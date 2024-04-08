The Masters: Course form, current form & tournament stats

Only one of last 18 champs outside top-10 after round 1

Ten of last 14 champions ranked inside world's top 12

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Augusta National (2018-23):

Average .... (Rounds)

69.75: Rickie Fowler (12)

70.13: Jon Rahm (24)

70.69: Scottie Scheffler (16)

70.71: Patrick Reed (24)

70.81: Brooks Koepka (16)

70.86: Dustin Johnson (22)

70.86: Jordan Spieth (22)

70.92: Cameron Smith (24)

70.95: Rory McIlroy (20)

71.00: Hideki Matsuyama (24)

71.05: Justin Thomas (22)

71.32: Xander Schauffele (22)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

World Ranking Points

Most Points in PGA Tour events Since Jan 1st, 2024 (Top 12 Listed):

222.85: Scottie Scheffler

156.95: Wyndham Clark

108.39: Hideki Matsuyama

99.04: Matthieu Pavon

94.65: Xander Schauffele

81.99: Akshay Bhatia

78.86: Sahith Theegala

76.94: Stephan Jaeger

79.02: Nick Taylor

78.14: Chris Kirk

74.68: Ludvig Aberg

64.72: Jake Knapp

Refers to Ranking points gained in PGA Tour events only

Refers to Ranking points gained in PGA Tour events only

World Ranking Positions

Masters Champions' Ranking Positions (Since 2010):

Year...Rank...(Champion)

`23: 3rd (Jon Rahm)

`22: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)

`21: 25th (Hideki Maruyama)

`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)

`19: 12th (Tiger Woods)

`18: 24th (Patrick Reed)

`17: 11th (Sergio Garcia)

`16: 12th (Danny Willett)

`15: 4th (Jordan Spieth)

`14: 12th (Bubba Watson)

`13: 7th (Adam Scott)

`12: 18th (Bubba Watson)

`11: 29th (Charl Schwartzel)

`10: 3rd (Phil Mickelson)

Only one of last 14 champions was ranked higher than 25;

Ten of last 14 champs were ranked inside top dozen going into tournament.

Champions Form Ahead Of Masters

• 11 of the last 14 champions had previously posted at least one major podium in their career;

• Since the start of 2000, 18 of the 24 champions had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st of that year, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period;

• 25 of the last 36 winners had posted at least one podium finish on the PGA Tour in the three months prior to the Masters;

• 15 of the last 19 North American winners at Augusta had either won, or finished runner-up on the PGA Tour, in the three months prior to wearing the Green Jacket;

• 18 of the last 22 first-time Masters' winners had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period;

• Nine of the last 12 champions had stood on a PGA Tour podium during the six weeks prior to the Masters.

Only those entered this week are included in table

Champions In Round One

Year...Pos @ 18...(Champion)

`23: 1st (Jon Rahm)

`22: 3rd (Scotti Scheffler)

`21: 2nd (Hideki Matsuyama)

`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)

`19: 11th (Tiger Woods)

`18: 4th (Patrick Reed)

`17: 4th (Sergio Garcia)

`16: 9th (Danny Willett)

`15: 1st (Jordan Spieth)

`14: 2nd (Bubba Watson)

`13: 10th (Adam Scott)

`12: 4th (Bubba Watson)

`11: 7th (Charl Schwartzel)

`10: 2nd (Phil Mickelson)

`09: 6th (Angel Cabrera)

`08: 1st (Trevor Immelman)

`07: 5th (Zach Johnson)

`06: 4th (Phil Mickelson)

• For those waiting until after round one to place a wager, it's worth noting that only one of the last 18 Masters' champions was outside the top-10 thru 18 holes;

• And 14 of these 18 winners were inside the top six;

• Only two of the 18 opened with a round worse than 70 and, since 2000, only one eventual winner has fired a first round that was over par;

• Since 2006, only one champion was more than four shots adrift after 18 holes.