Tiger won his most recent Masters title in 2019

You can never write him off at Augusta

Tiger Woods could be a good bet to win a sensational sixth Masters title when the first Major of 2023 takes place at Augusta this week.

That's according to data that revealed that 40/1 were the average odds of Masters winners over the past decade.

That is the price at which you can back Tiger on the Betfair Sportsbook as he heads to the course he loves in Georgia.

Woods isn't the only player with the magical odds of 40/1 - Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry are also available at that price - but no other golfer involved this week has as great an affinity with the venue as the 16-time Major champion.

Woods aims for sixth Masters win

It is 26 years since Woods won his first Masters title aged 21.

He went on to triumph in 2001, 2002 and 2005 before arguably his sweetest victory of all in 2019 when he completed a heroic comeback to win a fifth green jacket at odds of 20/1. That win ended an 11-year Major title drought.

If he were to win this week Woods would draw level with Jack Nicklaus who won the Masters six times.

Rory McIlroy and defending champion Scottie Scheffler are 11/2 joint-favourites on the Sportsbook to win the tournament.

Danny Willet was a huge 80/1 outsider when winning the Masters in 2016 and Hideki Matsuyama was 70/1 when victorious in 2021, while Dustin Johnson winning at 9/1 was the shortest-price champion since 2012.