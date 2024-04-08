The Masters: Course form, current form & tournament stats
With the year's opening major taking place in Georgia this week, Andy Swales selects a series of stats to help you pick your Augusta National champion for 2024...
Only one of last 18 champs outside top-10 after round 1
Ten of last 14 champions ranked inside world's top 12
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 At Augusta National (2018-23):
Average .... (Rounds)
69.75: Rickie Fowler (12)
70.13: Jon Rahm (24)
70.69: Scottie Scheffler (16)
70.71: Patrick Reed (24)
70.81: Brooks Koepka (16)
70.86: Dustin Johnson (22)
70.86: Jordan Spieth (22)
70.92: Cameron Smith (24)
70.95: Rory McIlroy (20)
71.00: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
71.05: Justin Thomas (22)
71.32: Xander Schauffele (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
World Ranking Points
Most Points in PGA Tour events Since Jan 1st, 2024 (Top 12 Listed):
222.85: Scottie Scheffler
156.95: Wyndham Clark
108.39: Hideki Matsuyama
99.04: Matthieu Pavon
94.65: Xander Schauffele
81.99: Akshay Bhatia
78.86: Sahith Theegala
76.94: Stephan Jaeger
79.02: Nick Taylor
78.14: Chris Kirk
74.68: Ludvig Aberg
64.72: Jake Knapp
Only those entered this week are included in table
Refers to Ranking points gained in PGA Tour events only
World Ranking Positions
Masters Champions' Ranking Positions (Since 2010):
Year...Rank...(Champion)
`23: 3rd (Jon Rahm)
`22: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)
`21: 25th (Hideki Maruyama)
`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
`19: 12th (Tiger Woods)
`18: 24th (Patrick Reed)
`17: 11th (Sergio Garcia)
`16: 12th (Danny Willett)
`15: 4th (Jordan Spieth)
`14: 12th (Bubba Watson)
`13: 7th (Adam Scott)
`12: 18th (Bubba Watson)
`11: 29th (Charl Schwartzel)
`10: 3rd (Phil Mickelson)
Only one of last 14 champions was ranked higher than 25;
Ten of last 14 champs were ranked inside top dozen going into tournament.
Champions Form Ahead Of Masters
• 11 of the last 14 champions had previously posted at least one major podium in their career;
• Since the start of 2000, 18 of the 24 champions had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st of that year, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period;
• 25 of the last 36 winners had posted at least one podium finish on the PGA Tour in the three months prior to the Masters;
• 15 of the last 19 North American winners at Augusta had either won, or finished runner-up on the PGA Tour, in the three months prior to wearing the Green Jacket;
• 18 of the last 22 first-time Masters' winners had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period;
• Nine of the last 12 champions had stood on a PGA Tour podium during the six weeks prior to the Masters.
Only those entered this week are included in table
Champions In Round One
Year...Pos @ 18...(Champion)
`23: 1st (Jon Rahm)
`22: 3rd (Scotti Scheffler)
`21: 2nd (Hideki Matsuyama)
`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
`19: 11th (Tiger Woods)
`18: 4th (Patrick Reed)
`17: 4th (Sergio Garcia)
`16: 9th (Danny Willett)
`15: 1st (Jordan Spieth)
`14: 2nd (Bubba Watson)
`13: 10th (Adam Scott)
`12: 4th (Bubba Watson)
`11: 7th (Charl Schwartzel)
`10: 2nd (Phil Mickelson)
`09: 6th (Angel Cabrera)
`08: 1st (Trevor Immelman)
`07: 5th (Zach Johnson)
`06: 4th (Phil Mickelson)
• For those waiting until after round one to place a wager, it's worth noting that only one of the last 18 Masters' champions was outside the top-10 thru 18 holes;
• And 14 of these 18 winners were inside the top six;
• Only two of the 18 opened with a round worse than 70 and, since 2000, only one eventual winner has fired a first round that was over par;
• Since 2006, only one champion was more than four shots adrift after 18 holes.
Last 10 Weeks / Augusta Form 2014-23
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|1
|1
|10
|3
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|19
|21
|21
|24
|66
|Jon Rahm
|4
|8
|5
|8
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|31
|2
|2
|MC
|41
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|2
|25
|4
|54
|Viktor Hovland
|62
|36
|19
|58
|Patrick Cantlay
|68
|36
|4
|11
|Brian Harman
|25
|MC
|2
|12
|44
|60
|54
|Ludvig Aberg
|14
|8
|25
|19
|2
|Max Homa
|25
|64
|8
|16
|MC
|66
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|5
|MC
|21
|MC
|15
|58
|Tommy Fleetwood
|7
|35
|MC
|10
|31
|Brooks Koepka
|45
|28
|12
|12
|5
|Cameron Young
|2
|54
|36
|4
|16
|8
|70
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7
|6
|12
|1
|22
|71
|Sahith Theegala
|28
|9
|6
|37
|5
|20
|Collin Morikawa
|75
|45
|MC
|19
|14
|Russell Henley
|4
|MC
|4
|41
|24
|58
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4
|21
|15
|12
|8
|Keegan Bradley
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|11
|Jordan Spieth
|10
|MC
|MC
|30
|Dq
|6
|39
|Sam Burns
|MC
|45
|30
|10
|3
|10
|Tom Kim
|MC
|Wd
|52
|62
|24
|17
|31
|Jason Day
|MC
|35
|36
|9
|6
|Cameron Smith
|Wd
|2
|41
|15
|8
|Matthieu Pavon
|5
|MC
|52
|28
|3
|Nick Taylor
|64
|26
|12
|39
|1
|71
|Tony Finau
|2
|MC
|45
|13
|19
|47
|Chris Kirk
|26
|44
|28
|MC
|26
|Joaquin Niemann
|9
|4
|1
|3
|30
|1
|Justin Thomas
|64
|MC
|12
|MC
|12
|6
|Denny McCarthy
|2
|35
|48
|MC
|39
|22
|26
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|16
|57
|MC
|MC
|26
|Will Zalatoris
|74
|MC
|4
|2
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|54
|44
|2
|71
|Shane Lowry
|29
|19
|3
|4
|60
|Akshay Bhatia
|1
|11
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|68
|36
|41
|35
|MC
|47
|Lucas Glover
|25
|11
|MC
|30
|35
|35
|58
|Emiliano Grillo
|54
|8
|33
|44
|22
|14
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|75
|MC
|MC
|52
|39
|31
|Eric Cole
|MC
|33
|MC
|21
|MC
|10
|49
|14
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|31
|18
|MC
|44
|66
|66
|Harris English
|MC
|19
|21
|7
|17
|76
|Kurt Kitayama
|36
|19
|MC
|39
|8
|39
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|MC
|8
|21
|16
|66
|31
|Stephan Jaeger
|1
|MC
|44
|MC
|3
|71
|JT Poston
|45
|55
|66
|10
|MC
|20
|Si Woo Kim
|17
|6
|30
|44
|12
|14
|Adam Hadwin
|5
|MC
|52
|4
|MC
|39
|Corey Conners
|25
|13
|18
|41
|24
|28
|31
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|45
|57
|4
|1
|28
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|41
|Austin Eckroat
|33
|45
|36
|1
|38
|MC
|Adam Scott
|14
|45
|MC
|19
|8
|20
|Taylor Moore
|2
|12
|31
|48
|31
|39
|47
|Grayson Murray
|MC
|42
|25
|MC
|MC
|66
|Adrian Meronk
|17
|15
|6
|9
|47
|Justin Rose
|MC
|MC
|64
|11
|Adam Schenk
|5
|33
|19
|MC
|56
|MC
|17
|47
|Cameron Davis
|21
|MC
|18
|49
|20
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|25
|2
|8
|MC
|20
|Dustin Johnson
|24
|21
|27
|1
|5
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|2
|MC
|26
|Patrick Reed
|9
|4
|29
|37
|40
|17
|Peter Malnati
|36
|1
|68
|9
|MC
|14
|Nick Dunlap
|11
|MC
|48
|53
|MC
|80
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|26
|35
|12
|MC
|24
|MC
|58
|Ryo Hisatsune
|78
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|48
|MC
|Sergio Garcia
|2
|21
|38
|15
|27
|2
|Gary Woodland
|21
|MC
|72
|MC
|39
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|47
|52
|6
|30
|51
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|7
|6
|4
|9
|25
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|21
|60
|Danny Willett
|Charl Schwartzel
|37
|41
|2
|MC
|53
|38
|Tiger Woods
|Wd
|Fred Couples
|Jasper Stubbs
|69
|MC
|MC
|Christo Lamprecht
|Santiago De la Fuente
|46
|Mike Weir
|Bubba Watson
|32
|29
|46
|15
|21
|Stewart Hagestad
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Vijay Singh
|Neal Shipley
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Scottie Scheffler
|10
|1
|18
|19
|Rory McIlroy
|MC
|2
|MC
|5
|21
|5
|7
|10
|4
|8
|Jon Rahm
|1
|27
|5
|7
|9
|4
|27
|Wyndham Clark
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|MC
|3
|17
|2
|50
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|27
|21
|32
|Patrick Cantlay
|14
|39
|MC
|17
|9
|MC
|Brian Harman
|MC
|MC
|12
|44
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|Max Homa
|43
|48
|MC
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|14
|34
|46
|21
|38
|32
|7
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|33
|14
|46
|19
|36
|17
|MC
|Brooks Koepka
|2
|MC
|MC
|7
|2
|11
|21
|33
|Cameron Young
|7
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16
|14
|1
|13
|32
|19
|11
|7
|5
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|9
|Collin Morikawa
|10
|5
|18
|44
|Russell Henley
|4
|30
|15
|11
|21
|31
|Tyrrell Hatton
|34
|52
|18
|MC
|56
|44
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|23
|43
|52
|22
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|4
|MC
|3
|46
|21
|3
|11
|2
|1
|2
|Sam Burns
|29
|MC
|Tom Kim
|16
|Jason Day
|39
|MC
|MC
|5
|20
|22
|10
|28
|20
|Cameron Smith
|34
|3
|10
|2
|51
|5
|55
|Matthieu Pavon
|Nick Taylor
|29
|Tony Finau
|26
|35
|10
|38
|5
|10
|Chris Kirk
|23
|MC
|33
|20
|Joaquin Niemann
|16
|35
|40
|MC
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|8
|21
|4
|12
|17
|22
|39
|Denny McCarthy
|Sepp Straka
|46
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|6
|2
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|14
|Shane Lowry
|16
|3
|21
|25
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|Rickie Fowler
|29
|9
|2
|11
|MC
|12
|5
|Lucas Glover
|30
|MC
|42
|Emiliano Grillo
|62
|51
|17
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Eric Cole
|Sung Jae Im
|16
|8
|MC
|2
|Harris English
|43
|21
|42
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|33
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|JT Poston
|34
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|29
|39
|12
|34
|21
|24
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|24
|36
|Corey Conners
|MC
|6
|8
|10
|46
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|Ryan Fox
|26
|Austin Eckroat
|Adam Scott
|39
|48
|54
|34
|18
|32
|9
|42
|38
|14
|Taylor Moore
|39
|Grayson Murray
|Adrian Meronk
|MC
|Justin Rose
|16
|MC
|7
|23
|MC
|12
|2
|10
|2
|14
|Adam Schenk
|Cameron Davis
|46
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|Wd
|Dustin Johnson
|48
|12
|MC
|1
|2
|10
|4
|6
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|4
|35
|8
|10
|36
|1
|MC
|49
|22
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Dunlap
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|21
|44
|Lee Hodges
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Sergio Garcia
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|34
|17
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|14
|MC
|40
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Phil Mickelson
|2
|21
|55
|18
|36
|22
|MC
|2
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|MC
|MC
|46
|34
|29
|38
|21
|Zach Johnson
|34
|MC
|MC
|51
|58
|36
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|12
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|38
|Charl Schwartzel
|50
|10
|26
|25
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|38
|MC
|Tiger Woods
|Wd
|47
|38
|1
|32
|17
|Fred Couples
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|18
|MC
|20
|Jasper Stubbs
|Christo Lamprecht
|Santiago De la Fuente
|Mike Weir
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Bubba Watson
|MC
|39
|26
|57
|12
|5
|MC
|37
|38
|1
|Stewart Hagestad
|MC
|36
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Vijay Singh
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|37
|Neal Shipley
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.