron play, but no slouch off the tee either.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in US Open (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.67: Rory McIlroy (24)
70.08: Xander Schauffele (24)
70.15: Jon Rahm (20)
70.28: Scottie Scheffler (18)
70.42: Tom Kim (12)
70.42: Min Woo Lee (12)
70.50: Russell Henley (14)
70.55: Collin Morikawa (22)
70.58: Bryson DeChambeau (24)
70.58: Denny McCarthy (12)
70.63: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
70.65: Brooks Koepka (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Three Key PGA Tour Categories For Oakmont

Greens in Regulation 2025


Pos...Name...(%)
1: Sepp Straka [40/1] (71.40)
2: Steven Fisk (70.99)
3: Patrick Cantlay [40/1] (70.53)
4: Rico Hoey (70.44)
5: Nick Taylor [150/1] (70.37)
6: Scottie Scheffler [11/4] (70.25)
7: Taylor Pendrith [125/1] (70.24)
8: Andrew Putnam (70.18)
9: Chris Gotterup [400/1] (69.83)
10: Russell Henley (69.82)

Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green 2025


Pos...Name
1: Scottie Scheffler
2: Shane Lowry [40/1]
3: Keegan Bradley [80/1]
4: Sepp Straka
5: Collin Morikawa [25/1]
6: Daniel Berger
7: Alex Smalley
8: Tommy Fleetwood [33/1]
9: Justin Thomas [40/1]
10: Rory McIlroy

Driving Distance 2025


Pos...Name...(Yds)
1: Aldrich Potgieter (326.6)
2: Niklas Norgaard (320.0)
3: Rory McIlroy [11/1] (319.2)
4: Jesper Svensson (317.8)
5: Michael Thorbjornsen (316.0)
6: Kurt Kitayama (315.8)
7: Rasmus Højgaard [250/1] (315.7)
8: Min Woo Lee [125/1] (314.7)
9: Keith Mitchell (314.4)
10: Alejandro Tosti (314.1)

The Punter's preview ahead of Oakmont

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Not all players listed above are competing this week

Now read all the rest of our US Open previews & tips

Last 10 Weeks / US Open Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14
Scottie Scheffler 1 4 1 1 8 4
Rory McIlroy MC 47 7 12 1
Xander Schauffele 25 28 11 18 8
Bryson DeChambeau 4 2 1 2 5 5
Collin Morikawa 20 50 17 MC 54 14
Justin Thomas 31 MC 2 1 36
Russell Henley 5 MC 46 8 MC
Jon Rahm 8 8 7 4 14 9
Sepp Straka 3 MC 1 12 13 MC
Ludvig Aberg 13 16 MC 60 54 7 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 38 36 MC 17 21 MC
Maverick McNealy 5 MC 33 60 3 32 3
Shane Lowry 13 23 MC 2 12 18 42
Joaquin Niemann 1 8 20 1 29 33
Tommy Fleetwood 16 4 41 4 7 21 62
Viktor Hovland 25 28 54 13 21
Ben Griffin 2 1 8 46 MC 1 40
Patrick Cantlay 12 MC 4 13 36 33
Keegan Bradley 7 8 30 18 MC 47
Harris English 12 53 2 11 66 12
Brooks Koepka 33 MC 17 30 MC 18
Justin Rose MC 44 MC Wd 42 2 47
Robert MacIntyre 36 20 6 47 34 32 66 MC
Corey Conners 27 25 19 11 49 8 18
Sung Jae Im MC 16 MC 23 33 MC 11 5
Wyndham Clark 59 56 50 63 MC 27 46
Tyrrell Hatton 15 60 13 5 14 33
JJ Spaun MC 6 37 17 42 50
Brian Harman MC 46 60 46 3 36 1
Cameron Smith 23 MC 7 5 MC 9
Dustin Johnson 10 MC 34 7 MC 27
Daniel Berger MC MC 33 11 3 21 30
Akshay Bhatia 16 22 MC 46 MC 42 42 MC
Aaron Rai MC MC 19 23 18 38 27
Ryan Fox 1 20 28 1 60 MC 59 MC
Min Woo Lee 49 MC 51 61 49
Nick Taylor 13 4 MC 17 12 49 40
Sam Burns 2 12 19 30 5 13 46 MC
Thomas Detry 18 39 MC 30 32 32 MC
Andrew Novak 51 11 MC 17 1 2 3
Taylor Pendrith 27 12 5 65 MC 42 MC
Jason Day MC 49 8
JT Poston MC 36 5 23 18 11 42 26
Tony Finau 31 19 15 38 MC 56
Adam Scott 31 19 34 49 MC
Denny McCarthy 55 8 46 49 29 18
Lucas Glover MC 22 37 66 61 MC
Tom Hoge 7 MC MC 63 36 18 14 5
Jordan Spieth 7 36 MC 34 4 18 14 12
Max Greyserman 25 22 33 54 28 27 32
Byeong Hun An 6 MC 74 34 60 38 21
Stephan Jaeger 39 70 7 56 32 52
Tom Kim MC 44 71 54 MC 52 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 27 39 MC MC 2 MC 3
Jhonattan Vegas 44 MC 5 13 MC MC
Michael Kim 44 16 55 Wd 54 27
Nico Echavarria 59 41 25 28 51
Davis Riley 59 MC 2 MC 45 32 21
Patrick Reed 23 MC 4 17 3 7
Bud Cauley 39 3 72 28 32 5
Davis Thompson 49 MC MC 23 27 46
Si Woo Kim 31 28 8 17 15 MC 8 MC
Nick Dunlap MC 44 MC 69 71 MC
Matt McCarty 4 MC MC 15 MC 14
Sam Stevens 31 28 60 23 3 24 54 MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC 8 66 MC 72 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 43 67 23 48 2 32
Laurie Canter MC MC MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 31 MC MC 4 MC 10 61
Cameron Young 4 25 47 7 54 MC 18
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 16 50 42 MC 42 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC 19 54 60 32 13 MC
Ryan Gerard 23 73 8 42 MC 12 27 2
Matthieu Pavon MC MC 41 54 MC 42 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 36 MC 34 2 MC MC 62
Matt Fitzpatrick 31 8 23 MC 38 40 MC
John Keefer MC 12 2 MC Wd 1 20 6
Thorbjorn Olesen 36 46 33 7 29 MC 5
Matt Wallace MC 22 17 Wd MC 12 26
Thriston Lawrence MC 4 MC MC MC MC
Gary Woodland MC 11 MC 34 61 40
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC MC MC 4 10
Chris Kirk MC MC 55 42 18 MC MC
Niklas Norgaard MC MC 5 33 MC MC
Jordan Smith MC 4 7 MC 2
Brian Campbell Wd MC 55 34 MC 32 32
Justin Lower 68 MC 60 MC MC 8 31 MC
Victor Perez 9 75 MC 13 60 MC MC
Mark Hubbard 47 28 7 5 MC 12 MC
Doug Ghim MC 46 52 33 MC 18
Matthew Jordan Wd 9 17 MC 32
Adam Schenk 65 MC MC 5 MC MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 24 16 20 MC 41 18
Sam Bairstow Wd 16 7 6 22
Guido Migliozzi MC 49 17
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC 45 5 18 MC MC
Yuta Sugiura 5 3 13 2 48 53 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC
Chris Gotterup MC 28 13 15 12 18 MC
Frederic LaCroix 42 23 24
Carlos Ortiz 10 7 16 4
Alistair Docherty MC MC 37 MC MC 7 MC
Will Chandler MC 76 27 MC MC 26 MC
Zac Blair 52 MC MC MC MC 18
Joakim Lagergren 2 42 MC MC MC 65
Andrea Pavan 68 MC 31 23 MC
Lanto Griffin 27 MC MC MC MC Wd 40
Emilio Gonzalez 8 9 MC 39 49 MC 6
Zach Bauchou MC 60 47 25 8 MC 39 6
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra MC 23 3 29 MC 18 76
Hayden Buckley MC MC 7 MC 10 49 MC
Chandler Blanchet MC 26 25 12 18 MC 31
Scott Vincent 5 4 MC 12 9
Kevin Velo MC Wd MC MC 8 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari 22 49 24 6 36
Ryan McCormick MC Dq 13 MC 10 MC 8 MC
Trent Phillips 24 MC 40 8 31 29 MC 25 MC
Riki Kawamoto 24 2 29 4 31 36 12 MC
Jinichiro Kozuma 23 7 7 21
Trevor Cone 52 MC MC MC MC MC
James Nicholas MC 26 Wd MC MC 10 MC 13
Marc Leishman 10 34 30 1
Maxwell Moldovan MC 45 MC 9 54 1
Roberto Diaz MC 43 MC MC 57 MC MC 41
Richard Bland 29 37 7 11 47
Sebastian Munoz 15 20 7 21
James Hahn MC MC MC
Austen Truslow MC MC MC
Philip Barbaree 3 53 MC 35 14
Justin Hastings MC
Benjamin James 33
Phil Mickelson 4 MC 50 22 MC 6
Jose Luis Ballester 50 MC
Jackson Koivun
Chase Johnson 19 54 46 MC MC
Riley Lewis 14 MC 16 MC MC
Preston Summerhays 48 MC
George Kneiser 56
Miles Russell MC MC
George Duangmanee 67
Joey Herrera 49
Jackson Buchanan
Harrison Ott MC
Max Theodorakis
Brady Calkins
Justin Hicks MC MC
Noah Kent MC MC
Evan Beck MC
Trevor Gutschewski
Bryan Lee
Cameron Tankersley
Tyler Weaver
Matt Vogt
Lance Simpson
Zachery Pollo
Grant Haefner
Frankie Harris
Mason Howell
Michael LaSasso
John Peterson
Spencer Tibbits
Kevin Yu 3 MC 50 4 29 MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 41 3 2 7 MC 27 MC
Rory McIlroy 2 2 5 7 8 9 MC MC MC 9
Xander Schauffele 7 10 14 7 5 3 6 5
Bryson DeChambeau 1 20 56 26 1 35 25 MC 15 MC
Collin Morikawa 14 14 5 4 MC 35
Justin Thomas MC MC 37 19 8 MC 25 9 32
Russell Henley 7 14 MC 13 25 27 MC
Jon Rahm 10 12 1 23 3 MC MC 23
Sepp Straka 56 MC MC 28
Ludvig Aberg 12
Hideki Matsuyama 6 32 4 26 17 21 16 2 MC 18
Maverick McNealy MC
Shane Lowry 19 20 MC 65 43 28 MC 46 2 9
Joaquin Niemann 32 47 31 23 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 16 5 MC 50 MC 65 2 4 27
Viktor Hovland MC 19 MC Wd 13 12
Ben Griffin
Patrick Cantlay 3 14 14 15 43 21 45
Keegan Bradley 32 MC 7 MC MC MC 60 MC 27
Harris English 41 8 61 3 4 58 46 37
Brooks Koepka 26 17 55 4 2 1 1 13 18
Justin Rose MC MC 37 MC MC 3 10 MC MC 27
Robert MacIntyre MC 35 56
Corey Conners 9 MC MC MC MC MC
Sung Jae Im MC MC MC 35 22 MC
Wyndham Clark 56 1 MC MC
Tyrrell Hatton 26 27 56 MC MC 21 6 MC
JJ Spaun MC
Brian Harman 21 43 43 19 38 36 2 MC
Cameron Smith 32 4 MC MC 38 72 MC 59 4
Dustin Johnson MC 10 24 19 6 35 3 MC 1 2
Daniel Berger 21 MC 7 34 49 6 MC 37
Akshay Bhatia 16 57
Aaron Rai 19 MC
Ryan Fox 56 43 MC MC MC 41
Min Woo Lee 21 5 27
Nick Taylor MC MC MC 43
Sam Burns 9 32 27 MC 41 MC
Thomas Detry 14 MC 49
Andrew Novak MC
Taylor Pendrith 16 MC MC 23
Jason Day MC MC 38 21 MC MC 8 9
JT Poston 32 MC 40 MC MC
Tony Finau 3 32 MC MC 8 MC 5 MC 14
Adam Scott 32 MC 14 35 38 7 MC MC 18 4
Denny McCarthy 32 20 7 MC 42
Lucas Glover MC 17 MC MC MC MC MC
Tom Hoge MC MC MC 46 43 MC MC
Jordan Spieth 41 MC 37 19 MC 65 MC 35 37 Won
Max Greyserman 21 MC
Byeong Hun An MC MC 16 67 MC 23 MC
Stephan Jaeger 21 34 60 MC
Tom Kim 26 8 23
Mackenzie Hughes MC 49 24 15 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 57 MC 41 MC
Michael Kim MC
Nico Echavarria 54 MC
Davis Riley 31 MC MC
Patrick Reed 56 49 19 13 32 4 13 MC 14
Bud Cauley MC
Davis Thompson 9 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 32 39 MC 40 MC MC MC 13
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC
Matt McCarty MC
Sam Stevens 43 49
Joe Highsmith MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC
Laurie Canter
Jacob Bridgeman
Cameron Young 67 32 MC MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 32 31 55
Cameron Davis MC MC
Ryan Gerard 56 MC
Matthieu Pavon 5 MC MC 25
Erik van Rooyen MC MC MC 23 43
Matt Fitzpatrick 64 17 1 55 MC 12 12 35 54
John Keefer
Thorbjorn Olesen MC MC MC
Matt Wallace MC 43 12 MC MC
Thriston Lawrence MC
Gary Woodland MC 49 10 50 MC 1 36 50 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Chris Kirk 26 MC MC 75
Niklas Norgaard
Jordan Smith 20 MC
Brian Campbell 56 27
Justin Lower 50
Victor Perez MC MC MC MC MC
Mark Hubbard 50 MC
Doug Ghim MC
Matthew Jordan
Adam Schenk MC MC 24
Emiliano Grillo 41 MC 58 MC MC 54
Sam Bairstow MC
Guido Migliozzi 14 4
Takumi Kanaya MC MC
Yuta Sugiura
Jacques Kruyswijk
Chris Gotterup 43
Frederic LaCroix
Carlos Ortiz MC MC 52 MC
Alistair Docherty
Will Chandler
Zac Blair 26 MC
Joakim Lagergren
Andrea Pavan
Lanto Griffin MC 35 43 MC
Emilio Gonzalez
Zach Bauchou
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra MC
Hayden Buckley MC 14 MC
Chandler Blanchet
Scott Vincent
Kevin Velo
Edoardo Molinari MC 35
Ryan McCormick
Trent Phillips
Riki Kawamoto MC
Jinichiro Kozuma MC
Trevor Cone
James Nicholas
Marc Leishman 14 64 MC 35 45 27 18 MC
Maxwell Moldovan MC 65 MC
Roberto Diaz MC
Richard Bland 43 50
Sebastian Munoz 49 14 MC 59 MC
James Hahn 49
Austen Truslow MC
Philip Barbaree MC
Justin Hastings
Benjamin James MC
Phil Mickelson MC MC MC 62 MC 52 48 MC 64
Jose Luis Ballester
Jackson Koivun
Chase Johnson
Riley Lewis
Preston Summerhays MC MC
George Kneiser
Miles Russell
George Duangmanee
Joey Herrera
Jackson Buchanan MC
Harrison Ott
Max Theodorakis
Brady Calkins MC
Justin Hicks 67
Noah Kent
Evan Beck
Trevor Gutschewski
Bryan Lee
Cameron Tankersley
Tyler Weaver
Matt Vogt
Lance Simpson
Zachery Pollo
Grant Haefner
Frankie Harris
Mason Howell
Michael LaSasso
John Peterson
Spencer Tibbits MC
Kevin Yu MC MC MC
**********
Note: 2016 US Open Played
At This Week's Venue Oakmont

