Fantasy Golf: Our experts' US Masters fantasy teams

Dave Tindall's Fantasy Team

Cameron Smith ($9,900) - He may look a little short in the betting but the in-form Aussie is certainly a fantasy play at sub $10k. As well as making The Players Championship his second win in five starts this season, Smith has a second, a fifth and a 10th in three of his last four Masters appearances and says Augusta reminds him of the sandbelt courses back home.

Xander Schauffele ($9,600) - Third, 17th and second in the last three Masters, Schauffele has a recent Augusta record few can match and yet is a fair chunk cheaper than several of his big-name rivals. The Californian has nine top 10s in 18 majors and was T12 at the Valspar on his last strokeplay start.

Shane Lowry ($8,800) - The 2019 Open winner missed three of his first four Masters starts but has started to crack the code with top 25s in the last two. As well as having the temperament for big-time golf, he's in excellent form after a run of 2-13-12 on the Florida Swing. This could be the week when he really has a run at the Green Jacket.

Matt Fitzpatrick ($7,700) - Aside from an early exit at Sawgrass, the Englishman has been in excellent form in the early months of 2022, picking up top 10s at Pebble Beach, Phoenix, Bay Hill and Innisbrook. He's also a reliable cut-maker at Augusta, his streak of six-in-a-row fuelled by a tied seventh in 2016.

Luke List ($7,000) - A superb ball-striker, who also boasts a deft touch around the greens, List finally got his breakthrough victory when winning at Torrey Pines earlier this season. He's been a little cool since but he made the cut on his one previous visit here and his big hitting should serve him well again.

Brian Harman ($6,800) - The left-hander is a great cheap option given his across-the-board credentials. He made the top 20 in three of the four majors last year, including tied 12th at Augusta, and has two top fives this season, the latest coming at the Valspar Championship last month.

Total salary: $49,800

On the cusp: Jon Rahm ($10,800), Jordan Spieth ($9,800), Joaquin Niemann ($8,200), Tony Finau ($8,100), Webb Simpson ($7,500), Robert MacIntyre ($7,000).

Matt Cooper's Fantasy Team

Dustin Johnson ($10,500) - Let's forgive the missed cut last year. Defending champions struggle at Augusta and he was in rotten form. Before then he'd finished top 10 five years in a row and his semi-final appearance at the WGC - Dell Match Play two weeks ago was the best he's looked in a year.

Brooks Koepka ($9,400) - Another man who missed the cut last year, another whose form is not the best, but another who thrives in elite company. His three Masters starts ahead of last year were all top 12 and his last 19 major championship starts have reaped 16 top 15 finishes.

Shane Lowry ($8,800) - The Irishman recorded an Augusta National best of T21st last year, building on T25th in 2020. His stats there are getting better there and his form is superb: six top 15 finishes in his last seven strokeplay starts.

Patrick Reed ($7,400) - Why do we get him cheap? He hasn't made the top 20 since the first start of the year. But making the weekend here is easier than most weeks and Reed has three top 10s (including, of course, a victory) in his last four tournament starts.

Si Woo Kim ($7,100) - The Korean has missed just one cut in 13 seasonal starts (including T13th last week) and he has a sneakily good Masters record: he's made four weekends out of five, three of them top 25s with a best of T12th last year.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($6,700) - The South African is something of a cut-making machine. He's 2-for-12 this season and they are the only two cuts he's missed since October 2020 worldwide. He's also made the weekend on both his first two visits to Augusta.

Total Salary: $49,900

On the cusp: Xander Schauffele ($9,600), Will Zalatoris ($9,200), Corey Conners ($7,600), Mackenzie Hughes ($6,300).