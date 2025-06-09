US Open 2025: The best birdie machines to use for Betfair's free bet offer

Bank free bets with first-round birdies at the US Open

It's time for the third major of the year and what's traditionally the hardest test in golf as players tackle the brutal Oakmont looking to win the US Open.

Bryson DeChambeau is defending his title but can he hold off a surging Scottie Scheffler? Can Rory McIlroy find his mojo again or will Xander Schauffele get back to the form that saw him win two majors last year?

And former champion Jon Rahm looks to have finally remembered how to play in the big tournaments again so should offer up a big challenge - but aside from those overall storylines what we're looking for here is a strong contender and a fast starter.

That's becuase you can get the US Open off to a great start due to Betfair's Birdie Bonus market that hands out free bets for every birdie your win-only selection makes in the first round of the US Open.

What it means is that if you place a £5 bet or more in our Birdie Bonus market, each time the player you back to win the US Open picks up a shot at any hole during the first round you'll land a £1 free bet.

Now the big question is, who should you back? Who are the birdie machines at the US PGA Championship?

Who to back for birdies at the US Open?

Rickie Folwer hit a record 10 in his 62 in the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, but Fowler's not made the field for Oakmont this week. However, fellow 62 shooter Xander Schauffele is and along with his eight in 2023 he had a solid four last year.

Schauffele has shot 62 in a major twice of course, so you know he can be dangerous - although I really wouldn't go expecting anything close to that low a score at a brutal Oakmont this week.

But birdies can be had though, with Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg leading the way at Pinehurst No.2 last year with six each in the first round, just ahead of a trio on five including Rory McIlroy. The Irishman really should've won the trophy but will not having that playing on his mind too much after securing his Grand Slam.

Collin Morikawa has featured in a few of these as a solid starter and Bryson DeChambeau carded four birdies or better in last year's first round to set him up for his eventual success.

Scottie Scheffler got just the two birdies or better in last year's first round, but his form means he's impossible to ignore overall, while as we'll see later Tony Finau is a pretty consistent hot starter.

Most first-round birdies at the 2024 US Open

6- Patrick Cantlay 45/1 46.00

6 - Ludvig Aberg 30/1 31.00

5 - Rory McIlroy 11/1 12.00

5 - Collin Morikawa 22/1 23.00

5 - Russell Henley 66/1 67.00

4 - Bryson DeChambeau 15/2 8.50

4 - Xander Schauffele 18/1 19.00

4 - Tony Finau 100/1 101.00

4 - Akshay Bhatia 100/1 101.00

4 - Corey Conners 66/1 67.00

4 - Thomas Detry 200/1 201.00

4 - Adam Scott 125/1 126.00

3 - Brooks Koepka 50/1 51.00

3 - Aaron Rai 100/1 101.00

3 - Tyrrell Hatton 50/1 51.00

3 - Matthieu Pavon 375/1 376.00

Which players have the best first-round birdie records?

Two standouts here who are among the favourites and have superb consistency across the last five US Opens with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy both carding at least four birdies or better in every first round.

Schauffele has that huge eight from his 62 in Los Angeles in 2023, and while that's not even thought to be in play at Oakmont, it does show that he can go low, very low, and pick up shots even on courses as tough as US Open venues.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler are no surprises here - Bryson's won this twice in the last five years after all - and he's got a best of six while Scheffler has run up five twice.

Jon Rahm likes the US Open and is back in major form while Russell Henley is a dark horse pick and with a five and a six birdie or better performance on his CV he knows how to start fast.

Tony Finau, Corey Conners and Adam Scott are the masters of consistency, while former champion Matt Fitzpatrick has been hit and miss but can pile up the birdies with a five and six over the last five years.

Akshay Bhatia is a bit of a cheat on this list as he's only played in this twice, but the left-hander has game and could be a sneaky pick if he makes is three fast starts in a row, while Justins Thomas and Rose have both his six birdies or better in a US Open first round and both have been showing major form of late.

US Open birdies or better form guide

