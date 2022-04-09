US Masters 2022 Tips: Two-ball picks for round three at Augusta

It is safe to assume that the early starters won't be getting anywhere near runaway leader Scottie Scheffler, so here's my plan to make the most of Moving Day at the Masters.

Adam Scott to beat Mackenzie Hughes (Starts 15.20)

Start with the opening two-ball, which will be done and dusted by the time Scheffler tees off. Former champion Adam Scott was going along well enough before a triple-bogey on the par-five 15th and needed some excellent scrambling to make the weekend. In previous renewals, he's been pretty solid from this stage, shooting under-par on four of the last five Masters Saturdays.

I don't expect Hughes to be a particularly tough opponent. He's yet to beat par in eight Augusta rounds.

Cameron Davis to beat Lucas Glover (Starts 15.50)

Perhaps the most miraculous cut-maker is Cameron Davis, who went four-under for his last six holes to make the weekend. That makes for a memorable Augusta debut already and the Aussie should go into the weekend full of hope, with nothing to lose.

In Glover, he's up against a player with a poor course record. His round went in the other direction, falling back from level par following a great comeback during round one. That strong batch of holes was out of character for the former US Open champion. In his last 14 rounds at Augusta, Glover has only twice managed par or better.

Tom Hoge to beat Billy Horschel (Starts 16.10)

Another player who doesn't seem to like it here at all is Billy Horschel. Of 26 Augusta rounds, he's beaten par only six times and never bettered 70. His best finish is only 17th, which altogether represents a clearly inferior level to his usual high standard.

Both of these men have been playing well. Hoge is arguably the most improved PGA Tour player and he's been particularly thriving on Moving Days. He ranks 11th for Round 3 Scoring Average and hit sub-70 on eight of his last ten, with nothing worse than 72.

Bubba Watson to beat Sergio Garcia

(Starts 17.40)

This is the nap. Bubba is a player I love backing around Augusta and, having hinted at a return to form, could see him getting to the fringes of contention, maybe a place. Garcia meanwhile has always been one of the players I look to oppose on major weekends.

The Augusta round three stats vindicate that. Watson's average is more than three strokes superior - 71.36 compared to 74.57.

Kevin Kisner to beat Tiger Woods

(Starts 18.00)

Finally, a bet against sentiment and the crowd. I didn't need any convincing that Tiger Woods was superhuman but he's astonished even this uber-fan with this week's efforts. It has been a privilege to watch.

Nevertheless I am minded about his comments to Nick Faldo, regarding the pain he is going through. Much more than when winning a US Open over five rounds with a broken leg. One has to think the pain will catch up with him over the weekend. And in Kisner, he's up against a reliable, gritty competitor, whose last two Augusta weekends yielded an aggregate of six-under par.

