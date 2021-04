US Masters 2021 Odds: Spieth third favourite after Texas win

Jordan Spieth is 13.012/1 on the Exchange to win this week's US Masters after he ended his four-year title drought by winning the Texas Open.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson 10.09/1 is the favourite to triumph at Augusta and punters expect him to face challenges from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau 12.011/1.

Even before Spieth wrapped up victory in Texas Steve Rawlings said in his in-depth Masters preview: "Spieth has returned to form nicely and with Augusta form figures reading 2-1-2-11-3-21-46, it's hard to see him not contending now he's back on song."

Steve backed Justin Thomas - 14.013/1 joint fourth-favourite alongside Jon Rahm - for the Masters at Christmas and Paul Casey a fortnight ago and says Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed must be snapped up at odds of 36.035/1 and 44.043/1 respectively.

As regular readers know, the real interest for Steve is in-play betting and that's where you'll get the best prices on the Exchange once the Masters is underway.

On the Sportsbook, which is paying 10 places, Dave Tindall has backed Daniel Berger at 33/1 and two others in his each-way tipping preview.

Spieth won the Masters in 2015 - the same year as he won the US PGA and US Open - but Sunday's victory was his first since he won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

His victory at the Texas Open was the latest stage in a steady return to form in 2021.

He was tied for the 54-hole lead in Phoenix, led by two going into the final round at Pebble Beach and was two behind going into the last day at Bay Hill. He reached the weekend of the Dell Match Play.

Spieth is finding form at exactly the right time and he knows what it takes to win at Augusta. In 2019 Tiger Woods won the Masters 14 years after his last win there in 2005, so a six year hiatus would be nothing in comparison.

We'll have Masters previews and build-up on Betting.Betfair every day between now and Thursday and in-play coverage from first tee to last.

US Masters 2021 Exchange Odds

Dustin Johnson 10.09/1

Bryson DeChambeau 12.5

Jordan Spieth 13.012/1

Jon Rahm 14.013/1

Justin Thomas 14.013/1

Rory McIlroy 20.019/1

Patrick Cantlay 25.024/1

Xander Schauffele 27.026/1

Brooks Koepka 32.031/1

Collin Morikawa 40.039/1