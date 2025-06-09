US Open 2025: Course information and current form stats
Oakmont Country Club hosts the US Open for a record 10th time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Enlarged greens offer greater variety of pin positions
-
More sand bunkers than any Tour venue so far in 2025
-
Greens in Regulation a key statistic for Oakmont
-
Tournament and Course Notes
The US Open returns to Oakmont for the first time in nine years, and 10th time in all.
This famous 122-year-old course underwent a significant renovation at the hands of high-profile architect Gil Hanse, just a couple of years ago.
One of the biggest alterations was the decision to enlarge the putting surfaces.
Compared to the 2016 instalment, there is now 24,000 square feet of additional putting surface to challenge the golfers.
According to USGA official Scott Langley, 'the renovated greens will offer a lot more options for pin positions.'
This significant increase means the average size of Oakmont's poa annua greens, will be a massive 8,500 square feet.
And, collectively, it becomes the second largest putting surfaces the players will have faced so far on the 2025 PGA Tour. Only the Plantation Course (8,722) at Kapalua in Hawaii will have had larger greens.
The course will also be 153 yards longer than when Dustin Johnson triumphed here nine years ago. It is now 7,372 yards.
The average fairway width will be 28 yards, which is not uncommon for a US Open venue, but there will be more sand bunkers than at any course to have staged a PGA Tour event during the opening six months of this season.
This brings the total amount of 'official sand' on the course to 330,000 square feet. There are, however, no water hazards to trouble this year's starters and Hanse's 2023 upgrade also increased fairway size by a total of two acres.
Scott Langley, who is a Senior Director at the United States Golf Association (USGA), says these huge greens could reach as fast as 15 on the Stimpmeter, by the time the tournament tees off.
He says rough will be a standard five inches long across the board and won't be graded depending on how far a player has strayed off the fairway. A number of wet months during spring have meant the rough is currently reasonably thick.
Langley is a former PGA Tour player and he tied-16th in the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.
He added: 'A US Open means par is a good score on every hole but it doesn't mean you won't make birdie. If it's wet, there's a chance to go under par, but if it's dry and windy, over par is likely.'
In addition to hosting nine previous US Opens, Oakmont has also held three PGA Championships. And no other venue has staged more American Opens than Oakmont.
This year's event is expected to offer few opportunities to post low rounds, and there's every chance that the winner will be no more than a few strokes under par after 72 holes.
The 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was four-under-par, as he won by three shots from Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy. No other golfer bettered par over four rounds.
And nine years earlier, the winner by one shot was Angel Cabrera who was five-over-par. Tiger Woods tied second alongside Furyk who, once again, was a runner-up at an Oakmont major championship. In 2007, only eight out of 436 rounds were under par. That was a miserly two scores under 70 each day.
Key Stats
In 2016, Dustin Johnson led the way in two statistical categories: Driving Distance (DD) and Greens in Regulation (GiR).
Nine years ago, only 10 players posted a greater DD average than 300 yards, with Johnson's advantage over the second longest hitter being a sizeable 8.44 yards.
But possibly the more significant stat from 2016 was Johnson's ability to hit greens in regulation. Over four days he found 76.4% of putting surfaces, and this figure was better than anyone else.
In rounds one, two and four he located over three-quarters of greens in regulation, but on Saturday managed just 55.6%, which was the only day he failed to break 70.
In 2007, Cabrera was ranked joint-third for GiR, with runner-up Tiger Woods leading the way in this category.
In other words, to win this week, the champion will have to be spot on with their iron play, but no slouch off the tee either.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 in US Open (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.67: Rory McIlroy (24)
70.08: Xander Schauffele (24)
70.15: Jon Rahm (20)
70.28: Scottie Scheffler (18)
70.42: Tom Kim (12)
70.42: Min Woo Lee (12)
70.50: Russell Henley (14)
70.55: Collin Morikawa (22)
70.58: Bryson DeChambeau (24)
70.58: Denny McCarthy (12)
70.63: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
70.65: Brooks Koepka (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Three Key PGA Tour Categories For Oakmont
Greens in Regulation 2025
Pos...Name...(%)
1: Sepp Straka [40/1] (71.40)
2: Steven Fisk (70.99)
3: Patrick Cantlay [40/1] (70.53)
4: Rico Hoey (70.44)
5: Nick Taylor [150/1] (70.37)
6: Scottie Scheffler [11/4] (70.25)
7: Taylor Pendrith [125/1] (70.24)
8: Andrew Putnam (70.18)
9: Chris Gotterup [400/1] (69.83)
10: Russell Henley (69.82)
Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green 2025
Pos...Name
1: Scottie Scheffler
2: Shane Lowry [40/1]
3: Keegan Bradley [80/1]
4: Sepp Straka
5: Collin Morikawa [25/1]
6: Daniel Berger
7: Alex Smalley
8: Tommy Fleetwood [33/1]
9: Justin Thomas [40/1]
10: Rory McIlroy
Driving Distance 2025
Pos...Name...(Yds)
1: Aldrich Potgieter (326.6)
2: Niklas Norgaard (320.0)
3: Rory McIlroy [11/1] (319.2)
4: Jesper Svensson (317.8)
5: Michael Thorbjornsen (316.0)
6: Kurt Kitayama (315.8)
7: Rasmus Højgaard [250/1] (315.7)
8: Min Woo Lee [125/1] (314.7)
9: Keith Mitchell (314.4)
10: Alejandro Tosti (314.1)
The Punter's preview ahead of Oakmont
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Note: Not all players listed above are competing this week
Last 10 Weeks / US Open Form (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|MC
|47
|7
|12
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|25
|28
|11
|18
|8
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|20
|50
|17
|MC
|54
|14
|Justin Thomas
|31
|MC
|2
|1
|36
|Russell Henley
|5
|MC
|46
|8
|MC
|Jon Rahm
|8
|8
|7
|4
|14
|9
|Sepp Straka
|3
|MC
|1
|12
|13
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|13
|16
|MC
|60
|54
|7
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|38
|36
|MC
|17
|21
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|5
|MC
|33
|60
|3
|32
|3
|Shane Lowry
|13
|23
|MC
|2
|12
|18
|42
|Joaquin Niemann
|1
|8
|20
|1
|29
|33
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|4
|41
|4
|7
|21
|62
|Viktor Hovland
|25
|28
|54
|13
|21
|Ben Griffin
|2
|1
|8
|46
|MC
|1
|40
|Patrick Cantlay
|12
|MC
|4
|13
|36
|33
|Keegan Bradley
|7
|8
|30
|18
|MC
|47
|Harris English
|12
|53
|2
|11
|66
|12
|Brooks Koepka
|33
|MC
|17
|30
|MC
|18
|Justin Rose
|MC
|44
|MC
|Wd
|42
|2
|47
|Robert MacIntyre
|36
|20
|6
|47
|34
|32
|66
|MC
|Corey Conners
|27
|25
|19
|11
|49
|8
|18
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|16
|MC
|23
|33
|MC
|11
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|59
|56
|50
|63
|MC
|27
|46
|Tyrrell Hatton
|15
|60
|13
|5
|14
|33
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|6
|37
|17
|42
|50
|Brian Harman
|MC
|46
|60
|46
|3
|36
|1
|Cameron Smith
|23
|MC
|7
|5
|MC
|9
|Dustin Johnson
|10
|MC
|34
|7
|MC
|27
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|MC
|33
|11
|3
|21
|30
|Akshay Bhatia
|16
|22
|MC
|46
|MC
|42
|42
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|MC
|19
|23
|18
|38
|27
|Ryan Fox
|1
|20
|28
|1
|60
|MC
|59
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|49
|MC
|51
|61
|49
|Nick Taylor
|13
|4
|MC
|17
|12
|49
|40
|Sam Burns
|2
|12
|19
|30
|5
|13
|46
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|18
|39
|MC
|30
|32
|32
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|51
|11
|MC
|17
|1
|2
|3
|Taylor Pendrith
|27
|12
|5
|65
|MC
|42
|MC
|Jason Day
|MC
|49
|8
|JT Poston
|MC
|36
|5
|23
|18
|11
|42
|26
|Tony Finau
|31
|19
|15
|38
|MC
|56
|Adam Scott
|31
|19
|34
|49
|MC
|Denny McCarthy
|55
|8
|46
|49
|29
|18
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|22
|37
|66
|61
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|7
|MC
|MC
|63
|36
|18
|14
|5
|Jordan Spieth
|7
|36
|MC
|34
|4
|18
|14
|12
|Max Greyserman
|25
|22
|33
|54
|28
|27
|32
|Byeong Hun An
|6
|MC
|74
|34
|60
|38
|21
|Stephan Jaeger
|39
|70
|7
|56
|32
|52
|Tom Kim
|MC
|44
|71
|54
|MC
|52
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|27
|39
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|44
|MC
|5
|13
|MC
|MC
|Michael Kim
|44
|16
|55
|Wd
|54
|27
|Nico Echavarria
|59
|41
|25
|28
|51
|Davis Riley
|59
|MC
|2
|MC
|45
|32
|21
|Patrick Reed
|23
|MC
|4
|17
|3
|7
|Bud Cauley
|39
|3
|72
|28
|32
|5
|Davis Thompson
|49
|MC
|MC
|23
|27
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|31
|28
|8
|17
|15
|MC
|8
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|44
|MC
|69
|71
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|4
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|14
|Sam Stevens
|31
|28
|60
|23
|3
|24
|54
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|8
|66
|MC
|72
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|43
|67
|23
|48
|2
|32
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|31
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|10
|61
|Cameron Young
|4
|25
|47
|7
|54
|MC
|18
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|16
|50
|42
|MC
|42
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|19
|54
|60
|32
|13
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|23
|73
|8
|42
|MC
|12
|27
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|MC
|41
|54
|MC
|42
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|36
|MC
|34
|2
|MC
|MC
|62
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|31
|8
|23
|MC
|38
|40
|MC
|John Keefer
|MC
|12
|2
|MC
|Wd
|1
|20
|6
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|36
|46
|33
|7
|29
|MC
|5
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|22
|17
|Wd
|MC
|12
|26
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|11
|MC
|34
|61
|40
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|10
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|MC
|55
|42
|18
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|MC
|5
|33
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|4
|7
|MC
|2
|Brian Campbell
|Wd
|MC
|55
|34
|MC
|32
|32
|Justin Lower
|68
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|Victor Perez
|9
|75
|MC
|13
|60
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|47
|28
|7
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|46
|52
|33
|MC
|18
|Matthew Jordan
|Wd
|9
|17
|MC
|32
|Adam Schenk
|65
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|24
|16
|20
|MC
|41
|18
|Sam Bairstow
|Wd
|16
|7
|6
|22
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|49
|17
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|5
|18
|MC
|MC
|Yuta Sugiura
|5
|3
|13
|2
|48
|53
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|28
|13
|15
|12
|18
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|42
|23
|24
|Carlos Ortiz
|10
|7
|16
|4
|Alistair Docherty
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|76
|27
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Zac Blair
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Joakim Lagergren
|2
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Andrea Pavan
|68
|MC
|31
|23
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|40
|Emilio Gonzalez
|8
|9
|MC
|39
|49
|MC
|6
|Zach Bauchou
|MC
|60
|47
|25
|8
|MC
|39
|6
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|MC
|23
|3
|29
|MC
|18
|76
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|10
|49
|MC
|Chandler Blanchet
|MC
|26
|25
|12
|18
|MC
|31
|Scott Vincent
|5
|4
|MC
|12
|9
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|22
|49
|24
|6
|36
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|Dq
|13
|MC
|10
|MC
|8
|MC
|Trent Phillips
|24
|MC
|40
|8
|31
|29
|MC
|25
|MC
|Riki Kawamoto
|24
|2
|29
|4
|31
|36
|12
|MC
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|23
|7
|7
|21
|Trevor Cone
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|26
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|13
|Marc Leishman
|10
|34
|30
|1
|Maxwell Moldovan
|MC
|45
|MC
|9
|54
|1
|Roberto Diaz
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|41
|Richard Bland
|29
|37
|7
|11
|47
|Sebastian Munoz
|15
|20
|7
|21
|James Hahn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Austen Truslow
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philip Barbaree
|3
|53
|MC
|35
|14
|Justin Hastings
|MC
|Benjamin James
|33
|Phil Mickelson
|4
|MC
|50
|22
|MC
|6
|Jose Luis Ballester
|50
|MC
|Jackson Koivun
|Chase Johnson
|19
|54
|46
|MC
|MC
|Riley Lewis
|14
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Preston Summerhays
|48
|MC
|George Kneiser
|56
|Miles Russell
|MC
|MC
|George Duangmanee
|67
|Joey Herrera
|49
|Jackson Buchanan
|Harrison Ott
|MC
|Max Theodorakis
|Brady Calkins
|Justin Hicks
|MC
|MC
|Noah Kent
|MC
|MC
|Evan Beck
|MC
|Trevor Gutschewski
|Bryan Lee
|Cameron Tankersley
|Tyler Weaver
|Matt Vogt
|Lance Simpson
|Zachery Pollo
|Grant Haefner
|Frankie Harris
|Mason Howell
|Michael LaSasso
|John Peterson
|Spencer Tibbits
|Kevin Yu
|3
|MC
|50
|4
|29
|MC
|MC
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Scottie Scheffler
|41
|3
|2
|7
|MC
|27
|MC
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|2
|5
|7
|8
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|10
|14
|7
|5
|3
|6
|5
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1
|20
|56
|26
|1
|35
|25
|MC
|15
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|14
|14
|5
|4
|MC
|35
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|MC
|37
|19
|8
|MC
|25
|9
|32
|Russell Henley
|7
|14
|MC
|13
|25
|27
|MC
|Jon Rahm
|10
|12
|1
|23
|3
|MC
|MC
|23
|Sepp Straka
|56
|MC
|MC
|28
|Ludvig Aberg
|12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6
|32
|4
|26
|17
|21
|16
|2
|MC
|18
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|19
|20
|MC
|65
|43
|28
|MC
|46
|2
|9
|Joaquin Niemann
|32
|47
|31
|23
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|5
|MC
|50
|MC
|65
|2
|4
|27
|Viktor Hovland
|MC
|19
|MC
|Wd
|13
|12
|Ben Griffin
|Patrick Cantlay
|3
|14
|14
|15
|43
|21
|45
|Keegan Bradley
|32
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|27
|Harris English
|41
|8
|61
|3
|4
|58
|46
|37
|Brooks Koepka
|26
|17
|55
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|18
|Justin Rose
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|3
|10
|MC
|MC
|27
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|35
|56
|Corey Conners
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|22
|MC
|Wyndham Clark
|56
|1
|MC
|MC
|Tyrrell Hatton
|26
|27
|56
|MC
|MC
|21
|6
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|Brian Harman
|21
|43
|43
|19
|38
|36
|2
|MC
|Cameron Smith
|32
|4
|MC
|MC
|38
|72
|MC
|59
|4
|Dustin Johnson
|MC
|10
|24
|19
|6
|35
|3
|MC
|1
|2
|Daniel Berger
|21
|MC
|7
|34
|49
|6
|MC
|37
|Akshay Bhatia
|16
|57
|Aaron Rai
|19
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|56
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|Min Woo Lee
|21
|5
|27
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Sam Burns
|9
|32
|27
|MC
|41
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|14
|MC
|49
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|16
|MC
|MC
|23
|Jason Day
|MC
|MC
|38
|21
|MC
|MC
|8
|9
|JT Poston
|32
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Tony Finau
|3
|32
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|5
|MC
|14
|Adam Scott
|32
|MC
|14
|35
|38
|7
|MC
|MC
|18
|4
|Denny McCarthy
|32
|20
|7
|MC
|42
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|43
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|41
|MC
|37
|19
|MC
|65
|MC
|35
|37
|Won
|Max Greyserman
|21
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|MC
|16
|67
|MC
|23
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|21
|34
|60
|MC
|Tom Kim
|26
|8
|23
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|49
|24
|15
|MC
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|57
|MC
|41
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|54
|MC
|Davis Riley
|31
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|56
|49
|19
|13
|32
|4
|13
|MC
|14
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|9
|MC
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|32
|39
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|43
|49
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Cameron Young
|67
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|32
|31
|55
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|56
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|5
|MC
|MC
|25
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|43
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|64
|17
|1
|55
|MC
|12
|12
|35
|54
|John Keefer
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|43
|12
|MC
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|49
|10
|50
|MC
|1
|36
|50
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Chris Kirk
|26
|MC
|MC
|75
|Niklas Norgaard
|Jordan Smith
|20
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|56
|27
|Justin Lower
|50
|Victor Perez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|50
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|24
|Emiliano Grillo
|41
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|54
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|14
|4
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|Yuta Sugiura
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Chris Gotterup
|43
|Frederic LaCroix
|Carlos Ortiz
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Alistair Docherty
|Will Chandler
|Zac Blair
|26
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|Andrea Pavan
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|35
|43
|MC
|Emilio Gonzalez
|Zach Bauchou
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|14
|MC
|Chandler Blanchet
|Scott Vincent
|Kevin Velo
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|35
|Ryan McCormick
|Trent Phillips
|Riki Kawamoto
|MC
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|James Nicholas
|Marc Leishman
|14
|64
|MC
|35
|45
|27
|18
|MC
|Maxwell Moldovan
|MC
|65
|MC
|Roberto Diaz
|MC
|Richard Bland
|43
|50
|Sebastian Munoz
|49
|14
|MC
|59
|MC
|James Hahn
|49
|Austen Truslow
|MC
|Philip Barbaree
|MC
|Justin Hastings
|Benjamin James
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|52
|48
|MC
|64
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Jackson Koivun
|Chase Johnson
|Riley Lewis
|Preston Summerhays
|MC
|MC
|George Kneiser
|Miles Russell
|George Duangmanee
|Joey Herrera
|Jackson Buchanan
|MC
|Harrison Ott
|Max Theodorakis
|Brady Calkins
|MC
|Justin Hicks
|67
|Noah Kent
|Evan Beck
|Trevor Gutschewski
|Bryan Lee
|Cameron Tankersley
|Tyler Weaver
|Matt Vogt
|Lance Simpson
|Zachery Pollo
|Grant Haefner
|Frankie Harris
|Mason Howell
|Michael LaSasso
|John Peterson
|Spencer Tibbits
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|**********
|Note: 2016 US Open Played
|At This Week's Venue Oakmont
