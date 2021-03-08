US Masters Odds: DeChambeau backed after winning Arnold Palmer

Bryson DeChambeau is 14.5 on the Betfair Exchange to win the US Masters after he held off Lee Westwood to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the weekend.

With a month to go until the action at Augusta gets underway Dustin Johnson 9.417/2 remains the favourite to win the Masters where the Betfair Sportsbook is offering eight places.

Defending champion Johnson is bidding to become for the first player to win consecutive green jackets since Tiger Woods in 2001 and '02.

Rory McIlroy is also fancied at 14.013/1 for what would be his first Major title for seven years. Despite a string of top 20 finishes and better, Rory has fallen out of the world top 10 and finished tied for 10th at Bay Hill, having faded after a good start.

Jordan Spieth has been battling a more sustained run of poor form but confirmed his return to better play with a tied-fourth place finish and is 19.018/1 in the Augusta betting.

DeChambeau has the momentum but don't discount Westwood

US Open champ DeChambeau claimed the Arnold Palmer with an 11-under par total after hitting a one-under par-71 in the final round.

British veteran Westwood went into the final round at Bay Hill at the top of the leader board but dropped two on the front nine and another at the 14th in a 73 that left him 10 under.

The Englishman (pictured above) has a good record at the Masters where he has finished second on two occasions (2010 and 2016) and in third-place in 2012.

He has never won a major and is 80.079/1 to claim his first at Augusta next month.

