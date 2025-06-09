US Open 2025: Course information and current form stats

Enlarged greens offer greater variety of pin positions

More sand bunkers than any Tour venue so far in 2025

Greens in Regulation a key statistic for Oakmont

Tournament and Course Notes

The US Open returns to Oakmont for the first time in nine years, and 10th time in all.

This famous 122-year-old course underwent a significant renovation at the hands of high-profile architect Gil Hanse, just a couple of years ago.

One of the biggest alterations was the decision to enlarge the putting surfaces.

Compared to the 2016 instalment, there is now 24,000 square feet of additional putting surface to challenge the golfers.

According to USGA official Scott Langley, 'the renovated greens will offer a lot more options for pin positions.'

This significant increase means the average size of Oakmont's poa annua greens, will be a massive 8,500 square feet.

And, collectively, it becomes the second largest putting surfaces the players will have faced so far on the 2025 PGA Tour. Only the Plantation Course (8,722) at Kapalua in Hawaii will have had larger greens.

The course will also be 153 yards longer than when Dustin Johnson triumphed here nine years ago. It is now 7,372 yards.

The average fairway width will be 28 yards, which is not uncommon for a US Open venue, but there will be more sand bunkers than at any course to have staged a PGA Tour event during the opening six months of this season.

This brings the total amount of 'official sand' on the course to 330,000 square feet. There are, however, no water hazards to trouble this year's starters and Hanse's 2023 upgrade also increased fairway size by a total of two acres.

Scott Langley, who is a Senior Director at the United States Golf Association (USGA), says these huge greens could reach as fast as 15 on the Stimpmeter, by the time the tournament tees off.

He says rough will be a standard five inches long across the board and won't be graded depending on how far a player has strayed off the fairway. A number of wet months during spring have meant the rough is currently reasonably thick.

Langley is a former PGA Tour player and he tied-16th in the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.

He added: 'A US Open means par is a good score on every hole but it doesn't mean you won't make birdie. If it's wet, there's a chance to go under par, but if it's dry and windy, over par is likely.'

In addition to hosting nine previous US Opens, Oakmont has also held three PGA Championships. And no other venue has staged more American Opens than Oakmont.

This year's event is expected to offer few opportunities to post low rounds, and there's every chance that the winner will be no more than a few strokes under par after 72 holes.

The 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was four-under-par, as he won by three shots from Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy. No other golfer bettered par over four rounds.

And nine years earlier, the winner by one shot was Angel Cabrera who was five-over-par. Tiger Woods tied second alongside Furyk who, once again, was a runner-up at an Oakmont major championship. In 2007, only eight out of 436 rounds were under par. That was a miserly two scores under 70 each day.

Key Stats

In 2016, Dustin Johnson led the way in two statistical categories: Driving Distance (DD) and Greens in Regulation (GiR).

Nine years ago, only 10 players posted a greater DD average than 300 yards, with Johnson's advantage over the second longest hitter being a sizeable 8.44 yards.

But possibly the more significant stat from 2016 was Johnson's ability to hit greens in regulation. Over four days he found 76.4% of putting surfaces, and this figure was better than anyone else.

In rounds one, two and four he located over three-quarters of greens in regulation, but on Saturday managed just 55.6%, which was the only day he failed to break 70.

In 2007, Cabrera was ranked joint-third for GiR, with runner-up Tiger Woods leading the way in this category.

In other words, to win this week, the champion will have to be spot on with their iron play, but no slouch off the tee either.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 in US Open (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.67: Rory McIlroy (24)

70.08: Xander Schauffele (24)

70.15: Jon Rahm (20)

70.28: Scottie Scheffler (18)

70.42: Tom Kim (12)

70.42: Min Woo Lee (12)

70.50: Russell Henley (14)

70.55: Collin Morikawa (22)

70.58: Bryson DeChambeau (24)

70.58: Denny McCarthy (12)

70.63: Hideki Matsuyama (24)

70.65: Brooks Koepka (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Three Key PGA Tour Categories For Oakmont

Greens in Regulation 2025



Pos...Name...(%)

1: Sepp Straka [40/1] (71.40)

2: Steven Fisk (70.99)

3: Patrick Cantlay [40/1] (70.53)

4: Rico Hoey (70.44)

5: Nick Taylor [150/1] (70.37)

6: Scottie Scheffler [11/4] (70.25)

7: Taylor Pendrith [125/1] (70.24)

8: Andrew Putnam (70.18)

9: Chris Gotterup [400/1] (69.83)

10: Russell Henley (69.82)

Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green 2025



Pos...Name

1: Scottie Scheffler

2: Shane Lowry [40/1]

3: Keegan Bradley [80/1]

4: Sepp Straka

5: Collin Morikawa [25/1]

6: Daniel Berger

7: Alex Smalley

8: Tommy Fleetwood [33/1]

9: Justin Thomas [40/1]

10: Rory McIlroy

Driving Distance 2025



Pos...Name...(Yds)

1: Aldrich Potgieter (326.6)

2: Niklas Norgaard (320.0)

3: Rory McIlroy [11/1] (319.2)

4: Jesper Svensson (317.8)

5: Michael Thorbjornsen (316.0)

6: Kurt Kitayama (315.8)

7: Rasmus Højgaard [250/1] (315.7)

8: Min Woo Lee [125/1] (314.7)

9: Keith Mitchell (314.4)

10: Alejandro Tosti (314.1)

