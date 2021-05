US Open Latest Odds: Mickelson 69/1 to seal Grand Slam at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is 70.069/1 on the Exchange to win next month's US Open after the 50-year-old won the US PGA Championship to become the oldest ever Major winner.

The American was largely unconsidered at Kiawah Island, backed at the Betfair Exchange's maximum odds of 1000.00 before he won his first major for eight years.

On a classic final day, Mickelson won by two shots from Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. The latter is the joint favourite at 15.5 - alongside Jon Rahm - to win the US Open at Torrey Pines from 17-21 June.

Rahm finished tied for eighth in another sign that his first Major title may not be far away.

Dustin Johnson failed to make the cut but is 17.5 for the US Open with Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for 49th after starting as favourite, available at the same price.

Paul Casey finished tied fourth and is 70.069/1 to win his first Major at Torrey Pines.

Mickelson aims to join Grand Slam group

For Mickelson, it was a second US PGA title, coming 16 years after his first, and his sixth Major win over all.

The US Open is the only Major he has never won so he will be pursuing at career Grand Slam at the Pines - where he has won three times - next month.

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the only players to have won all four majors. Mickelson has vowed to put everything into joining the elite of the elite in June.

The US PGA, at Kiawah Island's Ocean course, provided plenty of surprises, not least Padraig Harrington finishing tied for fourth at two under. He is due to captain Europe in the Ryder Cup in September and after completing his final round ruled out any prospect of picking himself.