The Masters 2020: Your 10 year Augusta National form guide

Augusta National, home of The Masters which is being staged in November this year
The tricky 12th hole at Augusta National

Which players in the 2020 Masters field have mastered Augusta's unique challenge? Check out the last 10 years of Masters form, compiled by Andy Swales...

"At The Masters, rarely does anyone break 2.0 (Putts per GiR) over four rounds and it is not uncommon for some players to register + 3.0. In 2016, Jordan Spieth registered the best Putting (GiR) stats of the week with 2.393, when finishing joint runner-up."

When the PGA Tour called a halt to proceedings in March of this year, which meant the following month's Masters Tournament did not take place, who would have thought that six weeks prior to Christmas the world's leading golfers would be teeing-up at Augusta National!

Covid-19 completely ripped the heart out of the sporting calendar all around the globe but, at a time of year when golf's star names are usually starting to wind down following a hectic season, in 2020 they have had to keep their minds, physiques and techniques fully sharpened deep into autumn.

The PGA Championship was staged 12 weeks later than planned, while the US Open was delayed by three months.

Britain's Open Championship was cancelled altogether, with the Masters set to tee-off seven months 'behind schedule'.

Cold conditions

And when the pros and amateurs arrive in Georgia they will discover vastly different conditions than when the tournament is staged in mid-April.

Although the temperature will probably be no more than 7-8F degrees cooler in November, because Georgia is a southern state, other factors will come into play.

The lower, cooler temperatures will mean the ball will travel slightly shorter through the air, but the big difference will be what happens to it when it lands on the fairway.

A more significant statistic is that rainfall charts for the region show that the months of greatest precipitation in Georgia are between June and September.

This will make fairways softer and there will be less run on the ball. Those who have played the course in November have said Augusta played considerably longer in autumn than when competing at The Masters in April.

Approach shots will require more club than during spring, and to make matters worse there is no compensation to be claimed on the greens.

The same players who reported the course as playing longer in November than April, also said putting surfaces remained intensely quick.

Augusta an anomaly

And when it comes to the greens, putting stats for The Masters are normally vastly different to every other course which hosts tournaments on the PGA Tour.

At regular events, the average Putts per Green in Regulation for players completing 72 holes is usually somewhere between 1.5 and 1.9.

However, at The Masters, rarely does anyone break 2.0 (Putts per GiR) over four rounds and it is not uncommon for some players to register + 3.0.

In 2016, Jordan Spieth registered the best Putting (GiR) stats of the week with 2.393, when finishing joint runner-up.

He was the only member of the top six to break 3.0 for 72 holes, with champion Danny Willett registering tournament stats of 3.193.

That was a particularly difficult year for the competitors on the greens but you understand the general trend.

The only player of the last five years to break 2.0 for Putts (GiR) was Spieth when claiming his maiden Green Jacket a year earlier.

It should be interesting to discover what the putting stats will be like for a November Masters but according to previous eye witness reports, it may not look a lot different to normal.

Masters Stats

Check out our Scoring Rating for the Last Five Masters (2015-19)

Rating...Player (Rounds)
3.08: Jordan Spieth (20)
2.75: Dustin Johnson (16)
2.65: Tony Finau (8)
2.53: Rory McIlroy (20)
2.39: Jon Rahm (12)
2.13: Justin Rose (18)
2.03: Hideki Matsuyama (20)
1.86: Tiger Woods (12)
1.78: Rickie Fowler (18)
1.68: Jason Day (20)
1.68: Brooks Koepka (16)
Min. No. Of Rounds = 8

Click here to view Full List of Scoring Ratings (and explanation) for Augusta National (2015-19)

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Last 10 Years At Augusta National (2010-19)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Dustin Johnson 2 10 4 6 MC 13 38 38
Jon Rahm 9 4 27
Justin Thomas 12 17 22 39
Collin Morikawa
Rory McIlroy 21 5 7 10 4 8 25 40 15 MC
Bryson DeChambeau 29 38 21
Xander Schauffele 2 50
Webb Simpson 5 20 MC 29 28 MC MC 44
Tyrrell Hatton 56 44 MC
Patrick Reed 36 1 MC 49 22 MC
Brooks Koepka 2 11 21 33
Matthew Wolff
Patrick Cantlay 9 MC 47
Adam Scott 18 32 9 42 38 14 1 8 2 18
Tommy Fleetwood 36 17 MC
Tony Finau 5 10
Louis Oosthuizen 29 12 41 15 19 25 MC 2 MC MC
Matthew Fitzpatrick 21 38 32 7 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 32 19 11 7 5 MC 54 27
Abraham Ancer
Paul Casey MC 15 6 4 6 MC 38 MC
Sung Jae Im
Justin Rose MC 12 2 10 2 14 25 8 11
Jason Kokrak
Marc Leishman 49 9 43 MC MC 4 MC
Tiger Woods 1 32 17 4 40 4 4
Matt Kuchar 12 28 4 24 46 5 8 3 27 24
Gary Woodland 32 MC MC MC 26 Wd 24
Shane Lowry MC MC 39 MC
Scottie Scheffler
Kevin Kisner 21 28 43 37
Bernd Wiesberger 24 43 34 22
Victor Perez
Billy Horschel 56 MC 17 MC 37
Kevin Na 46 MC 55 12 59 12 MC MC
Sergio Garcia MC MC 1 34 17 MC 8 12 35 45
Brendon Todd MC
Lee Westwood 18 2 46 7 8 3 11 2
Jason Day 5 20 22 10 28 20 3 Wd 2
Joaquin Niemann MC
Rickie Fowler 9 2 11 MC 12 5 38 27 38
Matt Wallace MC
Chez Reavie 53 MC
Ian Poulter 12 44 49 6 20 MC 7 27 10
Erik van Rooyen
Cameron Smith 51 5 55
Henrik Stenson 36 5 MC 24 19 14 18 40 MC MC
Danny Willett MC MC MC 1 38
Bubba Watson 12 5 MC 37 38 1 50 1 38
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Phil Mickelson 18 36 22 MC 2 MC 54 3 27 1
Lanto Griffin
JT Poston
Byeong Hun An 33 MC MC
Sebastian Munoz
Jazz Janewattananond
Graeme McDowell MC 52 MC MC 12 MC MC
Adam Hadwin 24 36
Shugo Imahira MC
Sung Kang
Corey Conners 46 MC
Jordan Spieth 21 3 11 2 1 2
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 36 38 MC 17
Cameron Champ
Francesco Molinari 5 20 33 50 MC 19 MC 30
Brandt Snedeker MC 27 10 MC 37 6 19 15
Si Woo Kim 21 24 MC
Max Homa
Charles Howell 32 19
Dylan Frittelli MC
Lucas Glover 42 49 MC MC 36
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Zach Johnson 58 36 MC MC 9 MC 35 32 MC 42
Justin Harding 12
Andrew Landry 46
Tyler Duncan
Andrew Putnam
CT Pan
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 3 MC 38 MC 25 50 1 30
Jimmy Walker 36 20 18 29 38 8
Fred Couples MC 38 18 MC 20 13 12 15 6
Vijay Singh MC 49 MC MC 54 37 38 27 MC MC
Yu Xin Lin MC
Trevor Immelman 51 MC MC MC MC MC 50 60 15 14
Bernhard Langer 62 38 MC 24 MC 8 25 MC MC
Lukas Michel
Mike Weir MC MC MC MC MC 44 MC MC MC 43
Jose Maria Olazabal MC MC MC MC 34 50 MC MC
Sandy Lyle MC MC MC MC MC 44 54 MC MC MC
Larry Mize MC MC 52 52 MC 51 MC MC MC MC
James Sugrue
John Augenstein
Andy Ogletree
Abel Gallegos

US Masters 2020: US Masters 2020 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 November, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Bryson DeChambeau
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Patrick Cantlay
Bubba Watson
Patrick Reed
Tyrrell Hatton
Tiger Woods
Tony Finau
Collin Morikawa
Webb Simpson
Hideki Matsuyama
Matthew Wolff
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Jordan Spieth
Scottie Scheffler
Jason Day
Adam Scott
Louis Oosthuizen
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Sergio Garcia
Rickie Fowler
Phil Mickelson
Paul Casey
Cameron Smith
Cameron Champ
Shane Lowry
Sung Jae Im
Lee Westwood
Joaquin Niemann
Jason Kokrak
Marc Leishman
Gary Woodland
Abraham Ancer
Ian Poulter
Kevin Kisner
Danny Willett
Brendon Todd
Sebastian Munoz
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horschel
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Na
Lanton Griffin
Matt Wallace
Corey Conners
Francesco Molinari
Zach Johnson
Erik Van Rooyen
Henrik Stenson
Bernd Wiesberger
Dylan Fritelli
Victor Perez
Charl Schwartzel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Justin Harding
Lucas Glover
Charles Howell
Adam Hadwin
Chez Reavie
Max Homa
JT Poston
Bernhard Langer
Jimmy Walker
Graeme McDowell
Fred Couples
Vijay Singh
Jose Maria Olazabal
Mike Weir
Sandy Lyle
Trevor Immelman
Cheng Tsung Pan
Jazz Janewattananond
Tyler Duncan
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Andrew Putnam
Shugo Imahira
Nick Taylor
Abel Gallegos
Andy Ogletree
Byeong Hun An
James Sugrue
John Augenstein
Larry Mize
Lukas Michel
Sung Kang
Yuxin Lin
