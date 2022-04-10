US Masters Each-Way Bet Calculator: How much will you win?

Trying to work out how much you're set to win, or indeed if you have been paid out correctly, when it comes to each-way golf bets can be a bit of a headache at times.

With the potential for dead-heat rules applying and a reduction in your returns because more players filled the places than Betfair were paying out on, it's very easy to make a mistake when calculating your potential winnings.

So that's why we have introduced the golf each-way bet calculator, so we can do all the working out for you.

So sit back, enjoy the final round of the US Masters tonight, and know exactly how much you will be paid out should your golfer win or finish in the frame.

You will need to know what the place terms are on your each-way bets (you can find that on your bet receipt) - Betfair were paying 10 places, 1/5 the odds in the lead-up to the tournament - but the rest is pretty simple.

Enter the position your player finished in the first box (if he finishes T7 you would insert 7), the number of players in that position in the next box (if five players finished T7 you would insert 5) and then the number of places Betfair are paying out on in the third box. Notice the fourth box (Place Dead Heat Reduction) will automatically adjust itself.

Finally, enter the odds you backed your golfer at, the place terms you took (1/3, 1/4, 1/5 for example) and the amount you staked (for £5 e/w you would enter 5, not 10 as that is your total stake).

And just like that the amount you will win will show in the Total Return field.

Good luck with your each-way bets.