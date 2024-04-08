Masters Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

The Masters: Course form, current form & tournament stats

The first Masters was staged at Augusta National 90 years ago in March
Who will wear the coveted Green Jacket in 2024?

With the year's opening major taking place in Georgia this week, Andy Swales selects a series of stats to help you pick your Augusta National champion for 2024...

  • Only one of last 18 champs outside top-10 after round 1

  • Ten of last 14 champions ranked inside world's top 12

  • Check out my Major Championship form guide

    • Stroke Averages

    Lowest 12 At Augusta National (2018-23):
    Average .... (Rounds)
    69.75: Rickie Fowler (12)
    70.13: Jon Rahm (24)
    70.69: Scottie Scheffler (16)
    70.71: Patrick Reed (24)
    70.81: Brooks Koepka (16)
    70.86: Dustin Johnson (22)
    70.86: Jordan Spieth (22)
    70.92: Cameron Smith (24)
    70.95: Rory McIlroy (20)
    71.00: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
    71.05: Justin Thomas (22)
    71.32: Xander Schauffele (22)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 10
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    World Ranking Points

    Most Points in PGA Tour events Since Jan 1st, 2024 (Top 12 Listed):
    222.85: Scottie Scheffler
    156.95: Wyndham Clark
    108.39: Hideki Matsuyama
    99.04: Matthieu Pavon
    94.65: Xander Schauffele
    81.99: Akshay Bhatia
    78.86: Sahith Theegala
    76.94: Stephan Jaeger
    79.02: Nick Taylor
    78.14: Chris Kirk
    74.68: Ludvig Aberg
    64.72: Jake Knapp
    Only those entered this week are included in table
    Refers to Ranking points gained in PGA Tour events only

    Latest betting for this week's Masters Tournament

    World Ranking Positions

    Masters Champions' Ranking Positions (Since 2010):
    Year...Rank...(Champion)
    `23: 3rd (Jon Rahm)
    `22: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)
    `21: 25th (Hideki Maruyama)
    `20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
    `19: 12th (Tiger Woods)
    `18: 24th (Patrick Reed)
    `17: 11th (Sergio Garcia)
    `16: 12th (Danny Willett)
    `15: 4th (Jordan Spieth)
    `14: 12th (Bubba Watson)
    `13: 7th (Adam Scott)
    `12: 18th (Bubba Watson)
    `11: 29th (Charl Schwartzel)
    `10: 3rd (Phil Mickelson)
    Only one of last 14 champions was ranked higher than 25;
    Ten of last 14 champs were ranked inside top dozen going into tournament.

    Masters Each-Way Odds

    Champions Form Ahead Of Masters

    • 11 of the last 14 champions had previously posted at least one major podium in their career;

    • Since the start of 2000, 18 of the 24 champions had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st of that year, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period;

    • 25 of the last 36 winners had posted at least one podium finish on the PGA Tour in the three months prior to the Masters;

    • 15 of the last 19 North American winners at Augusta had either won, or finished runner-up on the PGA Tour, in the three months prior to wearing the Green Jacket;

    • 18 of the last 22 first-time Masters' winners had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period;

    • Nine of the last 12 champions had stood on a PGA Tour podium during the six weeks prior to the Masters.

    Only those entered this week are included in table

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Champions In Round One

    Year...Pos @ 18...(Champion)
    `23: 1st (Jon Rahm)
    `22: 3rd (Scotti Scheffler)
    `21: 2nd (Hideki Matsuyama)
    `20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
    `19: 11th (Tiger Woods)
    `18: 4th (Patrick Reed)
    `17: 4th (Sergio Garcia)
    `16: 9th (Danny Willett)
    `15: 1st (Jordan Spieth)
    `14: 2nd (Bubba Watson)
    `13: 10th (Adam Scott)
    `12: 4th (Bubba Watson)
    `11: 7th (Charl Schwartzel)
    `10: 2nd (Phil Mickelson)
    `09: 6th (Angel Cabrera)
    `08: 1st (Trevor Immelman)
    `07: 5th (Zach Johnson)
    `06: 4th (Phil Mickelson)

    • For those waiting until after round one to place a wager, it's worth noting that only one of the last 18 Masters' champions was outside the top-10 thru 18 holes;
    • And 14 of these 18 winners were inside the top six;
    • Only two of the 18 opened with a round worse than 70 and, since 2000, only one eventual winner has fired a first round that was over par;
    • Since 2006, only one champion was more than four shots adrift after 18 holes.

We are paying up to 12 Places on the US Masters instead of 5

Pick your own places with Betfair's 8, 10 and 12 Places markets on the Sportsbook, meaning we'll pay up to 12 places for each-way bets. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / Augusta Form 2014-23

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5
Scottie Scheffler 2 1 1 10 3 6
Rory McIlroy 3 19 21 21 24 66
Jon Rahm 4 8 5 8 3
Wyndham Clark 31 2 2 MC 41 1
Xander Schauffele 5 2 25 4 54
Viktor Hovland 62 36 19 58
Patrick Cantlay 68 36 4 11
Brian Harman 25 MC 2 12 44 60 54
Ludvig Aberg 14 8 25 19 2
Max Homa 25 64 8 16 MC 66
Matt Fitzpatrick 10 5 MC 21 MC 15 58
Tommy Fleetwood 7 35 MC 10 31
Brooks Koepka 45 28 12 12 5
Cameron Young 2 54 36 4 16 8 70
Hideki Matsuyama 7 6 12 1 22 71
Sahith Theegala 28 9 6 37 5 20
Collin Morikawa 75 45 MC 19 14
Russell Henley 4 MC 4 41 24 58
Tyrrell Hatton 4 21 15 12 8
Keegan Bradley MC MC 36 MC 11
Jordan Spieth 10 MC MC 30 Dq 6 39
Sam Burns MC 45 30 10 3 10
Tom Kim MC Wd 52 62 24 17 31
Jason Day MC 35 36 9 6
Cameron Smith Wd 2 41 15 8
Matthieu Pavon 5 MC 52 28 3
Nick Taylor 64 26 12 39 1 71
Tony Finau 2 MC 45 13 19 47
Chris Kirk 26 44 28 MC 26
Joaquin Niemann 9 4 1 3 30 1
Justin Thomas 64 MC 12 MC 12 6
Denny McCarthy 2 35 48 MC 39 22 26
Sepp Straka MC 16 57 MC MC 26
Will Zalatoris 74 MC 4 2
Min Woo Lee MC 54 44 2 71
Shane Lowry 29 19 3 4 60
Akshay Bhatia 1 11 17 MC MC MC
Rickie Fowler MC 68 36 41 35 MC 47
Lucas Glover 25 11 MC 30 35 35 58
Emiliano Grillo 54 8 33 44 22 14
Nicolai Hojgaard 75 MC MC 52 39 31
Eric Cole MC 33 MC 21 MC 10 49 14
Sung Jae Im MC 31 18 MC 44 66 66
Harris English MC 19 21 7 17 76
Kurt Kitayama 36 19 MC 39 8 39
Byeong Hun An MC MC 8 21 16 66 31
Stephan Jaeger 1 MC 44 MC 3 71
JT Poston 45 55 66 10 MC 20
Si Woo Kim 17 6 30 44 12 14
Adam Hadwin 5 MC 52 4 MC 39
Corey Conners 25 13 18 41 24 28 31
Jake Knapp MC 45 57 4 1 28
Ryan Fox MC 78 MC MC 35 MC 41
Austin Eckroat 33 45 36 1 38 MC
Adam Scott 14 45 MC 19 8 20
Taylor Moore 2 12 31 48 31 39 47
Grayson Murray MC 42 25 MC MC 66
Adrian Meronk 17 15 6 9 47
Justin Rose MC MC 64 11
Adam Schenk 5 33 19 MC 56 MC 17 47
Cameron Davis 21 MC 18 49 20
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 25 2 8 MC 20
Dustin Johnson 24 21 27 1 5
Luke List MC MC 56 MC 2 MC 26
Patrick Reed 9 4 29 37 40 17
Peter Malnati 36 1 68 9 MC 14
Nick Dunlap 11 MC 48 53 MC 80
Thorbjorn Olesen 14 MC MC MC 46
Lee Hodges MC 26 35 12 MC 24 MC 58
Ryo Hisatsune 78 33 MC 18 MC 48 MC
Sergio Garcia 2 21 38 15 27 2
Gary Woodland 21 MC 72 MC 39 MC
Phil Mickelson 47 52 6 30 51
Camilo Villegas MC Wd MC MC 67 MC
Bryson DeChambeau 7 6 4 9 25
Zach Johnson MC MC 21 60
Danny Willett
Charl Schwartzel 37 41 2 MC 53 38
Tiger Woods Wd
Fred Couples
Jasper Stubbs 69 MC MC
Christo Lamprecht
Santiago De la Fuente 46
Mike Weir
Bubba Watson 32 29 46 15 21
Stewart Hagestad
Jose Maria Olazabal
Vijay Singh
Neal Shipley
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 10 1 18 19
Rory McIlroy MC 2 MC 5 21 5 7 10 4 8
Jon Rahm 1 27 5 7 9 4 27
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele 10 MC 3 17 2 50
Viktor Hovland 7 27 21 32
Patrick Cantlay 14 39 MC 17 9 MC
Brian Harman MC MC 12 44 MC
Ludvig Aberg
Max Homa 43 48 MC MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 10 14 34 46 21 38 32 7 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 33 14 46 19 36 17 MC
Brooks Koepka 2 MC MC 7 2 11 21 33
Cameron Young 7 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 16 14 1 13 32 19 11 7 5 MC
Sahith Theegala 9
Collin Morikawa 10 5 18 44
Russell Henley 4 30 15 11 21 31
Tyrrell Hatton 34 52 18 MC 56 44 MC
Keegan Bradley 23 43 52 22 MC
Jordan Spieth 4 MC 3 46 21 3 11 2 1 2
Sam Burns 29 MC
Tom Kim 16
Jason Day 39 MC MC 5 20 22 10 28 20
Cameron Smith 34 3 10 2 51 5 55
Matthieu Pavon
Nick Taylor 29
Tony Finau 26 35 10 38 5 10
Chris Kirk 23 MC 33 20
Joaquin Niemann 16 35 40 MC
Justin Thomas MC 8 21 4 12 17 22 39
Denny McCarthy
Sepp Straka 46 30
Will Zalatoris 6 2
Min Woo Lee MC 14
Shane Lowry 16 3 21 25 MC MC 39 MC
Akshay Bhatia
Rickie Fowler 29 9 2 11 MC 12 5
Lucas Glover 30 MC 42
Emiliano Grillo 62 51 17
Nicolai Hojgaard
Eric Cole
Sung Jae Im 16 8 MC 2
Harris English 43 21 42 MC
Kurt Kitayama MC
Byeong Hun An MC 33 MC
Stephan Jaeger
JT Poston 34 MC
Si Woo Kim 29 39 12 34 21 24 MC
Adam Hadwin MC 24 36
Corey Conners MC 6 8 10 46 MC
Jake Knapp
Ryan Fox 26
Austin Eckroat
Adam Scott 39 48 54 34 18 32 9 42 38 14
Taylor Moore 39
Grayson Murray
Adrian Meronk MC
Justin Rose 16 MC 7 23 MC 12 2 10 2 14
Adam Schenk
Cameron Davis 46
Erik van Rooyen MC Wd
Dustin Johnson 48 12 MC 1 2 10 4 6 MC
Luke List MC
Patrick Reed 4 35 8 10 36 1 MC 49 22 MC
Peter Malnati
Nick Dunlap
Thorbjorn Olesen 21 44
Lee Hodges
Ryo Hisatsune
Sergio Garcia MC 23 MC MC MC 1 34 17 MC
Gary Woodland 14 MC 40 MC 32 MC MC MC 26
Phil Mickelson 2 21 55 18 36 22 MC 2 MC
Camilo Villegas MC
Bryson DeChambeau MC MC 46 34 29 38 21
Zach Johnson 34 MC MC 51 58 36 MC MC 9 MC
Danny Willett MC 12 MC 25 MC MC MC 1 38
Charl Schwartzel 50 10 26 25 MC MC 3 MC 38 MC
Tiger Woods Wd 47 38 1 32 17
Fred Couples 50 MC MC MC MC 38 18 MC 20
Jasper Stubbs
Christo Lamprecht
Santiago De la Fuente
Mike Weir MC MC MC 51 MC MC MC MC MC 44
Bubba Watson MC 39 26 57 12 5 MC 37 38 1
Stewart Hagestad MC 36
Jose Maria Olazabal MC MC 50 MC MC MC MC MC 34
Vijay Singh MC MC MC Ret MC 49 MC MC 54 37
Neal Shipley

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2024: 10-year trends point to...

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters: Sensational Scheffler all set to claim his second Green Jacket

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Masters: Course form, current form & tournament stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2024 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

More US Masters