Masters Tournament 2022: Your Major Championship Stats

The famous 15th green at Augusta National
The 86th Masters tees off on Thursday morning

The major year opening in Georgia this week, and Andy Swales supplies the stats that matter with recent tournament and Majors form for the entire Masters field...

"The last 11 majors have been shared among 10 players, with only Collin Morikawa winning twice during this period."

Following a wait of more than eight and a half months, major championship golf returns to our television screens this Thursday.

Because of the pandemic, which led to the postponement and re-scheduling of three American majors during 2020 - not to mention the cancellation of The Open Championship - we were treated to seven majors in the space of 347 days.

And with the golfing calendar starting to resemble normality once again, the major season tees-off in Georgia and the 86th staging of the Masters Tournament at Augusta.

With no one player seemingly standing out from the crowd right now, the list of potential Green Jacket wearers appears relatively long.

The last 11 majors have been shared among 10 players, with only Collin Morikawa winning twice during this period.

Latest odds for a top-10 finish at Augusta National

Here are my 10 eye-catchers ahead of The Masters' Thursday start:

Viktor Hovland: One of the new kids on the block whose confidence levels must be high. The 24-year-old from Oslo was the leading amateur at The Masters in 2019 and he reached No 3 in the world earlier this year.

Dustin Johnson: By recent standards, the 37-year-old has endured a quiet time of it of late, with no PGA Tour titles for over 16 months. However, there has been a sprinkling of top-10s, including the recent Players Championship where he closed with a 63. Was also a semi-finalist at last month's WGC Match Play event.

Brooks Koepka: It's been almost three years since the American claimed his fourth major in eight outings. His overall form has dipped since then and he's also had to recover from injuries, yet remains a giant threat in the majors. Four of his last five majors have yielded top-seven finishes, including runner-up to Mickelson at the 2021 PGA.

Rory McIlroy: Remains frustrated by his major results since August 2014. The 32-year-old has failed to win any of the last 27, but is still inside the world's top-10, so is nevertheless playing well. Poor opening rounds have tended to hinder his major championship chances over the past seven and a half years.

Collin Morikawa: The cool, calm American who seems to save his best form for the big events. At the age of 25 is a two-time major champion.

Jon Rahm: The reigning US Open champion is arguably the most consistent major performer of the past few years. The Spaniard finished inside the top-eight of all four Grand Slam events during 2021.

Xander Schauffele: Four podium finishes in majors, including twice at Augusta. The Olympic champion has made a low-key start to 2022, but tees-off this week as the world No 10.

Scottie Scheffler: Is the recently-installed new world No 1 thanks to three victories from his last five starts. Can he claim win No 4 of 2022?

Cameron Smith: The in-form Aussie has won twice this year, including last month's 'fifth major' at TPC Sawgrass. Tied-2nd when the re-scheduled Masters was held in November 2020.

Jordan Spieth: Of the current generation, has the best Masters' form of all, highlighted by his victory at Augusta in 2015. He is a three-time major winner. Five of his 10 podium finishes in majors have taken place in Georgia.

Latest odds for Each Way (10) at Augusta National

Major Championship Analysis


Most Times Within Eight Strokes Of The Champion (since 1.1.2018)
9: Jon Rahm
9: Jordan Spieth
8: Tony Finau
8: Dustin Johnson
8: Brooks Koepka
7: Patrick Reed
7: Xander Schauffele
6: Louis Oosthuizen
6: Justin Rose
5: Daniel Berger
5: Patrick Cantlay
5: Rory McIlroy
Only those teeing-up this week are included in table

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Key for Last 10 Majors table: B - The Open (British); U - US Open; P - PGA Championship; M - The Masters.

Each-Way Golf Betting on The Masters

Last 10 Weeks / Last 10 Majors

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5
Scottie Scheffler 1 55 1 7 1 20
Jon Rahm 9 55 17 21 10 3
Collin Morikawa 9 68 MC 2 18
Viktor Hovland 18 33 9 2 4 MC 1
Patrick Cantlay 26 MC 33 2 4
Cameron Smith 1 33 4
Justin Thomas 35 3 33 6 8 20
Dustin Johnson 4 39 9 MC 8 25
Rory McIlroy MC 33 13 10 3
Xander Schauffele 35 12 MC 13 3 18 34
Sam Burns 1 26 9 MC MC MC
Hideki Matsuyama Wd 20 39 8 30
Billy Horschel 9 Wd 2 16 6 11
Bryson DeChambeau MC 58 Wd MC
Louis Oosthuizen 35 62 42 30 14
Abraham Ancer 5 MC 33 39 43 8
Jordan Spieth 35 35 MC 26 60 2 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 9 21 13 2 28 4
Brooks Koepka 5 12 MC 16 MC 3 MC
Joaquin Niemann 35 22 MC 1 8 6
Harris English
Daniel Berger 35 13 4 MC 20
Tony Finau 29 35 MC 33 MC 28 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 18 5 MC 9 10 6
Paul Casey Wd 3 72 15 24 12
Sung Jae Im 35 55 20 MC 33 6
Kevin Kisner 2 33 4 MC 38 MC
Jason Kokrak 35 MC 53 26 26 45
Will Zalatoris 5 26 38 26 2
Kevin Na 9 MC MC 28
Patrick Reed 26 26 MC MC MC 38 46
Corey Conners 35 3 26 11 MC 38 MC
Talor Gooch 18 MC 7 MC 26 20
Thomas Pieters 26 MC 32 MC 24 12
Shane Lowry 35 12 13 2 14 24
Adam Scott 9 MC 26 4 38 9
Max Homa 35 13 17 10 14 MC
Tom Hoge 58 33 32 MC 14 1 MC
Webb Simpson 35 48 MC
Harold Varner 18 57 6 MC MC 1
Seamus Power 5 33 MC MC MC 9
Russell Henley 60 13 13 33 33
Marc Leishman 35 MC 68 15 28 16
Lucas Herbert 18 68 7 MC MC 21 18
Matthew Wolff 60 MC 61 MC 6 64
Tommy Fleetwood 35 16 22 20 MC 8 12
Cameron Young 35 MC 13 16 2 26 20
Takumi Kanaya MC 9 MC 14 MC
Sergio Garcia 26 26 38 39 24 12
Brian Harman 35 5 63 MC 14 MC
Si Woo Kim 13 18 Wd 26 73 26 11
Justin Rose 26 MC MC 62 6
Mackenzie Hughes 18 MC MC 48 MC 16 MC
Luke List 53 35 Wd MC MC 53 1
Min Woo Lee MC 26 MC MC MC
Lee Westwood MC 35 MC 68 42 21 32
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 60 62 20 25 MC 14 46
Erik van Rooyen 60 13 MC 39 4
Bubba Watson 26 MC 68 MC 14 2
Stewart Cink 7 MC MC 43 MC
Sepp Straka 35 9 MC 1 15 66 16
Robert MacIntyre 35 35 15 9 13 MC
Ryan Palmer 48 MC 70 MC MC 16
Hudson Swafford 58 36 MC MC MC 60 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 55 42 48 26 38
Garrick Higgo MC MC MC 66 21 47
Gary Woodland 8 21 MC 5 5 MC 39
Cameron Davis MC MC 48 MC 56
JJ Spaun 1 27 MC 52 30 MC 16 34
Lucas Glover 18 MC 74 30 37 MC
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC 67 MC
Cameron Champ MC MC 61 67 MC 46
Padraig Harrington 42 MC 27 9
Harry Higgs MC 39 MC MC 55 49 MC
Danny Willett 36 MC 52 48 35 MC
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC MC MC MC 76
Francesco Molinari MC 42 55 43 62
Keita Nakajima
Zach Johnson 13 MC MC 42 MC 43
Tiger Woods
Bernhard Langer
Mike Weir
Jose Maria Olazabal
Fred Couples
Sandy Lyle
Larry Mize
Vijay Singh
Stewart Hagestad
Laird Shepherd
James Piot MC
Austin Greaser
Aaron Jarvis
Player 21B 21U 21P 21M 20M 20U 20P 19B 19U 19P
Scottie Scheffler 8 7 8 18 19 4 MC
Jon Rahm 3 1 8 5 7 23 13 11 3 MC
Collin Morikawa 1 4 8 18 44 MC 1 35
Viktor Hovland 12 Wd 30 21 13 33 12
Patrick Cantlay MC 15 23 MC 17 43 43 41 21 3
Cameron Smith 33 MC 59 10 2 38 43 20 72 64
Justin Thomas 40 19 MC 21 4 8 37 11 MC
Dustin Johnson 8 19 MC MC 1 6 2 51 35 2
Rory McIlroy 46 7 49 MC 5 8 33 MC 9 8
Xander Schauffele 26 7 MC 3 17 5 10 41 3 16
Sam Burns 76 MC Wd 29
Hideki Matsuyama 26 23 1 13 17 22 MC 21 16
Billy Horschel 53 MC 23 50 38 38 43 MC 32 23
Bryson DeChambeau 33 26 38 46 34 1 4 MC 35 MC
Louis Oosthuizen 3 2 2 26 23 3 33 20 7 60
Abraham Ancer 59 MC 8 26 13 56 43 MC 49 16
Jordan Spieth 2 19 30 3 46 MC 71 20 65 3
Tyrrell Hatton MC MC 38 18 MC MC MC 6 21 48
Brooks Koepka 6 4 2 MC 7 29 4 2 1
Joaquin Niemann 59 31 30 40 23 MC MC MC
Harris English 46 3 64 21 4 19 58
Daniel Berger 8 7 75 MC 34 13 49 71
Tony Finau 15 MC 8 10 38 8 4 3 MC 64
Matt Fitzpatrick 26 55 23 34 46 MC MC 20 12 41
Paul Casey 15 7 4 26 38 17 2 57 21 29
Sung Jae Im 35 17 MC 2 22 MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner 73 55 MC MC MC MC 19 30 49 MC
Jason Kokrak 26 MC 49 49 MC 17 MC 32 23
Will Zalatoris Wd MC 8 2 6
Kevin Na MC MC 12 13 MC MC MC MC
Patrick Reed MC 19 17 8 10 13 13 10 32 MC
Corey Conners 15 MC 17 8 10 MC MC MC 64
Talor Gooch 33 44 MC
Thomas Pieters MC 23 67 MC 23
Shane Lowry 12 65 4 21 25 43 66 1 28 8
Adam Scott 46 35 MC 54 34 38 22 MC 7 8
Max Homa 40 MC MC MC MC MC MC 64
Tom Hoge 46 64 58 43
Webb Simpson 19 MC 30 12 10 8 37 30 16 29
Harold Varner MC 49 29 36
Seamus Power
Russell Henley MC 13 71 37
Marc Leishman MC 64 MC 5 13 MC MC MC 35 MC
Lucas Herbert MC 71 31 MC 71
Matthew Wolff 15 Dq MC 2 4
Tommy Fleetwood 33 50 MC 46 19 MC 29 2 65 48
Cameron Young MC MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC
Sergio Garcia 19 19 MC MC MC MC 67 52 MC
Brian Harman 19 19 MC 12 38 58 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 40 MC 12 34 MC 13 MC MC MC
Justin Rose 46 MC 8 7 23 MC 9 20 3 29
Mackenzie Hughes 6 15 MC 40 MC 58
Luke List 51 MC MC 6
Min Woo Lee MC
Lee Westwood 59 46 71 MC 38 13 4 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 53 31 30 40 38 55 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen MC MC MC Wd 23 51 20 43 8
Bubba Watson 50 80 26 57 31 71 51 MC MC
Stewart Cink MC 57 30 12 20
Sepp Straka 66 28
Robert MacIntyre 8 35 49 12 56 66 6
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC 34 MC 43 MC MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC MC 64
Gary Woodland MC 50 38 40 MC MC 58 MC 1 8
Cameron Davis 59
JJ Spaun MC 54
Lucas Glover MC MC 17 MC 20 MC 16
Guido Migliozzi MC 4
Cameron Champ MC MC 26 19 MC 10 54
Padraig Harrington 72 4 MC MC
Harry Higgs 4
Danny Willett 33 64 MC 25 MC MC 6 12 41
Charl Schwartzel 19 MC 26 25 58
Francesco Molinari MC 13 52 MC 11 16 48
Keita Nakajima
Zach Johnson MC MC MC 51 8 MC MC 58 54
Tiger Woods 38 MC 37 MC 21 MC
Bernhard Langer MC 29
Mike Weir MC 51 MC
Jose Maria Olazabal 50 MC
Fred Couples MC MC
Sandy Lyle MC MC
Larry Mize MC MC
Vijay Singh MC Ret
Stewart Hagestad MC
Laird Shepherd MC
James Piot
Austin Greaser
Aaron Jarvis

