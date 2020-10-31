US Masters 2020 Latest Odds: Punters retain faith in McIlroy's Augusta quest

In defiance of his post-lockdown form funk punters are still backing Rory McIlroy's pursuit of a first win at the Masters, with which he would complete a career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman seemed set for a bold bid at Augusta National earlier in the year as he rattled up a total of 23 top-ten finishes in 29 starts from the beginning of 2019, but since the return to action in June he has managed just two of them in 11 appearances and his win drought will have reached 12 months when he tees it up in Georgia.

Despite that, the 31-year-old, currently 14.5, remains the most-backed player in the US Masters Winner market by both volume of money and total bets.

With less than two weeks till the action begins £168,348 has been matched on McIlroy in 5,669 bets.

Bryson getting bigger everywhere... except his odds

One man, however, is in hot pursuit and has already snatched favouritism - Bryson DeChambeau (17/29.4), who has been getting bigger just about everywhere other than in the betting.

The 27-year-old American has increased his appetite, girth, driving distance, time taken over every shot, and even his trophy haul throughout 2020.

And, with every rise in those numbers, his price to claim a first green jacket at Augusta National has plummeted so much so that the Californian has been matched as low as 8/19.0 with an implied win probability that has risen from 1% to 10%.

What a difference a year makes.

Last October he could be backed at 84/185.0, but this month there was £80,370 matched on him, more than double that on next-best McIlroy.

He has also been the subject of the biggest bet in the market - £1,533 at 9/110.0.

In-form Hatton a big mover

In terms of quantity of October bets, however, it was England's Tyrrell Hatton, once available and matched at 289/1290.0, who was second behind DeChambeau.

The 29-year-old Englishman, who added BMW PGA Championship triumph to his maiden win on the PGA Tour in March, was backed 1,238 times in October.

Among that torrent of support was a £1,480 bet at 39/140.0, the second-biggest stake in the outright market, the only one in the top ten not supporting DeChambeau, McIlroy or Dustin Johnson.

Other significant moves show that Xander Schauffele, who finished tied second in the tournament last year, has been backed as high as 129/1130.0 and as low as 14/115.0.

Similarly, Rickie Fowler has been matched at 129/1130.0 and also at 17.5 whilst Jordan Spieth's high and how are 84/185.0 and 14.5.

While the latter two have few recent supporters, Schauffele remains popular with £30,452 matched on him in October, a figure bettered by only DeChambeau and McIlroy.

Tiger on the drift

The inability of Tiger Woods to land a top 30 finish since January is reflected in his price to defend the title he won so memorably last April - the 44-year-old has been matched as low as 9/19.8 and as high as 47/148.0.

Among those to have been backed at 1000.0 are Matthew Wolff and Webb Simpson, who have also been matched at lows of 29/130.0 and 33/134.0 respectively.

Adam Scott's low match has been 28/129.0, Tony Finau's 29/130.0, Abraham Ancer 49/150.0, Matt Kuchar 43/144.0 and Scottie Scheffler 69/170.0 - all five have also been backed at 989/1990.0.

