US Open 2024 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

Scottie Scheffler US Open record (most recent result on the right): MC-27-MC-7-2-3 After his unlikely jail drama at Valhalla the World No. 1 said, with magnificent understatement: "I typically try to keep the off-course life as quiet as possible." Another victory last week in the Memorial means he arrives with imposing form figures that read 1-1-2-1-1-8-2-1. He said at last year's US Open "in major championship golf, you've got to hit it far and hit it high" and he does that very, very well. In his first three championship starts, he ended a round in the top 10 just once in eight laps. He's 10-for-12 since. Angle? His second round performance is an even greater contrast: 78-74-74 in his first three US Opens, then 69-67-68 more recently.

Rory McIlroy US Open record: 10-MC-1-MC-41-23-9-MC-MC-MC-9-8-7-5-2 After going so close last year, duelling with the eventual winner all Sunday, he said: "It is tough but, at the same time, when I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet. I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship." In truth, the Northern Irishman's victory in 2011 was a real outlier because even the other two top 10s he recorded in his first 10 starts came courtesy of fast finishes. In remarkable contrast, he's now looking to finish top 10 for a sixth consecutive time. Angle? If you believe in progression, his results over the last five years have only one way to go (unless play-off defeat is the next step).

Xander Schauffele US Open record: 5-6-3-5-7-14-10 The bare facts are pretty impressive. Schauffele is not only last month's PGA Championship winner and a major championship machine (21 top 20s in 28 starts), he is also a US Open expert who has never finished outside the top 15 in seven starts. Doubted by many for his low win percentage, after breaking through at Valhalla he said: "I stayed patient, I was looking at the scores, I wanted to know exactly where I stood." Will he be sated by one win or hungry for more? Angle? Here's a weird thing. Aside from his exceptional championship record, he is 5-for-7 at breaking 70 in round one and 4-for-7 in the final round, but 1-for-7 in round two and 0-for-7 in the third lap.

Bryson DeChambeau US Open record: MC-15-MC-25-35-1-26-56-20 Not just brilliant when second in the PGA Championship, he was also brilliantly watchable and very quotable. "Disappointing, but, whatever," he said afterwards. "Putting was A+, short game was A+, driving was B. But shot 20-under in a major. I said today it was closing time. It wasn't but hopefully it will be closing time in the next couple of majors." Rememeber, too, that he was also the 18 and 36-hole leader in the Masters. He's simmering. Angle? Only one of his nine US Open starts has not been stymied by at least one score of 74+. And five of them have come in his seven final rounds.

Viktor Hovland US Open record: 12-13-WD-MC-19 After a superb 2023 that included three high class wins and a starring role in the Ryder Cup, the Norwegian surprised the golf world by changing coach. A loss of form followed, he returned to his old coach and promptly finished third in last month's PGA Championship. "I was super proud," he said. "It was really cool to see that it wasn't going to be a three month project. I'm pretty pumped to play the rest of the summer." Angle? Two of the four Pinehurst major champions won on the Old Course and the other two threatened to win an Open there. It's possibly a coincidence but Hovland would add to the number of the latter category.

Collin Morikawa US Open record: 35-MC-4-5-14 The bridesmaid of the 2024 major championship, having walked the final 18 holes with the two winners in the last group out. "I wouldn't say I'm faking it, I'm grinding," he insisted after Valhalla. "I just need to be sharper." At the start of last week he added: "I like majors. Very thick rough and narrow fairways focus my mind." If he takes heart from close observation of Schauffele learning to win, he's a threat. He was second last week when yet again playing with the winner on Sunday. Angle? A Thursday 75 in 2021 was on trend with a poor event record till then. But he's 11-for-13 at shooting par or beating it since and has gone sub-70 in six of his last eight championship rounds.

Brooks Koepka US Open record: MC-4-18-13-1-1-2-4-55-17 Asked how he would assess his defence of the PGA Championship he said: "Not very good. I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it?" Did the result feel like progress? "I don't think finishing 30th is progress." All quite dour and yet he ended with: "I feel like I'm playing good. I'm pretty close." A two-time winner of this championship and just very, very good at the two travelling US majors with 11 top 10s from 22 starts with five wins. He carded a 65 at LIV Houston on Sunday. Angle? He has a very fine final round record. He carded a 71 on debut and a 77 in 2022, but in his other seven US Open Sundays? He went sub-70 every time.

Jon Rahm US Open record: 23-MC-MC-3-23-1-12-10 When the big Spaniard won the Masters 14 months ago it seemed he was destined to rumble on towards major championship wins number three, four and beyond. What few predicted is that he'd arrive at this championship without one win anywhere added to his log book or that he'd cut such a disgruntled figure that he'd never feature on defence of the green jacket and miss the cut in the PGA Championship. He'll be back, but when? He withdrew from LIV Houston with an injury. Angle? His first three US Open round one scores were an almost unfathomable 76-76-78 but since then? 69 every time. Five of them.

Ludvig Aberg US Open record: debut A marvellously straightforward introduction to professional golf that took in wins either side of the Atlantic, Ryder Cup glory and second place in his major championship debut at Augusta National, got snagged with an injury last month that forced his withdrawal at Quail Hollow and a missed cut in the PGA Championship (while wearing a knee brace). He does have course experience, carding 68-73 in the 2019 US Amateur before losing in the round of 32. Angle? He returned to action with a very composed fifth on debut at Muirfield Village last week. Another bold major debut is entirely possible.

Cameron Smith US Open record: 4-59-MC-72-38-MC-MC-4 The Aussie was fourth on debut at Chambers Bay in 2015 and fourth last year in Los Angeles, but the 2022 Open champion has otherwise found this championship a tough nut to crack and he explained why last year. "I'd like to think I play my best golf on tough courses," he said. "But my US Open record isn't that great. The driver gets me in trouble. That's where the tournament can get away from me." The wider-than-normal-at-a-US-Open fairways at Pinehurst and the Old Course link mentioned above might offer him a chance. Angle? He played his final six holes at LIV Houston on Sunday in 11-over-par. Maybe hold out for news and an explanation.

Patrick Cantlay US Open record: 21-41-45-21-43-15-14-14 Will the PGA Championship victory of his good friend Xander Schauffele inspire an upturn in his own major performances? He needs something. He hasn't won anything in nearly two years, his consistency is down this year, he's heavily involved in committee work and it remains something akin to bizarre that a golfer of his apparent qualities (mentally tough, excellent tee-to-green) has only one top six finish in 29 major starts. Angle? He's never missed a US Open cut, he's finished top 15 in each of the last three years, but he's also never ended one round in the top 10.

Tommy Fleetwood US Open record: 27-4-2-65-MC-50-MC-5 Starts have been a problem in the US Open and he's only once ended the first round better than T40th on the leaderboard. Twelve months ago he ended Thursday T107th at LA CC before racing through the field, closing with a second final round 63 of his career in the championship. Afterwards he said: "I just need to be higher up the leaderboard coming into Sunday." The pattern has stretched into this year's majors. He was T27th after 18 holes at the Masters (finishing third) and T85th at the end of R1 in the PGA before moving through the field to T26th. Angle? Can he make a good start and then push on?

Hideki Matsuyama US Open record: 10-35-18-MC-2-16-21-17-26-4-32 The sensational winner of the Genesis Invitational in February, when a final round 62 turned a six-shot deficit into a three-shot victory up against an elite field on a major championship quality course, Matsuyama looked primed for a big year. But after backing up that performance with three top 12 finishes he has limped to T39th at the Masters and T35th in the PGA Championship. He returned to action with a very solid eighth last week. Angle? He's played 10 US Open Sundays and there is a sense of feast or famine: a 74, a 75 and a 78, but also a 68, a 67, two 66s and a 65.

Justin Thomas US Open record: MC-32-9-25-MC-8-19-37-MC After finishing eighth in the PGA Championship in his home state of Kentucky he insisted: "I played some really, really, really good golf. I played plenty well enough to win this week. Just keep my head down and keep moving forward." That result was a second top 10 in three starts and he was also T33rd last week at the Memorial after a bright start. He'll need to start well, however. He's broken 73 just twice in his nine first rounds at the championship. Angle? He doesn't just have problems starting a US Open - his final round scores read 73-75-74-72-73-74.

Matthew Fitzpatrick US Open record: 48-54-35-12-12-MC-55-1-17 The Englishman has already completed one unlikely US Open double, winning the 2022 championship at The Country Club in Brookline having won the US Amateur Championship at the same course nine years earlier. Can he complete another now because that amateur win earned him a US Open debut at Pinehurst in 2014 and he finished the week as the low amateur. His form was a bit of a worry but he closed the Memorial with a fine 69 for fifth. Angle? With the very honourable exception of his win in 2022, he has never ended a US Open round in the top 10.

Max Homa US Open record: MC-MC-MC-47-MC In the past 12 months the popular Californian has gone a long way towards improving what was a poor major championship record. A first top 10 in them at Royal Liverpool was backed up by tied third in the Masters at the start of April when he looked at home in the heat of battle. It maybe led to slightly high expectations for Valhalla where he only managed T35th so a bounce back this week is a possibility but he must overcome a championship record that is poor. Angle? He's just 2-for-12 at breaking 72 in the US Open and has never broken 73 in round two (average 75.20).

Wyndham Clark US Open record: MC-MC-1 Last year's champion recently admitted: "This is not very sanitary, but I think 1,000 people have had a drink out of the trophy." More tellingly he insisted: "If I find myself in contention for a major again I know I've already pulled one off so there won't be any doubt. That is huge." That said, in this year's majors he is yet to make a cut never mind get in contention. On the other hand, he has won at US Open-host Pebble Beach and been top three at Bay Hill, Sawgrass and Harbour Town. Angle? He's 3-for-20 at going sub-70 in round one of the majors (two of those came during his win last year).

Cameron Young US Open record: MC-MC-MC-32 An interesting proposition. In the other three majors, the New York native has five top 10s in eight starts. In this one, well, he's hasn't done much at all. So do we conclude that the event is his Kryptonite or assume that he's due? Based on his form you'd sense the former because after finishing ninth at the Masters he's failed to land a top 30 (and is just 1-for-5 at finishing better than T50th). Angle? His problems have started early in the championship. He's never broken 72 in round one and, as a consequence, has always been outside the top 40 on Thursday night.

Dustin Johnson US Open record: 48-40-8-23-MC-55-4-2-1-MC-3-35-6-19-24-10 Before he became the US Open winner in 2016, the 39-year-old has endured significant heartache in the championship (assuming he suffers from such things). He'd led by three after 54 holes at Pebble Beach in 2010 but then posted a final round 82. He had

Jason Day US Open record: 2-59-2-4-9-8-MC-MC-21-38-MC Five top 10 finishes in his first six US Open appearances followed by five inabilities to crack the top 20 - it's been a case of two halves in this championship for the Aussie. Back in 2014, in the middle of that early good run, he finished fourth at Pinehurst and said: "In US Opens, it's all about staying patient with yourself." It's a lesson he's had to learn with his career, too, and it's born fruit with a first win in five years last May. Angle? He's been outside the top 100 after 18 holes in four of his last six championship starts and is not much better in round two: none of his last five have been sub-73. Back Day on the Sportsbook

Jordan Spieth US Open record: 21-MC-17-1-37-35-MC-65-MC-19-37-MC After his victory at Chambers Bay in 2015 Spieth has really struggled in his national championship and T19th in 2021 is the nearest he's been to the top of the leaderboard at the end of any round never mind the final one. His form isn't great either with only one top 25 finish in his last 12 starts (T10th in the Texas Open). Angle? He's carded a 68 (when he won) and a 69 in the first round, but not one of his other 10 opening efforts went sub-72. He hasn't ended Thursday in the top 50 since 2016. Back Spieth on the Sportsbook

Min Woo Lee US Open record: 27-5 A key thing with the fun-loving Aussie is to keep an eye on his mentality because he can get ahead of himself, setting high expectations and tripping himself up. He introduced the subject himself during last year's event. "My practice was so good I put a little bit of pressure on myself," he admitted about a third round 74, adding after a final round 67: "Today was different. The pre-round was a little sketchy then I went out there with a good mindset. Played amazing today." Angle? He's 7-for-11 at recording a top 30 in the majors and 4-for-5 in the travelling US majors. Back Lee on the Sportsbook

Will Zalatoris US Open record: MC-6-MC-2 Returning from injury this year the major championship specialist has only one top 40 in eight starts but that was ninth in the Masters. In this championship he has been boom or bust, and also a weekend mover. He was T28th at halfway in 2020 before posting 70-71 to grab sixth and T16th in 2022 before 67-69 left him just one blow outside a play-off (a putt on the final green to make it just slipped by the hole). Angle? Further to the above point, he has a fine record in the final round of all majors. He's played nine of them, never needed 72 blows and has gone sub-70 four times. Back Zalatoris on the Sportsbook

Tyrrell Hatton US Open record: MC-6-21-MC-MC-56-27 As already noted, the four major winners at Pinehurst also enjoyed playing the Old Course at St Andrews and few in this week's field have a better record there than Hatton. He's a two-time Dunhill Links champion, a two-time runner-up in that event and he was also T11th in the 2022 Open. He's taken a bit of time getting used to the pace of 54 hole golf on LIV but he did finish ninth at Augusta National - a course he has little time for. Angle? He's only recorded one top 20 in his seven US Open starts but this week's test might offer the best chance yet of making it two. Back Hatton on the Sportsbook

Sam Burns US Open record: MC-41-MC-27-32 After losing form in March and April, the 27-year-old has found something finishing T13th at Quail Hollow, T10th at the Canadian Open and T15th last week in the Memorial. But his missed cut at the PGA Championship within that run came after another missed cut in the Masters and poor returns from the major championship have become the dark shadow that stretches across his career: he has a best of T20th from 16 starts. Angle? He did card a final round 64 in the Open at St Andrews but it is his only sub-72 major championship final round in eight attempts. Back Burns on the Sportsbook

Shane Lowry US Open record: MC-MC-9-2-46-MC-29-43-65-MC-20 His third round 62 in the PGA Championship was a reminder of the Irishman's major championship pedigree. His sixth place finish was his 15th top 30 finish in his last 22 starts, and he'll be delighted that in getting into contention he's proved his own belief that he can add to his victory in the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush. He held a four-shot 54-hole lead in this championship when second at Oakmont in 2016 but missed the cut at Pinehurst in 2014. Angle? His weakness in recent majors has been his putting and he'll be hoping that any putts in the 4 to 15 feet range are for birdie rather than par. Back Lowry on the Sportsbook

Robert MacIntyre US Open record: 56-35 It's been quite a few weeks for the Scot. A first round one lead on the PGA Tour, contending in the PGA Championship and then victory in the Canadian Open. Giddy stuff and he said after Valhalla: "It's the first time I feel like I've really been involved in a major championship going into a final round. It's so pleasing to see that I can stay in the fight and you don't know what can happen at the end." Angle? He's undoubtedly in great form and has the game for the majors (he also has two top 10s in the Open and T12th at the Masters) but what impact will a trip home to party have on him? He returns to action with a new full-time caddie. Back MacIntyre on the Sportsbook

Tony Finau US Open record: 14-MC-5-MC-8-MC-MC-32 Ahead of last year's championship the big man's tournament record was simple: he either finished top 20 (three of them) or missed the cut (four times). He then spent the first 54 holes sat inside the top 20 and looked set to make the match four each. Whereupon he carded 74 to finish T32nd. He might be bubbling though: top 20s in each of his last three starts and in the top 10 for most of all three of those weeks. Angle? He's lost the knack of finishing top 10 in the majors. After a run of nine of them in 13 starts he's now gone 12 without one. Back Finau on the Sportsbook

Tom Kim US Open record: 23-8 Twelve months ago the Korean star opened with a round of 73 that left him outside the top 100. He then responded with scores of 68-66-69 to finish eighth prompting him to say: "That's definitely some of the best golf I've played. US Opens are the toughest weeks we have all year, to shoot under-par for three days in a row gives me a lot of confidence about myself." Soon after he was second in the Open and, in all, he has six top 30s from 10 major championship starts. Angle? He was fourth in Canada but then slipped backwards throughout the Memorial last week. He's playing for the seventh week in a row. Back Finau on the Sportsbook

Corey Conners US Open record: MC-MC-MC-MC-MC The Canadian's exceptional tee to green game has proved a neat fit for the majors. He's finished top 10 in the Masters on three occasions, has two top 20s in the PGA Championship and another one in the Open. But the US Open has utterly befuddled him. He's never broken 70 in round one but that's no disaster in the toughest of the majors. Never having broken 73 in round two is a bigger problem and explains his inability to play a weekend. Angle? Pure current form (hasn't missed a cut in a year) versus championship form (never made a cut!). Back Conners on the Sportsbook

Sahith Theegala US Open record: MC-MC-27 The Californian was a first time winner on the PGA Tour last year and also finished ninth on his Masters debut. He backed up his major promise by sitting inside the top three through the first 54 holes of the PGA Championship. Angle? He might have made the cut last year but he has an unfortunate 100% record at sitting outside the top 100 after 18 holes (at least with rounds of 77-76-74 he's heading in the right direction). Back Theegala on the Sportsbook

Brian Harman US Open record: MC-MC-2-36-38-19-43-43 Back in 2008 the Open champion progressed to the match play round of the US Amateur Championship at Pinehurst but was knocked out in his first match. He was also the one-shot 54-hole leader when second at Erin Hills in the 2016 US Open. Angle? He's been good (four sub-70 scores, three times in the top seven after 18 holes) or bad (one 77, two 74s and a 72) in round one. Back Harman on the Sportsbook

Russell Henley US Open record: 16-42-MC-60-MC-27-25-13-MC-14 The ultra-consistent Georgia native is at it again this year, racking up eight top 30s including a trio of fourth places. He was the first round co-leader in the 2018 US Open and then again in 2021 when staying on top spot through 54 holes. Angle? Keep it simple. He trots out the top 30s for fun in regular events and he does it in this championship as well: five in 10 starts including four in his last five appearances. Back Henley on the Sportsbook

Dean Burmester US Open record: 56-MC A three-shot winner of last November's Joburg Open, when he headed into the weekend nine shots back in the SA Open a week later a repeat seemed unlikely, but he won by three again and a first LIV triumph followed in April. He was T12th in the PGA Championship when just four back with 18 holes to play. Angle? Five of his six US Open rounds have required at least 73 shots but he's in the form to change that right now. Back Burmester on the Sportsbook

Lucas Glover US Open record: MC-MC-MC-1-58-42-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-17 The 2009 US Open champion's tournament record is a bit crackers. Ahead of his win he'd never made a cut and never broken 77 in round two. Since the win he's missed cut after cut and never contended. It's on trend with his major record because in 48 starts he has only one other top 10 - and that also came in 2009. Angle? He shot 79-69 at Pinehurst in 2014 (the latter being his only sub-70 score in his last 24 US Open rounds). Back Glover on the Sportsbook

Keegan Bradley US Open record: 68-MC-4-27-MC-60-MC-MC-MC-7-MC The 2011 PGA Championship winner was in nice nick until carding 78-80 last weekend at Muirfield Village. He'll prefer to remember he was second at Colonial at the end of May. He also has good memories of Pinehurst where he finished fourth in 2014 with rounds of 69-69-76-67 and a ranking of fifth for Greens in Regulation. Angle? He's 3-for-3 at making the cut in majors on Donald Ross designs and has also won at Ross's Aronimink. Back Bradley on the Sportsbook

Justin Rose US Open record: 5-MC-10-MC-MC-MC-21-1-12-27-MC-MC-10-3-MC-MC-37-MC He did card a first round 80 last week in the Memorial but he should have good vibes this week. He finished T14th at Pinehurst in 2014 and enjoyed playing that week as the defending champion, even ending it with a Payne Stewart fist pump in honour of "one of my favourite golfers". He was also impressive when sixth in last month's PGA Championship and has seven top 10s on Donald Ross designs. Angle? Perhaps beware. He's finished top 15 in the last five PGAs and it's not transferred to this event. Back Rose on the Sportsbook

Si Woo Kim US Open record: 13-MC-MC-MC-40-MC-39 The Korean is a big fan of the Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield, winning there in 2016 and adding three top fives since but it's questionable what value that is because they are very different courses. He finished T13th on his US Open debut in 2017, when top 10 all week, but he's struggled ever since. Angle? That Ross link needs to work some real magic because hasn't recorded one major championship top 10 in 29 starts. Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Byeong Hun An US Open record: MC-MC-23-MC-67-16-MC In an exact echo of his compatriot Si Woo Kim, An has played 29 majors and is yet to finish top 10. His championship record is the same too: seven starts, three cuts made, one top 20. He's also finished second and third at Sedgefield. All in all, a bit bizarre. Angle? He's never carded a round in the 60s pre-cut and in seven Friday rounds he's carded four 76s and a 75. Back An on the Sportsbook

Sepp Straka US Open record: 28-MC-MC The Austrian has been a solid major performer in the last year and a bit. He was seven in last year's PGA Championship, second in the Open and T16th in this year's Masters. He has seven top 20s in his last nine starts including fifth in both his last two outings. Angle? He likes a final round charge. His two PGA Tour wins came courtesy of a 66 and a 62, he closed with a 65 in last year's PGA, 69 in the Open and his only US Open final round was a 67. Back Straka on the Sportsbook

Denny McCarthy US Open record: 42-MC-7-20 Given that the 31-year-old's strength lies with the putter it seems a little unlikely that he's taken to this championship recently. His first two appearances, as an amateur and first year pro, came back in 2015 and 2016, before two fine efforts in the last two years. He's yet to win on the PGA Tour but did come close 12 months ago when losing the Memorial in a play-off. Angle? Will that putter help him to another top 20? Back McCarthy on the Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler US Open record: 60-MC-MC-41-10-2-MC-MC-5-20-43-49-5 Since winning last July, the popular Fowler has lost his mojo again, failing to add another top 10 and even carding 76-82 when missing the cut last week. Against that, he was second at Pinehurst 10 years ago and the 18, 36 and 54 hole leader in the championship 12 months ago. Angle? He's had some shocking Thursday experiences (a 78 and an 81) but in his last five US Open starts he's been the solo first round leader, the co-leader and also second. Back Fowler on the Sportsbook

Sungjae Im US Open record: MC-22-35-MC-MC Since the Masters the Korean has won on home soil and landed four top 12 finishes on the PGA Tour but his missed cuts at Augusta National and also at Valhalla in the PGA Championship are a reminder of his difficulties in the majors. In the travelling US majors, in particular, he's missed seven cuts in 11 starts with a best of T17th. Angle? He's gone sub-70 once in 14 US Open laps, never before the weekend and has never broken 72 in round two. Back Im on the Sportsbook

Adam Hadwin US Open record: 39-MC-60-MC-54-40-7-59 The Canadian played the 2008 US Amateur Championship and progressed from the stroke play stages but no further. He played well in the Memorial last week, opening with a 66 and finishing third. Angle? He also carded a 66 to land the first round lead in this championship at Brookline in 2022 on his way to seventh. But it remains not only his only top 10 in the tournament, but also in all his 24 majors. Back Hadwin on the Sportsbook

Harris English US Open record: 48-37-46-58-4-3-61-8 The 34-year-old from Georgia said at last year's US Open: "I love tests like this." Three top 10s in his last four starts kind of proves it. This is the major he is most suited for and maybe take note that he's a good friend of Brian Harman and said: "I know I can compete with Brian so I can win a major." Angle? He's been inside the top 20 at halfway in six of eight US Open starts and is only 3-for-16 at breaking 72 in a weekend round. Back English on the Sportsbook

Alex Noren US Open record: 51-MC-MC-MC-MC-25-MC-17-MC-MC The Swede is in excellent form right now, registering nine top 30s in his last 10 starts and one of them was T12th in the PGA Championship, sealed with a 65 after which he said: "I've never hit it this good on the weekend. It's a big mental step for me to understand that I have the game to compete." Angle? He might be in form but he's broken 72 just twice in 26 rounds at the championship (and 14 rounds were 74 or worse). Back Noren on the Sportsbook

Billy Horschel US Open record: MC-4-23-25-32-MC-32-39-MC-43 A winner this year, one of six top 15 finishes for the year, the West Ham fan was was T23rd at Pinehurst in 2014 which a decent effort considering that he was T106th after 18 holes. He was eighth in the PGA Championship last month which was just his second top 10 in 41 major starts. It's baffling for a player as good as he is. Angle? It was no great surprise he struggled on Thursday 10 years ago because he's never gone sub-72 in round one. Back Horschel on the Sportsbook

Christiaan Bezuidenhout US Open record: 55-31 The South African is in fine form this season, opening with second in The American Express and adding another 11 top 30 finishes including a very fine fourth last week in the Memorial. He's an exceptional putter which could be vital this week. Has a best of T31st in 14 major championship starts. Angle? It's a small sample size but his US Open final round scores have been 76 and 82 (his only PGA Championship final round was a 77). Back Bezuidenhuit on the Sportsbook

Gary Woodland US Open record: 47-MC-23-MC-52-MC-30-36-1-MC-50-10-49 The end of 2023 was tough for the 2019 champion when he was first diagnosed with a brain lesion and then had it operated on. He returned to action January and, after an understandably slow start, has started making cuts, four of them in row heading into this week. Angle? He did open with a 68 when winning at Pebble Beach in 2019 but he's only 3-for-13 at breaking 72 in the first round (and six times didn't break 74). Back Woodland on the Sportsbook

