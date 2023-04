16:45 - April 5, 2023

The 87th edition of the US Masters is now less than 24 hours away so I thought I'd kick the blog off with a little look at the weather, the draw, and of course, the betting.

The rains fell in the days before the off 12 months ago, causing a slightly delayed start, but it's due to hit us a bit later this year and unfortunately, there is a threat of thunder.

Tomorrow looks like being a dry day with only light winds - although it's predicted to be somewhat gustier first thing - before the rain arrives on Friday.

The wind is anticipated to be light again on day two - although it is forecasted to pick up slightly as the day wares on.

The rain is predicted to be light on Friday until the evening and then we look all set for a very wet day on Saturday before the front moves on before Sunday's fourth and final round.

As always, forecasts can only be used as a guide but if the weather does pan out as expected, there should be a slight advantage to those drawn PM-AM and that's nothing new at Augusta...

Ordinarily, I prefer my picks to be assigned an AM-PM draw and Tiger Woods, who tees of at 10:18 on Thursday and 13:24 on Friday, will be glad of the break in-between rounds, given his age and injuries, but an early start on day one has been quite a hinderance here of late.

Playing in the 10th group out on Thursday morning two years ago, Hideki Matsuyama had an early tee-tine on day one. He kicked off the championship at 9:48 but incredibly, he's the only winner in the last 12 years to kick off the event before 11:00am.

Patrick Reed, in 2018, was the first player in eight years to go on to win having been drawn AM-PM but like Tiger Woods in 2019, and Scottie Scheffler 12 months ago, Reed began his first round late in the morning on Thursday.

Reed teed off at 11:15, Woods began the championship at 11:04 and Scottie started last year's renewal at 11:26 on Thursday.

The well-fancied third favourite, Jon Rahm, has been assigned an AM-PM draw, and he tees off tomorrow at 10:42. That looks like a sizable disadvantage if recent history is anything to go by.

Rory McIlroy has hardened up at the head of the market - now trading at 8.615/2 on the Betfair Exchange - and Scottie Scheffler is a solid 9.08/1 chance. Both have been assigned the potentially advantageous late-early draw.

Playing in the penultimate three-ball alongside Sam Burns and Tom Kim, Rory tees off at 13:48, 12 minutes after Scheffler, Max Homa and the amateur, Sam Bennett.

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau are last out at 14:00, which is 19:00 UK time.

Dave Tindall has had a look a the First Round Leader market here, but again, concentrating on the latter starters makes sense.

The 2020 edition was a very different renewal. Played in November following the pandemic, with reduced daylight and cooler conditions, we had a two-tee start (players began on the first or the 10th hole) but two of the three co-leaders began in the afternoon and Paul Casey, who was tied for the lead alongside Dylan Frittelli and the wire-to-wire winner in 2020, Dustin Johnson, is the only first round leader/co-leader to have a morning tee time in the last six years.

The defending champion, Jordan Spieth, led the 2016 edition, having been drawn early, but eight of the next nine players to lead or co-lead after round one since have teed it up in the afternoon.

Somewhat typically, both of my pre-event picks - Rahm and Sungjae Im - have been assigned AM-PM draws, and so too have all three of my Find Me a 100 Winner selections. Not a great start to the week!

Looking at the market, Tony Finau, who I backed ante-post at 50/1 last summer, has been surprisingly strong and there's been a steady stream of cash for the 2020 champ, Dustin Johnson, but fellow LIV rebel, Cam Smith, is particularly weak.

The reigning Open champ was trading at 23.0 22/1 this time last week. He's now out to 32.0 31/1 .

Away from the Outright Market and the First Round Leader market, Matt Cooper has had a good look at the first round three-balls here and I've trawled through the plethora of side markets here.

Pre-Event Picks:

Jon Rahm @ 11.521/2

Sungjae Im @ 55.054/1

Tony Finau - ante-post @ 50/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Patrick Reed @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2 u Kurt Kitayama @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2 u Danny Willett @ 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

